11 Reasons You Don't Want to Miss OpenText World

You might be wondering what makes OpenText World one of the best events of the year and if you should really make space in your calendar to be there. The following are eleven reasons why you should carve out that time from November 16 to 18 to invest in your career, in your organization's technology and in yourself.

1. Incredible guest speakers

We have some amazing speakers lined up who are very likely on your bucket list of people to see:

Arianna Huffington - Founder and CEO of Thrive Global

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson - The man who made astrophysics cool and the host of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey and StarTalk

Jay Shetty - Best-selling author, wellness guru and host of the podcast On Purpose

2. OpenText keynotes: Be Digital

OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea will examine how the best-run organizations are defined by their ability to drive technology-led transformations, and he'll welcome customer guests to discuss how they're designing their organizations, processes, cultures and business models around a digital-first mindset.

OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi S. Majzoub welcomes his own set of special guests to continue the conversation and explore the new innovations that are enabling companies to master modern work, power modern customer experiences, digitize supply chains, protect from cybersecurity threats and build the API economy. Muhi will also share demos of new cloud products and a roadmap that will illuminate how your company can Be Digital.

3. Enfuse at OpenText World

It's a conference within a conference: Enfuse at OpenText World is the place to learn how to tackle today's security challenges with the latest topics in digital investigations, incident response, digital evidence management, discovery and ransomware. You can earn CPE credits and renew EnCE/CFSR/EnCEP certifications. Explore how to create a safer world in powerful keynotes, insightful sessions and tabletop exercises, and don't miss the special guest keynote, Rachel Wilson, Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley.

4. Insider-style technology keynotes

Join the Content Services , Business Network, Digital Experience, Developer and Cloud keynotes as they drill down into everything from content strategy to superior customer experiences to the API revolution to cloud innovation. Each of these business leaders brings a depth of knowledge and experience that you won't find anywhere else.

5. Demo showcase with the latest technology

Want to see all this innovation in action? That's where the demo showcase comes in. Walk with our Product Management team through our latest technology that will help you to accelerate your digital business initiatives with highly integrated information management solutions in the cloud.

6. Customer and solution experts sharing tips, roadmaps and need-to-know info

Get industry-leading insights with more than 70 breakout sessions and interact with experts across every digital transformation subject you could want: Content Services, AI & Analytics, Business Networks, Legal Tech, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, API Development, Cloud, and industries ranging from energy to healthcare to the public sector and more. We've even got "turbo sessions" so you can cram in as much content as humanly possible.

7. So many networking opportunities

Your community is at OpenText World. Join the small group meetups and engage with like-minded people, where you can share your tips and learn from their experiences. Join the live chat and ask questions during the technology keynotes. Join your peers in the Games Room and earn badges to score points for a chance to win some great prizes.

8. Three hands-on labs

Did you ever want a front row seat for product development that could help drive the future of digital transformation in your industry? OpenText World has three labs available - Innovation, Product, and Developer - that offer training modules, one-on-one interactions, and networking opportunities to get knee-deep in building the future with us. You can reserve a time for any of the labs-sign up begins a week before the event!

9. Industry and product forums

Here's your chance to get some even deeper insights. The OpenText World Expert Forums are informal "office hours" with our subject matter experts across all of our products, solutions and services. Drop in anytime during the open hours to talk with a product expert or industry solution strategist about what's new and what's coming.

10. Powerful one-to-ones

Don't want to drop in on office hours with others? Grab some one-to-one time with our subject matter experts and steer the conversation. This is your opportunity to discuss digital, professional and community growth topics that will help you transform your business, accelerate your career, engage your communities, be cyber resilient and stay ahead of the competition. You can set up a time before, during or after OpenText World.

11. OpenText DFIR NetWars tournament

We've got two days of forensic games for you to test your cybersecurity mettle. OpenText DFIR NetWars is best fitted for experienced forensic examiners, malware analysts, threat hunters and cybercrime investigators.You'll be placed into a team and collaborate to unravel the clues behind a mysterious cyberattack. Remember you must register at Enfuse at OpenText World in order to register for the tournament-but act quickly because space is very limited!

Bonus feel-good reason: A little extra wellness goes a long way

It's never been more important to put a spotlight on how we can keep ourselves physically and mentally healthy. We have a wellness expert to run through breathing exercises, discuss ways to reduce stress and anxiety, and even practice some aroma therapy - how do you work in aroma therapy at a virtual event, you ask? First, you have to be crafty; second, well, you'll have to come to OpenText World to find out!