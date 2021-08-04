Log in
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Aspire: OpenText an Overall Leader in the CCM market

08/04/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
For the fourth year in a row, independent consulting firm Aspire has ranked OpenText as an Overall Leader in the 2021 Customer Communications Management Aspire Leaderboard™, awarding it the highest score for CCM capabilities. In particular, the OpenText™ Exstream CCM solution was called out for its leadership in Market Presence, Communications Composition, and Business Automation.

Want to learn more about Aspire's independent assessment of Exstream?

Read the Press Release
Access the Aspire Leaderboard

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 331 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,5x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 14 001 M 14 001 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 51,86 $
Average target price 56,95 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION14.08%14 001
ORACLE CORPORATION38.72%250 554
SAP SE13.69%170 469
INTUIT INC.38.87%144 877
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%115 842
DOCUSIGN, INC.31.65%57 020