Open Text Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 01, 2024 at 05:18 pm EST Share

Open Text Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 1,534.87 million compared to USD 897.44 million a year ago. Net income was USD 37.68 million compared to USD 258.49 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.14 compared to USD 0.96 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.14 compared to USD 0.96 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was USD 2,960.3 million compared to USD 1,749.48 million a year ago. Net income was USD 118.58 million compared to USD 141.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.44 compared to USD 0.52 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.44 compared to USD 0.52 a year ago.