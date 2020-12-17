Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Open Text : API integration in Financial Services

12/17/2020 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This blog has been co-authored by Pratik Parikh and Ruchi Bhardwaj, Lead Product Manager at OpenText.

Open banking is happening now, and it is quickly becoming the most optimal path to digitization. As customer and partner expectations shift towards seamless digital flows, financial services organizations are stepping up and taking a keen look at the business value that APIs can create for them and their customers.

Corporate banking has always been challenged with the formidable task of keeping their large and medium-sized customers happy while balancing the inherent legacy complexity in delivering those corporate services. Financial services have always been and will always be centered around the strong principles of security and privacy, but the notion of open banking challenges those core principles. Financial services organizations must now consider when and how they will share their customer's data safely and openly with third parties because it really is always about the customer!

Unlocking business value from APIs

An API allows different software solutions to send and receive data, whether they operate within an organization or in different organizations. This can be unidirectional or bidirectional flow of information. The APIs could be used for simple tasks like status reporting within a process and validating account balances, or for more complex processes where applications communicate back and forth based on an orchestrated path like executing a payment or onboarding a new customer.

As financial services organizations set on their journeys to leverage APIs, they must hit some key milestones. Here is a view of how an API ecosystem can be sliced based on the value the APIs bring to an organization.

APIs for modernization: These are internal APIs within the bank's ecosystem to increase operational agility and effectiveness by integrating systems that otherwise would sit in siloes. Key considerations for organizations looking to harness APIs for modernization include:

  • Industry standards for web services and APIs
  • Microservices architecture vs. abstract legacy structures
  • Reducing costs and increasing security

APIs for corporate connectivity: These are partner APIs where a bank interacts with their corporate customer and external partners to increase co-innovation that extends distribution reach and creates new business models. Leveraging partner APIs can help organizations to:

  • Modernize corporate to bank connectivity
  • Move to real time information flows
  • Enable straight through processing

APIs for banking innovation: These are public APIs that open the bank's ecosystem to external innovation, data sharing and API commercialization to create a powerful innovation hub and introduce new business services. In tapping into the opportunities provided by public APIs, organizations should consider:

  • Open banking regulation
  • Developer portals to engage developer communities
  • Promoting APIs to encourage adoption
  • Creating higher value services from more granular APIs

APIs act as a business multiplier that can be applied across all segments of corporate banking. They have the ability to power the lifecycle of processing and transactions from onboarding, to transaction processing, through to payments and treasury management. Third parties in the ecosystem can also seamlessly service those activities by connecting directly into the banks.

What is the path forward?

Financial services organizations should start with APIs that connect and modernize by facilitating integration between legacy bank systems and new services. They should also expand the APIs that power seamless corporate connectivity or provide new third party services. And with this critical mass of APIs, they will then create an avenue for innovation and sharing; that will eventually lead to new products and services for customers and new revenue streams for the bank.

Learn more

Learn more about how OpenText™ Business Network API integration approach helps automate business processes. Watch the BNX211 - API Integration in Financial Services: Increase agility, feed innovation and speed your time-to-market session from OpenText World 2020 to learn more about corporate banking use cases and opportunities for API integration.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 14:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
09:19aOPEN TEXT : API integration in Financial Services
PU
12/14OPEN TEXT : Top 4 trends for digital transformation in Life Sciences in 2021
PU
12/14OPEN TEXT : What's new in CE 20.4 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform
PU
12/14OPEN TEXT : How to choose the best cloud content management solutions
PU
12/14OPEN TEXT : What are the different types of cloud content services?
PU
12/14OPEN TEXT : Why you need a cloud-based content management solution in 2020
PU
12/11OPEN TEXT : OpenText funds 4 million meals this holiday season
PU
12/10OPEN TEXT : Avoiding four common pitfalls when moving to the cloud
PU
12/09OPEN TEXT : Meeting the new challenges of digital evidence management
PU
12/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Akamai Technologies
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 234 M - -
Net income 2021 380 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 12 294 M 12 294 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,27 $
Last Close Price 45,37 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION2.95%12 294
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%184 826
SAP SE-14.56%149 089
SERVICENOW INC.93.04%106 302
INTUIT INC.40.98%101 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.219.90%44 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ