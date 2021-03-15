Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Lending Corporation    LPRO

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

(LPRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

True Wind Capital's James Greene Jr looks to raise $1 bln via two U.S. SPACs

03/15/2021 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15 (Reuters) - James Greene Jr., the co-founder of San Francisco-based buyout firm True Wind Capital LP, is looking to raise a total of $1 billion for two blank-check firms through initial public offerings, regulatory filings showed on Monday.

Greene's special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), Brigantine Acquisition Corp and Mistico Acquisition Corp, are planning on selling 60 million units and 40 million units, respectively, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

They intend to price their offerings at $10 per unit each.

Greene, a former general partner at private equity firm KKR & Co Inc, co-founded tech-focused True Wind Capital in 2013. The buyout firm managed worth more than $1.4 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020.

One of True Wind Capital's earlier blank-check firms, Nebula Acquisition Corp, took lending solutions provider Open Lending LLC public in June last year through a merger.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the intent of taking it public, allowing such companies to sidestep the hassles and scrutiny associated with a traditional IPO.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Evercore ISI are the underwriters for the offerings. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.84% 10.46 Delayed Quote.19.07%
EVERCORE INC. 1.11% 142.41 Delayed Quote.28.46%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.57% 83.86 Delayed Quote.23.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 13459.707589 Delayed Quote.3.35%
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION 0.07% 40.07 End-of-day quote.14.62%
All news about OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
06:34pOPEN LENDING  : True Wind Capital's James Greene Jr looks to raise $1 bln via tw..
RE
03/09OPEN LENDING CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/09OPEN LENDING  : Q4 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
2020OPEN LENDING CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING  : Signs OE Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection™ Progr..
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING  : to Present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
2020OPEN LENDING  : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 -95,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 081 M 5 081 M -
EV / Sales 2020 49,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Lending Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,82 $
Last Close Price 40,07 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Flynn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ross M. Jessup President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles D. Jehl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sarah Lackey Chief Technology Officer
Adam H. Clammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION14.62%5 077
IHS MARKIT LTD.5.23%37 490
EXPERIAN PLC-12.86%30 730
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-4.57%9 961
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-9.57%1 449
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.75.55%992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ