MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/04 04:00:00 pm
47.58 USD   +1.11%
11:32aOPEN TEXT : Q2FY21 Trended Financials
PU
11:30aOPEN TEXT : Condensed consolidated balance sheets
PU
11:28aOPEN TEXT : OpenText Q2 Fiscal 2021 Update
PU
OPEN TEXT : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

02/04/2021 | 05:30pm EST
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,500,561

$

1,692,850

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,845 as of

445,841

466,357

December 31, 2020 and $20,906 as of June 30, 2020

Contract assets

27,460

29,570

Income taxes recoverable

24,517

61,186

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

130,177

136,436

Total current assets

2,128,556

2,386,399

Property and equipment

227,434

244,555

Operating lease right of use assets

235,142

207,869

Long-term contract assets

18,175

15,427

Goodwill

4,696,349

4,672,356

Acquired intangible assets

1,402,928

1,612,564

Deferred tax assets

866,788

911,565

Other assets

164,238

154,467

Long-term income taxes recoverable

29,488

29,620

Total assets

$

9,769,098

$

10,234,822

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

348,080

$

373,314

Current portion of long-term debt

10,000

610,000

Operating lease liabilities

59,874

64,071

Deferred revenues

798,340

812,218

Income taxes payable

320,084

44,630

Total current liabilities

1,536,378

1,904,233

Long-term liabilities:

Accrued liabilities

28,334

34,955

Pension liability

83,271

73,129

Long-term debt

3,581,565

3,584,311

Long-term operating lease liabilities

227,265

217,165

Long-term deferred revenues

97,083

94,382

Long-term income taxes payable

32,794

171,200

Deferred tax liabilities

179,161

148,738

Total long-term liabilities

4,229,473

4,323,880

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital and additional paid-in capital

272,588,542 and 271,863,354 Common Shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; authorized Common Shares:

1,889,857

1,851,777

unlimited

Accumulated other comprehensive income

66,476

17,825

Retained earnings

2,093,076

2,159,396

Treasury stock, at cost (1,101,370 and 622,297 shares at December 31, 2020 and

(47,555)

(23,608)

June 30, 2020, respectively)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity

4,001,854

4,005,390

Non-controlling interests

1,393

1,319

Total shareholders' equity

4,003,247

4,006,709

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,769,098

$

10,234,822

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:

Cloud services and subscriptions

$

350,454

$

248,340

$

691,440

$

485,605

Customer support

334,492

315,508

663,891

627,806

License

107,348

138,095

175,871

215,993

Professional service and other

63,350

69,614

128,455

139,041

Total revenues

855,644

771,557

1,659,657

1,468,445

Cost of revenues:

Cloud services and subscriptions

117,882

103,644

230,506

205,806

Customer support

29,668

29,788

58,862

59,175

License

4,302

3,050

6,791

5,373

Professional service and other

46,619

53,604

93,200

107,942

Amortization of acquired technology-based

54,091

42,299

112,128

82,597

intangible assets

Total cost of revenues

252,562

232,385

501,487

460,893

Gross profit

603,082

539,172

1,158,170

1,007,552

Operating expenses:

Research and development

100,238

80,283

194,141

161,461

Sales and marketing

147,897

137,310

280,297

265,928

General and administrative

62,765

54,595

118,954

106,130

Depreciation

20,280

20,712

42,283

40,989

Amortization of acquired customer-based

54,926

51,460

109,919

100,618

intangible assets

Special charges (recoveries)

(17,494)

10,072

(4,250)

15,173

Total operating expenses

368,612

354,432

741,344

690,299

Income from operations

234,470

184,740

416,826

317,253

Other income (expense), net

5,251

1,972

8,134

(813)

Interest and other related expense, net

(37,595)

(32,376)

(76,684)

(64,586)

Income before income taxes

202,126

154,336

348,276

251,854

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

267,559

46,818

310,303

69,909

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)

$

107,518

$

37,973

$

181,945

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

(44)

(51)

(74)

(77)

interests

Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText

$

(65,477)

$

107,467

$

37,899

$

181,868

Earnings (loss) per share-basic attributable to

$

(0.24)

$

0.40

$

0.14

$

0.67

OpenText

Earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to

$

(0.24)

$

0.40

$

0.14

$

0.67

OpenText

Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding-basic (in '000's)

272,433

270,450

272,210

270,232

Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding-diluted (in '000's)

272,433

271,590

273,019

271,328

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)

$

107,518

$

37,973

$

181,945

Other comprehensive income (loss)-net of tax:

Net foreign currency translation adjustments

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:

Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $751 and $301 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1,056 and $95 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($227) and ($26) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($283) and ($23) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:

Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($441) and $1,308 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($1,357) and $59 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

26,065

4,875

48,710

(736)

2,082

833

2,927

261

(628)

(72)

(784)

(64)

(981)

3,698

(2,686)

614

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net

income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery

effect of $93 and $97 for the three months

243

260

484

491

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,

respectively; $180 and $243 for the six months

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,

respectively

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the

26,781

9,594

48,651

566

period

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(38,652)

117,112

86,624

182,511

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-

(44)

(51)

(74)

(77)

controlling interests

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

$

(38,696)

$

117,061

$

86,550

$

182,434

OpenText

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

Non-

Additional Paid in Capital

Other

Retained

Comprehensive

Controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Total

Earnings

Income

Interests

Balance as of September 30, 2020

272,174

$1,872,411

(1,394)

$ (58,788)

$2,213,053

$

39,695

$

1,349

$4,067,720

Issuance of Common Shares

Under employee stock option plans

213

6,893

-

-

-

-

-

6,893

Under employee stock purchase plans

202

7,260

-

-

-

-

-

7,260

Share-based compensation

-

14,526

-

-

-

-

-

14,526

Issuance of treasury stock

-

(11,233)

293

11,233

-

-

-

-

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(54,500)

-

-

(54,500)

($0.2008 per Common Share)

Other comprehensive income - net

-

-

-

-

-

26,781

-

26,781

Net income (loss) for the quarter

-

-

-

-

(65,477)

-

44

(65,433)

Balance as of December 31, 2020

272,589

$1,889,857

(1,101)

$ (47,555)

$2,093,076

$

66,476

$

1,393

$4,003,247

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Common Shares and

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

Non-

Additional Paid in Capital

Other

Retained

Comprehensive

Controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Total

Earnings

Income

Interests

Balance as of September 30, 2019

270,190

$1,791,689

(1,103)

$ (41,190)

$2,141,278

$

15,096

$

1,241

$3,908,114

Issuance of Common Shares

Under employee stock option plans

231

6,783

-

-

-

-

-

6,783

Under employee stock purchase plans

188

6,532

-

-

-

-

-

6,532

Share-based compensation

-

7,783

-

-

-

-

-

7,783

Issuance of treasury stock

-

(9,124)

256

9,124

-

-

-

-

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(47,092)

-

-

(47,092)

($0.1746 per Common Share)

Other comprehensive income - net

-

-

-

-

-

9,594

-

9,594

Net income for the quarter

-

-

-

-

107,467

-

51

107,518

Balance as of December 31, 2019

270,609

$1,803,663

(847)

$ (32,066)

$2,201,653

$

24,690

$

1,292

$3,999,232

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

Non-

Additional Paid in Capital

Other

Retained

Comprehensive

Controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Total

Earnings

Income

Interests

Balance as of June 30, 2020

271,863

$1,851,777

(622)

$ (23,608)

$2,159,396

$

17,825

$

1,319

$4,006,709

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative

-

-

-

-

(2,450)

-

-

(2,450)

effect, net

Issuance of Common Shares

Under employee stock option plans

524

15,498

-

-

-

-

-

15,498

Under employee stock purchase plans

202

7,553

193

6,690

-

-

-

14,243

Share-based compensation

-

26,262

-

-

-

-

-

26,262

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

(965)

(41,870)

-

-

-

(41,870)

Issuance of treasury stock

-

(11,233)

293

11,233

-

-

-

-

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(101,769)

-

-

(101,769)

($0.3754 per Common Share)

Other comprehensive income - net

-

-

-

-

-

48,651

-

48,651

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

37,899

-

74

37,973

Balance as of December 31, 2020

272,589

$1,889,857

(1,101)

$ (47,555)

$2,093,076

$

66,476

$

1,393

$4,003,247

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

Common Shares and

Treasury Stock

Accumulated

Non-

Additional Paid in Capital

Other

Retained

Comprehensive

Controlling

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Total

Earnings

Income

Interests

Balance as of June 30, 2019

269,834

$1,774,214

(803)

$ (28,766)

$2,113,883

$

24,124

$

1,215

$3,884,670

Issuance of Common Shares

Under employee stock option plans

415

11,359

-

-

-

-

-

11,359

Under employee stock purchase plans

360

12,540

-

-

-

-

-

12,540

Share-based compensation

-

14,674

-

-

-

-

-

14,674

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

(300)

(12,424)

-

-

-

(12,424)

Issuance of treasury stock

-

(9,124)

256

9,124

-

-

-

-

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(94,098)

-

-

(94,098)

($0.3492 per Common Share)

Other comprehensive income - net

-

-

-

-

-

566

-

566

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

181,868

-

77

181,945

Balance as of December 31, 2019

270,609

$1,803,663

(847)

$ (32,066)

$2,201,653

$

24,690

$

1,292

$3,999,232

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss) for the period

$

(65,433)

$

107,518

$

37,973

$

181,945

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

129,297

114,471

264,330

224,204

Share-based compensation expense

14,526

7,783

26,262

14,674

Pension expense

1,615

1,459

3,120

2,895

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,142

1,149

2,254

2,276

Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment

380

-

953

-

Deferred taxes

81,577

27,924

80,397

34,168

Share in net (income) loss of equity investees

(2,034)

(1,266)

(8,255)

(1,948)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(42,115)

(55,833)

32,727

2,598

Contract assets

(10,355)

(10,458)

(20,193)

(17,659)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,457

1,111

7,966

(501)

Income taxes

147,809

(7,944)

168,841

(891)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14,891

29,744

(36,538)

(33,235)

Deferred revenue

22,621

(2,924)

(18,647)

(64,093)

Other assets

(2,016)

(3,327)

(1,467)

2,357

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(20,907)

(2,169)

(23,364)

(2,105)

Net cash provided by operating activities

282,455

207,238

516,359

344,685

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions of property and equipment

(7,651)

(19,598)

(22,956)

(38,212)

Purchase of XMedius

444

-

444

-

Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash

acquired

-

(1,216,639)

-

(1,216,639)

Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc.

(371)

(4,149)

(371)

(4,149)

Other investing activities

867

(3,505)

(1,370)

(5,541)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,711)

(1,243,891)

(24,253)

(1,264,541)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise

of stock options and ESPP

13,338

12,000

29,177

23,117

Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver

-

750,000

-

750,000

Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver

(602,500)

(2,500)

(605,000)

(5,000)

Debt issuance costs

-

(979)

-

(979)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

(41,870)

(12,424)

Payments of dividends to shareholders

(54,500)

(47,092)

(101,769)

(94,098)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(643,662)

711,429

(719,462)

660,616

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign

currencies

22,979

3,640

33,771

(4,071)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash during the period

(344,939)

(321,584)

(193,585)

(263,311)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the

period

1,848,617

1,001,816

1,697,263

943,543

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

$

1,503,678

$

680,232

$

1,503,678

$

680,232

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,500,561

$

675,403

Restricted cash (1)

3,117

4,829

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,503,678

$

680,232

  1. Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
