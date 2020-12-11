Open Text : OpenText funds 4 million meals this holiday season

2020 has been a most challenging year, and food insecurity has dramatically increased over the last year globally. In Canada alone:

2 Million households experienced moderate to severe food insecurity (Stats Canada)

34% of those relying on food banks are children (Stats Canada)

1 in 8 people who access food banks are employed (Food Banks Canada)

Rising food costs are outpacing increases in median incomes (Food Banks Canada)

In a graphic, here is the distribution of food insecurity in Canada:

Source: Beyond Hunger: The Hidden Impacts of Food Insecurity in Canada (Community Food Centres)

Almost one in seven Canadians reported food insecurity in May 2020 (Stats Can). One in Seven.

At OpenText, we needed to act and in a significant way, to help the communities where we live and work.

That is why we are announcing today a cash donation of $1 million USD to food banks around the world to supply four million meals this holiday season. This donation, from OpenText's new Voyager Fund, will provide needed help in 21 countries. This donation is being provided on behalf of OpenText employees to support the incredible communities we live and work in. I am so proud of our employees, and humbled, that the OpenText Voyager Fund will supply millions of meals over the holidays.

OpenText teams, in 58 communities globally, will work with trusted local food banks to deliver our contributions during this time of heightened and historical need.

In Canada, we will be contributing $240,000 CAD in total, distributed to:

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region

Daily Bread Food Bank

North York Harvest

Food Bank of York Region

Mississauga Food Bank

Knights Table

Feed the Need Durham

Moisson Montreal

I would like to thank again all the OpenText site leaders and employees around the world. Here are just some of our food bank partners-please visit the Voyager Fund page for a complete list.

Let me please ask you to do the same. If you can read this blog, you are among the blessed. Hunger is one of the greatest injustices. There are no reasons for big gifts this year as 'enough is a feast,' rather, MAKE A DONATION to a food bank in your community. Let's all make a difference.

Through the Voyager Fund, we have taken a long-term view to identify essential needs in our communities and help address them by lending our support to local partners who are doing amazing work. This year, it is to help provide food security to millions.

From the OpenText family to yours, I wish you a safe, healthy and joyous holiday season.