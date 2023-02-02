Advanced search
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
33.26 USD   +0.82%
OPEN TEXT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Open Text : Q2

02/02/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Investor Presentation

February 2, 2023

NASDAQ: OTEX | TSX: OTEX

Safe Harbor and IP Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements or information (forward-looking statements) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other applicable securities laws of the United States and Canada, and is subject to the safe harbors created by those provisions. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this presentation, including statements about F'23, F'24, F'26 and other future time frames regarding revenue and organic growth, cloud bookings growth, A-EBITDA, margins, free cash flows, market share gains, growth initiatives, deployment of capital, total addressable market, renewal rates, annual recurring revenue, net leverage ratio and deleveraging program, debt profile, target models, intention to continue dividend program, integration and associated benefits of the Micro Focus acquisition, future tax rates, new platform, product offerings and associated benefits to customers, ESG initiatives, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Our estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives.

The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations and projections about future results only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could materially affect our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects, including these forward- looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. For these reasons, we caution you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Information regarding Micro Focus and its financial results was derived from information filed by Micro Focus with the SEC, including its Interim Results for six-months ended April 30, 2022 reported on Form 6-K, its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended October 31, 2021 on Form 20-F, and any other subsequent applicable financial information reported on Form 6-K. Information regarding Micro Focus is qualified entirely by reference to those reports.

OpenText ©2023 All rights reserved

2

OpenText Strategic Overview

OpenText Snapshot

Including Micro Focus(1)

Large, Strategic and Growing: $200B+ Information Management Market(2)

Who We Are

Targets & Aspirations

One of the World's

Largest Software and

Cloud Companies

98

125k

of Top 100

Enterprise

Companies are

Customers

Customers

150M

180

End Users

Countries

25,000

~40%

Employees

Employees

Dedicated to R&D

Human

New

Centric

Rules

Work

Digital

New

Transfor-

Opportunities

mation

Business 2030

OpenText Drives Digital Transformations

Analytics & AI

Content Management

Application Delivery &

Any Data

Cybersecurity

Quality

Any Application

Any Device

Any Latency

Digital Operations

Application Modernization

Any IT Generation

Management

Business Network

Experience Management

In Constant Currency(3)

Total

Revenue

Growth

(%Y/Y)

Organic

Growth(4)

(%Y/Y)

A-EBITDA Margin (5)

Free Cash Flows (5,6)

F'23 F'24

(Preliminary)

28% to 30%

33% to 35%

1% to 2%

1% to 2%

32.5% to 33.5%

36% to 38%

$0.5B to $0.6B

$0.8B to $0.9B

F'26

(Aspirations)

2% to 4%

($6.2B to $6.4B)

2% to 4%

38% to 40%

$1.5B+

  1. Includes Micro Focus financial consolidation as of February 1, 2023
  2. Estimates based on market reports from independent industry analysis firms including Gartner and IDC.
  3. Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.
  4. Organic growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first-year post acquisition.
  5. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation and "Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures" included within our current and historical filings on Forms 10-Q,10-K and 8-K.
  6. Free Cash Flows on a reported basis.

OpenText ©2023 All rights reserved

4

OpenText: Our History of Value Creation

Market Expansion and Value Creation

2023

Micro Focus

Expands Digital

Transformation Capabilities

2021

Zix: a top

2022

Microsoft

Titanium

SMB/C

Creation

SMB/C market

2019

partner

Carbonite: new

2020

Value

Cloud Editions:

2014

Modern Cloud

Platform

GXS: Cloud and

2017

2005

Business Network

Content

Documentum:

now #1 in Content

1991

Services

Services

Foundation out

Market

2005

of University of

IXOS: top

Waterloo

1996

SAP

partnership

IPO on Nasdaq

30 Year History

Our Mission:

We power and protect information

Our Purpose:

To elevate every person and every organization to gain the information advantage

Our Passion:

Deliver compelling innovations that provide our Customers a competitive advantage

An inclusive environment where passionate, skilled, and diverse Employees thrive

Deliver Shareholder value through growth, profits and capital efficiency improvements

OpenText ©2023 All rights reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

