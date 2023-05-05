Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Open Text Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
41.41 USD   +13.27%
04:53pOil rebound helps TSX notch its biggest gain in four months
RE
11:34aRBC Capital Markets Notes Open Text's Strong Fiscal Q3 Results Driven By Micro Focus Acquisition
MT
05/04OPEN TEXT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Oil rebound helps TSX notch its biggest gain in four months

05/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
* TSX ends up 1.5%, at 20,542.03

* Posts its biggest gain since Jan. 6

* Air Canada gains 11.6% as company lifts profit forecast

* Energy rises 3.4%; oil settles 4.1% higher

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday as a rebound in oil prices lifted energy shares, while improved outlooks from companies including Air Canada beat back concerns over a fallout from the U.S. regional bank turmoil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 303.84 points, or 1.5%, at 20,542.03, its biggest gain since Jan. 6.

On Thursday, it posted its lowest closing level in four weeks, while it was down 0.5% for the week as oil prices swung wildly, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and jitters in the U.S. banking sector raised fears of tighter credit conditions.

"Investor sentiment is improving," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "Some of the waves of fear we had relative to U.S. banking and any issues around the Fed meeting have kind of washed through now and we may soon be seeing bargain hunters stepping in."

The move higher for the TSX came as domestic data showed the economy adding 41,400 jobs in April, which was far more than expected. Wall Street also posted strong gains as U.S. jobs data allayed fears of a recession.

"The serial pattern of too much bearishness toward Canadian and U.S. jobs continues," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank. "They keep surprising to the upside."

The Toronto market's energy sector gained 3.4% as oil clawed back some of its recent sharp decline, settling 4.1% higher at $71.34 a barrel.

Shares of Air Canada surged 11.6% as the airline raised its full-year forecast for core profit. Auto parts maker Magna International Inc raised its full-year sales forecast, helping to lift its shares 6.3%.

The technology sector rose 3.6%, helped by a gain of 12.1% for the shares of Open Text Corp after the company's quarterly results beat estimates. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shristi Achar A and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 11.56% 20.46 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.6748 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
BRENT OIL 3.68% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.26299 Delayed Quote.3.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.7472 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.10174 Delayed Quote.3.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.1.18%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 6.32% 72.29 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6293 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 13.27% 41.41 Delayed Quote.23.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.50% 20542.03 Delayed Quote.5.00%
WTI 3.74% 71.27 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 467 M - -
Net income 2023 125 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 102x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 9 889 M 9 889 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,56 $
Average target price 46,70 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Renee Mckenzie Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION23.35%9 768
ORACLE CORPORATION15.95%256 400
SAP SE26.49%156 575
SERVICENOW, INC.10.88%87 712
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.95%40 884
HUBSPOT, INC.55.24%22 280
