Media Alert: OpenText to Showcase Power of AI to Supercharge Modern Work at AIIM24

WATERLOO, Ontario - 2024-03-26 -

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its participation as a Diamond sponsor at the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) Conference 2024, from April 3-5. This year, OpenText will showcase its Content Aviator, an AI-powered intelligent assistant that revolutionizes content management and empowers users to work smarter.

WHAT: At AIIM24 , OpenText experts will guide attendees on how to harness the benefits of generative AI to transform productivity and prepare for the future of work. Through interactive demos, speaker sessions, and fireside chats with customers, OpenText will demonstrate how organizations can: · Master modern work with generative AI: Explore how Content Aviator can automate tasks that demand 60 to 70 percent of employees' time today. Through interactive chat-based search, Content Aviator enables users to quickly sift through large volumes of content to find and understand the information they need to do their jobs faster. · Uplift operational experiences: Learn how to stop content sprawl and digital friction by connecting content to process and by bridging information silos. With OpenText Content Cloud integrations for Microsoft , organizations can elevate and extend their Microsoft 365 basic capabilities to new levels of productivity, information relevance, governance, compliance, and security. · Uplevel content strategies with agile cloud solutions: Discover how OpenText Core Content can enhance technology to meet changing needs. The agile and secure SaaS content management solution integrates with crucial business applications - meeting teams where they are already working to maximize productivity and accelerate business processes. WHEN AND WHERE: Visit the OpenText booth in the AIIM24 Solution Lounge, Grand Hyatt Riverwalk, San Antonio, Texas, US. April 3-5 , 2024 - Register here · Speaker keynote: "Great AI needs great information management!" - Thursday, April 4 from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM (Central Time). More details here · Demo session: "Everything you ever wanted to know about making the AI pivot" ​- Thursday, April 4 from 11:45 AM -12:10 PM (Central Time). More details here · OpenText customer fireside chat with Western Midstream: Thursday, April 4 from 1:50 PM - 2:20pm (Central Time). More details here

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Julie McCallum

OpenText