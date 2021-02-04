Log in
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

02/04 04:00:00 pm
47.58 USD   +1.11%
11:32aOPEN TEXT : Q2FY21 Trended Financials
PU
11:30aOPEN TEXT : Condensed consolidated balance sheets
PU
11:28aOPEN TEXT : OpenText Q2 Fiscal 2021 Update
PU
Open Text : OpenText Q2 Fiscal 2021 Update

02/04/2021 | 05:28pm EST
OpenText Q2 Fiscal 2021 Update

Record Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR), Record Cloud Revenues

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Operating Cash Flows of $282.5 million in the quarter, up 36.3% Y/Y
  • Free Cash Flows of $274.8 million in the quarter, up 46.5% Y/Y
  • GAAP-basednet income (loss) of ($65.5) million, down 160.9% Y/Y, margin of (7.7)%
    down 2,160 basis points Y/Y, primarily due to one-time IRS settlement charge of $299 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million, up 13.8%, margin of 42.2%, up 110 basis points Y/Y
  • GAAP-baseddiluted earnings (loss) per share of ($0.24), down 160.0% Y/Y
  • Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share of $0.95, up 13.1%, and $0.92 in constant currency, up 9.5% Y/Y

Total

Annual

Cloud

Revenues

Recurring Revenues

Revenues

(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)

Reported

Constant

Reported

Constant

Reported

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

$855.6

$839.4

$684.9

$673.6

$350.5

$346.7

10.9%

8.8%

21.5%

19.5%

41.1%

39.6%

80% Annual Recurring Revenues

"OpenText delivered another quarter of strong growth, reflecting the power of our business model and exceptional performance in all

of our key metrics. Increasing demand for OpenText's Information Management cloud offerings strongly positions us to achieve market share gains through continued alignment with our customers' digital transformation and business needs."

"OpenText demonstrated strong operational excellence in our second quarter, generating free cash flows of $274.8 million, with a record Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million. Our balance sheet and liquidity position of approximately $1.5 billion of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.6x net leverage ratio, supports our goals to grow, generate cash and pursue our Total Growth strategy."

Mark J. Barrenechea

Madhu Ranganathan

OpenText CEO & CTO

OpenText EVP, CFO

This document refers specifically to OpenText's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 press release dated February 4, 2021 and may include forward-looking statements. OpenText assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements and risks or other factors which could occur, and to see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures, please refer to OpenText's public filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 229 M - -
Net income 2021 380 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 12 903 M 12 903 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,0%
