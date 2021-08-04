Aspire: OpenText an Overall Leader in the CCM market

For the fourth year in a row, independent consulting firm Aspire has ranked OpenText as an Overall Leader in the 2021 Customer Communications Management Aspire Leaderboard™, awarding it the highest score for CCM capabilities. In particular, the OpenText™ Exstream CCM solution was called out for its leadership in Market Presence, Communications Composition, and Business Automation.

Want to learn more about Aspire's independent assessment of Exstream?

Read the Press Release

Access the Aspire Leaderboard