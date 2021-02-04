OPEN TEXT : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,845 as of
445,841
466,357
December 31, 2020 and $20,906 as of June 30, 2020
Contract assets
27,460
29,570
Income taxes recoverable
24,517
61,186
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
130,177
136,436
Total current assets
2,128,556
2,386,399
Property and equipment
227,434
244,555
Operating lease right of use assets
235,142
207,869
Long-term contract assets
18,175
15,427
Goodwill
4,696,349
4,672,356
Acquired intangible assets
1,402,928
1,612,564
Deferred tax assets
866,788
911,565
Other assets
164,238
154,467
Long-term income taxes recoverable
29,488
29,620
Total assets
$
9,769,098
$
10,234,822
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
348,080
$
373,314
Current portion of long-term debt
10,000
610,000
Operating lease liabilities
59,874
64,071
Deferred revenues
798,340
812,218
Income taxes payable
320,084
44,630
Total current liabilities
1,536,378
1,904,233
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued liabilities
28,334
34,955
Pension liability
83,271
73,129
Long-term debt
3,581,565
3,584,311
Long-term operating lease liabilities
227,265
217,165
Long-term deferred revenues
97,083
94,382
Long-term income taxes payable
32,794
171,200
Deferred tax liabilities
179,161
148,738
Total long-term liabilities
4,229,473
4,323,880
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
272,588,542 and 271,863,354 Common Shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; authorized Common Shares:
1,889,857
1,851,777
unlimited
Accumulated other comprehensive income
66,476
17,825
Retained earnings
2,093,076
2,159,396
Treasury stock, at cost (1,101,370 and 622,297 shares at December 31, 2020 and
(47,555)
(23,608)
June 30, 2020, respectively)
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
4,001,854
4,005,390
Non-controlling interests
1,393
1,319
Total shareholders' equity
4,003,247
4,006,709
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,769,098
$
10,234,822
5
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$
350,454
$
248,340
$
691,440
$
485,605
Customer support
334,492
315,508
663,891
627,806
License
107,348
138,095
175,871
215,993
Professional service and other
63,350
69,614
128,455
139,041
Total revenues
855,644
771,557
1,659,657
1,468,445
Cost of revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
117,882
103,644
230,506
205,806
Customer support
29,668
29,788
58,862
59,175
License
4,302
3,050
6,791
5,373
Professional service and other
46,619
53,604
93,200
107,942
Amortization of acquired technology-based
54,091
42,299
112,128
82,597
intangible assets
Total cost of revenues
252,562
232,385
501,487
460,893
Gross profit
603,082
539,172
1,158,170
1,007,552
Operating expenses:
Research and development
100,238
80,283
194,141
161,461
Sales and marketing
147,897
137,310
280,297
265,928
General and administrative
62,765
54,595
118,954
106,130
Depreciation
20,280
20,712
42,283
40,989
Amortization of acquired customer-based
54,926
51,460
109,919
100,618
intangible assets
Special charges (recoveries)
(17,494)
10,072
(4,250)
15,173
Total operating expenses
368,612
354,432
741,344
690,299
Income from operations
234,470
184,740
416,826
317,253
Other income (expense), net
5,251
1,972
8,134
(813)
Interest and other related expense, net
(37,595)
(32,376)
(76,684)
(64,586)
Income before income taxes
202,126
154,336
348,276
251,854
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
267,559
46,818
310,303
69,909
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(65,433)
$
107,518
$
37,973
$
181,945
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling
(44)
(51)
(74)
(77)
interests
Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText
$
(65,477)
$
107,467
$
37,899
$
181,868
Earnings (loss) per share-basic attributable to
$
(0.24)
$
0.40
$
0.14
$
0.67
OpenText
Earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to
$
(0.24)
$
0.40
$
0.14
$
0.67
OpenText
Weighted average number of Common Shares
outstanding-basic (in '000's)
272,433
270,450
272,210
270,232
Weighted average number of Common Shares
outstanding-diluted (in '000's)
272,433
271,590
273,019
271,328
6
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(65,433)
$
107,518
$
37,973
$
181,945
Other comprehensive income (loss)-net of tax:
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:
Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $751 and $301 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1,056 and $95 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
(Gain) loss reclassified into net income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($227) and ($26) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($283) and ($23) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:
Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($441) and $1,308 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($1,357) and $59 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
26,065
4,875
48,710
(736)
2,082
833
2,927
261
(628)
(72)
(784)
(64)
(981)
3,698
(2,686)
614
Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net
income (loss) - net of tax (expense) recovery
effect of $93 and $97 for the three months
243
260
484
491
ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively; $180 and $243 for the six months
ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively
Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the
26,781
9,594
48,651
566
period
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(38,652)
117,112
86,624
182,511
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-
(44)
(51)
(74)
(77)
controlling interests
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
$
(38,696)
$
117,061
$
86,550
$
182,434
OpenText
7
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Non-
Additional Paid in Capital
Other
Retained
Comprehensive
Controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Total
Earnings
Income
Interests
Balance as of September 30, 2020
272,174
$1,872,411
(1,394)
$ (58,788)
$2,213,053
$
39,695
$
1,349
$4,067,720
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
213
6,893
-
-
-
-
-
6,893
Under employee stock purchase plans
202
7,260
-
-
-
-
-
7,260
Share-based compensation
-
14,526
-
-
-
-
-
14,526
Issuance of treasury stock
-
(11,233)
293
11,233
-
-
-
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(54,500)
-
-
(54,500)
($0.2008 per Common Share)
Other comprehensive income - net
-
-
-
-
-
26,781
-
26,781
Net income (loss) for the quarter
-
-
-
-
(65,477)
-
44
(65,433)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
272,589
$1,889,857
(1,101)
$ (47,555)
$2,093,076
$
66,476
$
1,393
$4,003,247
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Non-
Additional Paid in Capital
Other
Retained
Comprehensive
Controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Total
Earnings
Income
Interests
Balance as of September 30, 2019
270,190
$1,791,689
(1,103)
$ (41,190)
$2,141,278
$
15,096
$
1,241
$3,908,114
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
231
6,783
-
-
-
-
-
6,783
Under employee stock purchase plans
188
6,532
-
-
-
-
-
6,532
Share-based compensation
-
7,783
-
-
-
-
-
7,783
Issuance of treasury stock
-
(9,124)
256
9,124
-
-
-
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(47,092)
-
-
(47,092)
($0.1746 per Common Share)
Other comprehensive income - net
-
-
-
-
-
9,594
-
9,594
Net income for the quarter
-
-
-
-
107,467
-
51
107,518
Balance as of December 31, 2019
270,609
$1,803,663
(847)
$ (32,066)
$2,201,653
$
24,690
$
1,292
$3,999,232
8
Six Months Ended December 31, 2020
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Non-
Additional Paid in Capital
Other
Retained
Comprehensive
Controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Total
Earnings
Income
Interests
Balance as of June 30, 2020
271,863
$1,851,777
(622)
$ (23,608)
$2,159,396
$
17,825
$
1,319
$4,006,709
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative
-
-
-
-
(2,450)
-
-
(2,450)
effect, net
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
524
15,498
-
-
-
-
-
15,498
Under employee stock purchase plans
202
7,553
193
6,690
-
-
-
14,243
Share-based compensation
-
26,262
-
-
-
-
-
26,262
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
(965)
(41,870)
-
-
-
(41,870)
Issuance of treasury stock
-
(11,233)
293
11,233
-
-
-
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(101,769)
-
-
(101,769)
($0.3754 per Common Share)
Other comprehensive income - net
-
-
-
-
-
48,651
-
48,651
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
37,899
-
74
37,973
Balance as of December 31, 2020
272,589
$1,889,857
(1,101)
$ (47,555)
$2,093,076
$
66,476
$
1,393
$4,003,247
Six Months Ended December 31, 2019
Common Shares and
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Non-
Additional Paid in Capital
Other
Retained
Comprehensive
Controlling
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Total
Earnings
Income
Interests
Balance as of June 30, 2019
269,834
$1,774,214
(803)
$ (28,766)
$2,113,883
$
24,124
$
1,215
$3,884,670
Issuance of Common Shares
Under employee stock option plans
415
11,359
-
-
-
-
-
11,359
Under employee stock purchase plans
360
12,540
-
-
-
-
-
12,540
Share-based compensation
-
14,674
-
-
-
-
-
14,674
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
(300)
(12,424)
-
-
-
(12,424)
Issuance of treasury stock
-
(9,124)
256
9,124
-
-
-
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(94,098)
-
-
(94,098)
($0.3492 per Common Share)
Other comprehensive income - net
-
-
-
-
-
566
-
566
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
181,868
-
77
181,945
Balance as of December 31, 2019
270,609
$1,803,663
(847)
$ (32,066)
$2,201,653
$
24,690
$
1,292
$3,999,232
9
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(65,433)
$
107,518
$
37,973
$
181,945
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
129,297
114,471
264,330
224,204
Share-based compensation expense
14,526
7,783
26,262
14,674
Pension expense
1,615
1,459
3,120
2,895
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,142
1,149
2,254
2,276
Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment
380
-
953
-
Deferred taxes
81,577
27,924
80,397
34,168
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees
(2,034)
(1,266)
(8,255)
(1,948)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(42,115)
(55,833)
32,727
2,598
Contract assets
(10,355)
(10,458)
(20,193)
(17,659)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,457
1,111
7,966
(501)
Income taxes
147,809
(7,944)
168,841
(891)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14,891
29,744
(36,538)
(33,235)
Deferred revenue
22,621
(2,924)
(18,647)
(64,093)
Other assets
(2,016)
(3,327)
(1,467)
2,357
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(20,907)
(2,169)
(23,364)
(2,105)
Net cash provided by operating activities
282,455
207,238
516,359
344,685
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions of property and equipment
(7,651)
(19,598)
(22,956)
(38,212)
Purchase of XMedius
444
-
444
-
Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash
acquired
-
(1,216,639)
-
(1,216,639)
Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc.
(371)
(4,149)
(371)
(4,149)
Other investing activities
867
(3,505)
(1,370)
(5,541)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,711)
(1,243,891)
(24,253)
(1,264,541)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise
of stock options and ESPP
13,338
12,000
29,177
23,117
Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver
-
750,000
-
750,000
Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver
(602,500)
(2,500)
(605,000)
(5,000)
Debt issuance costs
-
(979)
-
(979)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
(41,870)
(12,424)
Payments of dividends to shareholders
(54,500)
(47,092)
(101,769)
(94,098)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(643,662)
711,429
(719,462)
660,616
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign
currencies
22,979
3,640
33,771
(4,071)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash during the period
(344,939)
(321,584)
(193,585)
(263,311)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the
period
1,848,617
1,001,816
1,697,263
943,543
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
1,503,678
$
680,232
$
1,503,678
$
680,232
10
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,500,561
$
675,403
Restricted cash (1)
3,117
4,829
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,503,678
$
680,232
Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
