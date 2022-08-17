Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Open Text Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
40.21 USD   +1.03%
08:09aFinTech Company BigCart Partners With OpenText to Offer Companies Faster, Easier, Payment Solution
BU
08/16OPEN TEXT : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT (opens in new window)
PU
08/16OPEN TEXT : 2022 PROXY CIRCULAR (opens in new window)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinTech Company BigCart Partners With OpenText to Offer Companies Faster, Easier, Payment Solution

08/17/2022 | 08:09am EDT
BigCart Brings Electronic and Early Payments to the OpenText Business Network

BigCart, a FinTech company that provides a broad portfolio of innovative, secure B2B electronic payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a leader in information management, on a globally integrated supply chain information platform for small to medium-sized companies and middle-market suppliers.

BigCart’s payment solutions will now be offered to the OpenText Business Network, giving more than 1.1 million trading partners the opportunity to accelerate cash flow and reduce finance costs for suppliers. This offering is a brand-new option for those companies operating under BigCart’s system, bringing payment flexibility, all while paying suppliers in a fraction of the time.

“Working with BigCart, the first of our funding partners, OpenText is securely offering our entire trading partner community the ability to source alternative funding opportunities through custom solutions, saving them both time and money,” said Ted Harrison, EVP Global Sales at OpenText. “Building on OpenText clients' existing applications, this new offering can help our partners ensure financial health for their supply chain and strengthen their relationships with suppliers, something we are working to offer even more of for the mid-market in the future.”

Unlike traditional supply chain finance solutions, BigCart’s unique financing solution is geared towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), minority business enterprises (MBEs), and middle-market suppliers and does not demand a buyer guarantee. These new secure B2B electronic payment solutions analyze existing data through the OpenText Active Access Portal, a secure, collaborative portal for users across the business ecosystem, creates relevant offers to support suppliers and is automatically deployed with little involvement from either buyers or suppliers. These offerings enable all suppliers to access low-cost accelerated cash flow.

“Our goal for any client is to make money easily accessible,” said Rodney Schansman, CEO of BigCart. “Because OpenText already does so much to help their network of customers organize, integrate, and protect their data, our payment solution was an easy add-on. The OpenText Active Access portal is a natural fit for us, and we expect any OpenText enterprise client who signs on to use BigCart to see an immediate impact on their bottom line.”

About BigCart

BigCart is a FinTech company that provides a broad portfolio of innovative, secure B2B electronic payment solutions. Founded in 2021, BigCart’s goal was to simplify the outdated methods of traditional supply chain finance that no longer suit today’s business needs. By leveraging vast amounts of data, BigCart’s custom payment solutions help buyers and suppliers streamline financing and gain access to the most competitive financing options available.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 587 M - -
Net income 2023 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 700 M 10 700 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,21 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Renee Mckenzie Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION-15.31%10 700
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.82%211 915
SAP SE-25.88%110 217
SERVICENOW INC.-23.47%100 150
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.00%36 311
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-4.38%22 972