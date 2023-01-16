Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Open Text Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
32.61 USD   +0.93%
10:00aOpen Text : Press Release (
PU
01/10OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2, 2023
AQ
2022Open Text Says 'on Track' to Close Micro Focus Acquisition
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Open Text : Press Release (

01/16/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OpenText to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Ottawa

Celebrating Canadian Innovation

Waterloo, ON, December 19, 2022 - Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on February 3, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Nasdaq opening bell in Ottawa, Canada, celebrates Canada's leading role in global innovation and OpenText as Canada's most valued cloud company. The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

"OpenText is honoured to open the Nasdaq, live from Ottawa, Canada, in recognition of the company's leading role in global technology innovation and business transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Canada is the fastest growing technology hub in the world and we plan on playing our part to develop and expand Canada's rich culture of innovation and talent."

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media- server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825 investors@opentext.com

For media inquiries please contact Jessica Gold, OpenText publicrelations@opentext.com.

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
10:00aOpen Text : Press Release (
PU
01/10OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, Febru..
AQ
2022Open Text Says 'on Track' to Close Micro Focus Acquisition
MT
2022Open Text : OpenText Receives All Regulatory Approvals with Expected Closing on January 31..
PU
2022Open Text Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Open Text Secures Regulatory Approvals to Acquire Micro Focus
MT
2022Micro Focus to Complete Sale to Canada's OpenText by January 2023
MT
2022Open Text Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2022Open Text Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022European Commission OKs OpenText's Acquisition of Micro Focus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 562 M - -
Net income 2023 207 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,1x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 8 695 M 8 695 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,61 $
Average target price 45,45 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Renee Mckenzie Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION10.02%8 695
ORACLE CORPORATION9.13%240 506
SAP SE11.67%135 649
SERVICENOW INC.6.86%83 648
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.03%35 749
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-1.89%17 618