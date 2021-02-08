Open Text : Conference Call Transcript

FEBRUARY 04, 2021 / 10:00PM, OTEX.TO - Q2 2021 Open Text Corp Earnings Call

In addition, our conference call may include discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures may be found within our public filings and other materials, which are available on our website.

And with that, I am pleased to hand the call over to Mark.

Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO

Thank you, Harry, and good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I want to open the call with a note of optimism. Over the last year, the world has experienced health, financial, social, political and environmental crises. Though many of these crises continue, and the effects are long-lasting and have forever, changed the way we work, live and love, green shoots are emerging all around us. With an accelerating vaccine rollout, the prospects of a global economic recovery appear to be brightening. Today, in the US, more people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than cases reported. Economists are increasingly predicting a strong economic recovery in calendar 2021, due to a combination of rebounding demand, rising prices and low inventory levels. We're also so much better informed today than we were a year ago. The transformative nature of digital and extreme automation is clear. And we remain in the early stages of the fastest, deepest and most consequential technology disruption in the history of the world. Businesses are accelerating their digital capabilities and are placing greater emphasis on trusted global partners, time to value, modern work, sustainable supply chains, stellar customer experiences and cloud plus edge computing. What has become clear is that the cloud plus network plus edge are inextricably linked. Our new architecture and platform of Cloud Editions places OpenText information management demonstrably in the middle of important demand conversations for companies of all sizes, large, medium and small.

The previous 4 quarters at OpenText are reflective of the amazing strength and durability of our employees, our customers, our company, our business model and the transformative aspects of our products. Over the last year, we have generated a record $3.3 billion in trailing 12-month revenues, a record $1.1 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flows and invested $400 million trailing 12 months in our products, each approximately. We settled with the IRS. We increased our dividend by 15%. We announced a share repurchase program. We donated $4 million yield to help with food and security at the end of last year. We've achieved our highest employee engagement scores. We were named a Forbes top 150 employer. We delivered record fiscal 21 Q2 revenues, which we'll get to in a moment. We introduced our new platform, Cloud Editions. And we are on target to deliver adjusted EBITDA of 37% to 38% this fiscal year, and we are on target to deliver annual recurring revenues, or ARR, of 81% to 83%, highlighting 2 key aspects of our business: first, the predictability of our business; and second, we are a cloud company.

We made a statement, and it was not just words, that we would exit the pandemic stronger than we entered. The above results speak to our actions, our progress, amazing employees and our culture. Humbly, these results provide OpenText with momentum and confidence as we enter calendar year 2021, and we are excited about the significant opportunities we can pursue with our Cloud Editions.

Let me transition to our exceptional Q2. This quarter was highlighted by revenue growth, renewal rates, margin, cash flow, and positive organic ARR growth in reported currency. The team delivered an exceptional quarter. Many of our quarterly metrics are at historic highs. Let me walk through the results on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenue of $856 million, up 11%, the highest total revenue in our history; cloud revenue of $350 million, up 41%, the highest cloud revenue in our history and the largest revenue contributor; customer support revenue of $334 million, up 6%, the highest CS revenue in our history; ARR of $685 million, up 21%, the highest ARR in our history, and at 80% of total revenue; adjusted EBITDA of $361 million or 42% adjusted EBITDA margin and the highest adjusted EBITDA dollars in our history; and free cash flows of $275 million, up 46%, best Q2 FCF in our history.

Let me provide a few additional comments. The 41% growth in our cloud business was driven by our Carbonite acquisition, Cloud Editions, a rebound in our business network volumes and continued momentum in SMB-C and enterprise content services. The 6% growth in our support and update business was driven by our customer-centric90-day release cycles and AI-informed engagement. We have over $2 billion in cash and committed liquidity at our disposal, and our consolidated net leverage ratio has declined to 1.6x this quarter, reflective of the disciplined operations post-acquisition of Carbonite.

We continue to generate growth, cash and returns in the right places. We had many notable customer expansions and wins in Q2. We have a full list in our investor deck. Please give the presentation a read, but let me highlight a few. MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a national

