  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Open Text Corporation
  News
  Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/23 01:30:48 pm
49.67 USD   -1.72%
01:20pOPEN TEXT : Introducing OpenText EnCase Incident Response
PU
11:20aOPEN TEXT : Additional roles in connected engineering
PU
10:30aOPEN TEXT : The Future of Work and the Distributed Organization
PU
Open Text : Introducing OpenText EnCase Incident Response

11/23/2021 | 01:20pm EST
Corporations are facing constant cybersecurity threats. They need to be able to respond by quickly and proactively conducting investigations that can identify a potential threat. Understanding how systems become compromised is paramount to protecting a corporation's information, but typically the process to identify and investigate these threats requires expensive forensic and incident response services.

At OpenText™, we're changing the paradigm on corporate investigations. As the leader in information management, OpenText is proud to announce that our 21.4 release includes the launch of EnCase Incident Response, which helps organizations identify threats sooner and get to the root-cause faster.

EnCase Incident Response delivers a comprehensive solution that provides threat identification, digital forensic and incident response capabilities. With EnCase Incident Response, organizations can save time and money by taking control of their incident response workflow.

As a bundled solution that combines EnCase threat detection and enterprise investigation capabilities, EnCase Incident Response provides comprehensive detection, response, remediation and full investigation capabilities with deep forensic visibility to uncover a full picture of how and why a compromise occurred. With EnCase Incident Response, enterprises can investigate insider or external threats across any device, anywhere. Based on OpenText digital forensic incident response and investigation underpinnings, EnCase Incident Response provides trusted, comprehensive visibility into target systems and enables Security Operations Center (SOC) teams to detect and respond to an incident with in-house tools, eliminating the need to engage expensive external resources to complete an investigation. And with seamless handoff from SOC Analysts and incident responders to advanced Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Team, investigations happen faster, threats are identified more quickly and both procurement and maintenance costs are reduced.

For more information about EnCase Incident Response, visit our website at security.opentext.com.

Author: Alexis Robbins, Senior Product Marketing Manager

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 445 M - -
Net income 2022 528 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 13 713 M 13 713 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 50,54 $
Average target price 59,70 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Renee Mckenzie Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION11.17%13 713
ORACLE CORPORATION46.25%258 634
SAP SE13.47%161 626
SERVICENOW, INC.19.25%130 616
DOCUSIGN, INC.11.45%48 737
HUBSPOT, INC.97.60%37 013