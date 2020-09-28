Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Text : NIST Privacy Framework – Governance, risk management and compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

In this blog, we will focus on the importance of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) programs within the NIST Privacy Framework. Having an organizational governance structure increases the effectiveness and efficiency in privacy program management.

With increasing privacy regulations and evolving security threats, sound privacy governance is more important than ever.

Governance policies, processes and procedures

Formalizing and documenting the organization's privacy values, roles and responsibilities must be in place to manage, monitor and inform management of privacy risk. The absence of mechanisms to establish and maintain formal privacy guidance can result in misalignment within the organization, resources not being allocated appropriately to fulfill objectives. These living documents are the building blocks of the privacy governance program that promote accountability and collaboration at all levels of the organization.

The following elements should be in place to maximize the value of this control area:

  • Values and policies should include data processing use cases, retention periods, and individual concerns.
  • Processes to ensure that privacy values are considered for all new systems, products, and services as well as current operations.
  • Defined privacy roles and responsibilities.
  • Legal, regulatory, and contractual privacy considerations.
  • Governance and risk management policies, processes and procedures are updated to include privacy risks.

Risk management strategy

Capturing the organization's priorities, constraints, risk tolerances, and assumptions is a critical process in supporting strategies to manage risk. It is important that the evaluation of privacy risk is current and reflects all current and planned data processing activities. The privacy risk management process and strategy should be integrated into the overall risk management activities of the organization.

Mature risk management strategies establish control capabilities that:

  • Ensure organizational stakeholders have bought in.
  • Risk tolerance is clear and supported by the organizational roles it plays in the data processing ecosystem.

Awareness and training

People and the roles they have in processing activities are key in managing privacy risk. The absence of consistent training efforts can result in a lack of alignment with organizational strategy and controls not executed effectively. The employees and third parties involved in data processing should be provided privacy awareness training at levels that are consistent with their role and organizational policies and values.

All levels of the organization should be included:

  • The overall workforce
  • Senior executives
  • Privacy personnel
  • Third parties

Monitoring and review

Policies, processes and procedures support the ongoing review and communication of the privacy posture and risk. The absence of a dynamic process for identifying and managing privacy risk reduces the effectiveness of the organization to put appropriate controls in place. Privacy governance is not a one-time exercise. It is continuous and includes:

  • Formally re-evaluating privacy risk periodically and as changes to the business environment occur.
  • Update and communicate any changes to privacy values, policies, or training.
  • Ensuring that oversight and testing of compliance and privacy requirements occur.
  • Mechanisms should be in place to communicate status of management of privacy risks.
  • Mechanisms are in place to receive, analyze and respond to problematic data actions reported internally or externally. Lessons learned should be incorporated into policies, processes and procedures.
  • Policies, processes, and procedures that track the life cycle of any complaints, concerns, questions from individuals.

How OpenText can help in your Govern function

Implementing and integrating privacy governance capabilities ensures alignment in mitigating risk associated with processing activities. It creates mechanisms for the organization to define strategy, roles, responsibilities, processes, and accountability for managing personal data. The absence of strong privacy governance programs can lead to increased compliance risk and reduced trust by employees, customers and business partners.

OpenText™ Professional Services offer multiple services to address Cyber Security and Privacy objectives, including Data Classification Services and Incident Response Documentation Reviews.

For more information on OpenText's Risk and Compliance Services, please contact us.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 21:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
05:46pOPEN TEXT : NIST Privacy Framework – Governance, risk management and compl..
PU
09/10OPEN TEXT : Migrating content, data and operations to the cloud
PU
09/03OPEN TEXT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14OPEN TEXT : 2020 Proxy Circular - Notice of AGSM of Shareholders
PU
07/31OPEN TEXT : Partnering to deliver accessible content
PU
07/15OPEN TEXT : Ever wonder why information matters in train safety?
PU
06/29OPEN TEXT : Empowering your workforce
PU
06/26OPEN TEXT : 10 steps to modern ESI investigations
PU
06/17OPEN TEXT : Becoming a fully digital finance organization
PU
05/28OPEN TEXT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 145 M - -
Net income 2021 361 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 11 368 M 11 368 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 50,77 $
Last Close Price 41,91 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION-4.90%11 368
ORACLE CORPORATION12.87%180 051
SAP SE8.01%179 807
SERVICENOW INC.70.01%92 059
INTUIT INC.21.60%83 386
DOCUSIGN, INC.186.55%39 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group