Canada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 bln deal

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian software company OpenText
said on Thursday it would acquire Britian's
Micro Focus International Plc in a deal valued at $6
billion, including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise
information management business.
OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30) in cash for each Micro
Focus share and the deal is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2023.
Micro Focus helps customers maintain and integrate legacy
IT technology, a business it has grown by acquiring legacy
technology such as mainframe computer software used by banks,
retailers and airlines.
Waterloo-based OpenText, one of Canada's largest software
makers, said it expects cost synergies of $400 million after the
deal closes.
The company's U.S-listed shares were down 1% in after-hours
trading on Thursday.
