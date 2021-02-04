OPEN TEXT : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Net foreign currency translation adjustments

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:

Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $751 and $301 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1,056 and $95 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($227) and ($26) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($283) and ($23) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:

Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($441) and $1,308 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($1,357) and $59 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively