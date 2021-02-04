Open Text : OpenText Q2 Fiscal 2021 Update

Record Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR), Record Cloud Revenues
Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights
Operating Cash Flows of $282.5 million in the quarter, up 36.3% Y/Y
Free Cash Flows of $274.8 million in the quarter, up 46.5% Y/Y
GAAP-basednet income (loss) of ($65.5) million, down 160.9% Y/Y, margin of (7.7)%
down 2,160 basis points Y/Y, primarily due to one-time IRS settlement charge of $299 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million, up 13.8%, margin of 42.2%, up 110 basis points Y/Y
GAAP-baseddiluted earnings (loss) per share of ($0.24), down 160.0% Y/Y
Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share of $0.95, up 13.1%, and $0.92 in constant currency, up 9.5% Y/Y
Total
Annual
Cloud
Revenues
Recurring Revenues
Revenues
(in millions)
(in millions)
(in millions)
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
$855.6
$839.4
$684.9
$673.6
$350.5
$346.7
10.9%
8.8%
21.5%
19.5%
41.1%
39.6%
80%Annual Recurring Revenues
"OpenText delivered another quarter of strong growth, reflecting the power of our business model and exceptional performance in all
of our key metrics. Increasing demand for OpenText's Information Management cloud offerings strongly positions us to achieve market share gains through continued alignment with our customers' digital transformation and business needs."
"OpenText demonstrated strong operational excellence in our second quarter, generating free cash flows of $274.8 million, with a record Adjusted EBITDA of $360.8 million. Our balance sheet and liquidity position of approximately $1.5 billion of cash at the end of the quarter and a 1.6x net leverage ratio, supports our goals to grow, generate cash and pursue our Total Growth strategy."
Mark J. Barrenechea
Madhu Ranganathan
OpenText CEO & CTO
OpenText EVP, CFO
This document refers specifically to OpenText's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 press release dated February 4, 2021 and may include forward-looking statements. OpenText assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements and risks or other factors which could occur, and to see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures, please refer to OpenText's public filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K.
Open Text Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:27:05 UTC.