Open Text : Conference Call Transcript

On the call today is OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. We have some prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
I would like to take a moment and direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.opentext.com, where we have posted our consolidated investor presentation that will supplement our prepared remarks today. The presentation includes information and financials specific to our quarterly results, notably our updated quarterly factors on Page 7 as well as a strategic overview.
And now an update on Investor Day. I am pleased to announce that OpenText's executive team will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 11. To register, please visit our Investor Relations website or contact our IR team directly. I would also like to announce that OpenText management will be participating at the Morgan Stanley conference on March 1 and 4. We look forward to engaging with you in the coming weeks.
And with that, I am pleased to hand the call over to Mark.
Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO
Thank you, Harry, and good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I want to open the call with a note of optimism. Over the last year, the world has experienced health, financial, social, political and environmental crises. Though many of these crises continue, and the effects are long-lasting and have forever, changed the way we work, live and love, green shoots are emerging all around us. With an accelerating vaccine rollout, the prospects of a global economic recovery appear to be brightening. Today, in the US, more people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than cases reported. Economists are increasingly predicting a strong economic recovery in calendar 2021, due to a combination of rebounding demand, rising prices and low inventory levels. We're also so much better informed today than we were a year ago. The transformative nature of digital and extreme automation is clear. And we remain in the early stages of the fastest, deepest and most consequential technology disruption in the history of the world. Businesses are accelerating their digital capabilities and are placing greater emphasis on trusted global partners, time to value, modern work, sustainable supply chains, stellar customer experiences and cloud plus edge computing. What has become clear is that the cloud plus network plus edge are inextricably linked. Our new architecture and platform of Cloud Editions places OpenText information management demonstrably in the middle of important demand conversations for companies of all sizes, large, medium and small.
The previous 4 quarters at OpenText are reflective of the amazing strength and durability of our employees, our customers, our company, our business model and the transformative aspects of our products. Over the last year, we have generated a record $3.3 billion in trailing 12-month revenues, a record $1.1 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flows and invested $400 million trailing 12 months in our products, each approximately. We settled with the IRS. We increased our dividend by 15%. We announced a share repurchase program. We donated $4 million yield to help with food and security at the end of last year. We've achieved our highest employee engagement scores. We were named a Forbes top 150 employer. We delivered record fiscal 21 Q2 revenues, which we'll get to in a moment. We introduced our new platform, Cloud Editions. And we are on target to deliver adjusted EBITDA of 37% to 38% this fiscal year, and we are on target to deliver annual recurring revenues, or ARR, of 81% to 83%, highlighting 2 key aspects of our business: first, the predictability of our business; and second, we are a cloud company.
We made a statement, and it was not just words, that we would exit the pandemic stronger than we entered. The above results speak to our actions, our progress, amazing employees and our culture. Humbly, these results provide OpenText with momentum and confidence as we enter calendar year 2021, and we are excited about the significant opportunities we can pursue with our Cloud Editions.
Let me transition to our exceptional Q2. This quarter was highlighted by revenue growth, renewal rates, margin, cash flow, and positive organic ARR growth in reported currency. The team delivered an exceptional quarter. Many of our quarterly metrics are at historic highs. Let me walk through the results on a year-over-year basis.
Total revenue of $856 million, up 11%, the highest total revenue in our history; cloud revenue of $350 million, up 41%, the highest cloud revenue in our history and the largest revenue contributor; customer support revenue of $334 million, up 6%, the highest CS revenue in our history; ARR of $685 million, up 21%, the highest ARR in our history, and at 80% of total revenue; adjusted EBITDA of $361 million or 42% adjusted EBITDA margin and the highest adjusted EBITDA dollars in our history; and free cash flows of $275 million, up 46%, best Q2 FCF in our history.
Let me provide a few additional comments. The 41% growth in our cloud business was driven by our Carbonite acquisition, Cloud Editions, a rebound in our business network volumes and continued momentum in SMB-C and enterprise content services. The 6% growth in our support and update business was driven by our customer-centric90-day release cycles and AI-informed engagement. We have over $2 billion in cash and committed liquidity at our disposal, and our consolidated net leverage ratio has declined to 1.6x this quarter, reflective of the disciplined operations post-acquisition of Carbonite.
We continue to generate growth, cash and returns in the right places. We had many notable customer expansions and wins in Q2. We have a full list in our investor deck. Please give the presentation a read, but let me highlight a few. MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a national
leader in customized insurance, claims and patient safety and risk solutions. MedPro Group is expanding its OpenText Extreme use as it continues to modernize enterprise-wide digital delivery processes.
The Department of Work and Pensions in U.K., a governmental body responsible for welfare, pension, and child maintenance chose OpenText enterprise content solutions as an integral part of their end-to-end processing for shared, critical and sensitive content.
Froneri, one of the world's largest global ice cream companies, headquartered in the U.K., expanded their commitment to OpenText's B2B managed services and engaged with OpenText to build a service offering that allows them to dynamically flex their supply chain.
Revo Health, Minneapolis-based provider health care solutions for physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers, expanded its investment in OpenText Cloud using OT2 services to securely handle confidential communications.
Before I turn to our approach of total growth in December, we announced that we closed all past, present and future items related to dispute with the IRS. As part of the resolution, OpenText will pay $299 million versus a disputed amount of approximately $830 million. While we maintain that our long-standing position in this matter was in the right, we believe the settlement to be in the best interest of all stakeholders.
Let me turn to growth and walk through our total growth strategy, which has 3 fundamental elements: retain, grow and acquire. On retain. We delivered another exceptional quarter, with customer support renewal rates at 94% and non-GAAP gross margins of 91.3%. Our cloud renewal rate, excluding Carbonite, was 96%, and our non-GAAP gross margins for total cloud of 66.7% and its margin was up 830 basis points year-over-year. We are seeing the direct benefits of leveraging more automation and automation based on OpenText Magellan and the direct benefits of scaled operations.
On growth. We continue to ramp up our investments in products and sales. We continue to grow our sales coverage of the global 10,000 customers, and we are expanding our relationships with global partners, and RMMs and MSPs. We're on track on increasing our R&D investment in fiscal '21 to support advancing the most exciting product road map in our history with Cloud Editions. For the balance of fiscal '21, our adjusted EBITDA margin will begin to reflect those increased investments.
The principles behind our Cloud Editions include: customer choice, run anywhere, number one; two, cloud first; three, simplification, 5 clouds makes it easier to go-to-market and easier to sell; the fourth principle is consumption, deeper integration of capabilities enables ease of consumption; our fifth principle is innovation, rapid and continuous innovation every 90 days to provide accelerated time to value and increased value for subscription, maintenance and our update services; and the sixth principle is to create new channels, such as our new API services to embed OpenText in the next-generation of cloud businesses, delivering our capabilities at APIs will enable developers to include OpenText and speed their time to market.
In October at OpenText World, we announced Cloud Editions 20.4, which featured our 5 clouds: content cloud, business network cloud, experience cloud, security and protection cloud and our developer cloud based on our OT2 platform. In the weeks ahead, we'll be turning on Cloud Edition 21.1, which will provide thousands of new facets, features and enhancements.
Our software development has always been deeply informed by customer feedback, and here are some highlights of upcoming Cloud Editions. In the content cloud, we now fully support all major hyperscalers, GCP, Azure, AWS, integration to SAP and Salesforce, embedded analytics. And by 21.4, the Content Cloud will be 100% recreated as a multi-tenant SaaS, public shared environment running on OT2. With Cloud Editions 21.4, customers will never have to upgrade again.
In the business network cloud, we have added support for ethical supply chains, sustainability and support for the circular economy as well as country-specific support for invoicing, tax and receiving. We now support invoicing tax and receiving in over 60 countries, enabling global supply chains that are sustainable and support the circular economy.
