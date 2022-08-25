Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Open Text Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
37.27 USD   +0.08%
05:11pCanada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal
RE
04:49pCanada's OpenText to buy software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
RE
04:33pOpen Text Acquiring UK's Micro Focus for US$6 Billion to Become "One of the World's Largest Software and Cloud" Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal

08/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian software company OpenText said on Thursday it would acquire Britian's Micro Focus International Plc in a deal valued at $6 billion, including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business.

OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30) in cash for each Micro Focus share and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Micro Focus helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, a business it has grown by acquiring legacy technology such as mainframe computer software used by banks, retailers and airlines.

Waterloo-based OpenText, one of Canada's largest software makers, said it expects cost synergies of $400 million after the deal closes.

The company's U.S-listed shares were down 1% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8448 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC -0.19% 267.8 Delayed Quote.-35.80%
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 0.08% 37.27 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
05:11pCanada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal
RE
04:49pCanada's OpenText to buy software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
RE
04:33pOpen Text Acquiring UK's Micro Focus for US$6 Billion to Become "One of the World's Lar..
MT
04:29pOpen Text to Acquire Micro Focus for $6 Billion
MT
04:19pOPEN TEXT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
08/17FinTech Company BigCart Partners With OpenText to Offer Companies Faster, Easier, Payme..
BU
08/16OPEN TEXT : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT (opens in new window)
PU
08/16OPEN TEXT : 2022 PROXY CIRCULAR (opens in new window)
PU
08/16OPEN TEXT : NI CARD (opens in new window)
PU
08/10OPEN TEXT : NOTICE & ACCESS NOTICE (opens in new window)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 587 M - -
Net income 2023 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 910 M 9 910 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,24 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Renee Mckenzie Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION-21.57%9 910
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.66%202 987
SAP SE-29.35%102 925
SERVICENOW INC.-29.52%92 242
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.12%33 682
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.53%21 494