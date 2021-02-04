Open Text : Q2FY21 Trended Financials 02/04/2021 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Balance Sheet Open Text Corporation Balance Sheet Information - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021 (in '000's of USD) Balance Sheet Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Q221 Q121 Q420 Q320 Q220 Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Q318 Q218 Q118 Q417 Q317 Q217 Q117 Q416 Q316 Q216 Q116 Cash and cash equivalents 1,500,561 1,845,582 1,692,850 1,452,570 675,403 999,298 941,009 765,224 595,069 787,919 682,942 605,497 476,014 376,390 443,357 449,000 1,722,491 834,944 1,283,757 877,405 725,963 690,785 Short-term investments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,698 3,238 2,726 11,839 13,008 16,271 18,022 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses 445,841 396,897 466,357 459,348 526,020 410,981 463,785 478,264 482,289 416,346 487,956 515,012 511,969 457,758 445,812 360,272 315,562 297,537 285,904 266,450 278,635 233,947 Contract assets 27,460 26,236 29,570 27,057 22,794 20,204 20,956 19,737 13,607 8,767 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Income taxes recoverable 24,517 26,869 61,186 59,930 24,615 21,054 38,340 39,041 39,388 31,450 55,623 42,880 23,861 25,972 32,683 20,051 19,232 19,954 31,752 15,577 15,380 20,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,177 140,474 136,436 112,073 104,962 91,753 97,238 96,048 82,188 80,624 101,059 105,657 101,063 98,526 81,625 79,318 58,129 70,643 59,021 56,030 53,020 47,099 Total current assets 2,128,556 2,436,058 2,386,399 2,110,978 1,353,794 1,543,290 1,561,328 1,398,314 1,212,541 1,325,106 1,327,580 1,269,046 1,112,907 958,646 1,003,477 911,339 2,118,652 1,225,804 1,672,273 1,228,470 1,089,269 1,009,853 Property and equipment 227,434 235,498 244,555 258,892 273,448 248,613 249,453 241,974 246,726 246,500 264,205 264,859 260,896 245,378 227,418 195,124 179,044 181,728 183,660 172,020 161,675 163,179 Operating lease right of use assets 235,142 196,884 207,869 243,611 253,387 203,329 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Long-term contract assets 18,175 19,066 15,427 14,225 17,975 18,920 15,386 15,794 11,804 12,041 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Goodwill 4,696,349 4,682,784 4,672,356 4,678,686 4,656,492 3,765,898 3,769,908 3,772,112 3,732,669 3,578,641 3,580,129 3,592,598 3,578,976 3,576,224 3,416,749 3,407,526 2,597,685 2,595,614 2,325,586 2,169,637 2,169,637 2,161,592 Acquired intangible assets 1,402,928 1,506,407 1,612,564 1,731,781 1,808,072 1,057,151 1,146,504 1,233,136 1,284,299 1,203,284 1,296,637 1,391,413 1,468,378 1,560,370 1,472,542 1,558,424 772,534 831,197 646,240 558,571 604,167 631,791 Deferred tax assets 866,788 893,256 911,565 921,643 930,856 995,262 1,004,450 1,035,481 1,085,272 1,106,377 1,122,729 1,142,385 1,158,836 1,214,631 1,215,712 1,222,386 1,078,548 1,100,897 241,161 179,565 178,420 177,576 Other assets 164,238 161,142 154,467 171,107 158,058 146,105 148,977 135,159 124,414 116,536 111,267 99,732 96,612 94,718 93,763 72,041 66,905 65,533 53,697 48,126 45,860 45,096 Deferred charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 38,000 39,148 39,204 40,588 42,344 56,684 59,598 62,512 22,776 26,575 30,374 33,501 Long-term income taxes recoverable 29,488 30,719 29,620 31,149 46,151 40,939 37,969 32,667 31,678 30,563 24,482 21,696 23,412 5,865 8,557 9,700 9,225 9,025 8,751 8,706 8,518 8,393 Total assets 9,769,098 10,161,814 10,234,822 10,162,072 9,498,233 8,019,507 7,933,975 7,864,637 7,729,403 7,619,048 7,765,029 7,820,877 7,739,221 7,696,420 7,480,562 7,433,224 6,882,191 6,072,310 5,154,144 4,391,670 4,287,920 4,230,981 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 348,080 313,468 373,314 324,890 417,611 260,869 329,903 295,749 282,870 252,079 302,154 295,165 318,008 323,261 342,120 290,465 245,506 233,536 257,450 212,886 227,148 189,329 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 610,000 610,000 610,000 913,631 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 282,760 382,760 382,760 182,760 232,760 8,000 8,000 8,000 8,000 8,000 8,000 Operating lease liabilities 59,874 60,447 64,071 68,871 66,579 60,687 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Deferred revenues 798,340 770,919 812,218 819,273 718,861 584,193 641,656 664,208 572,915 582,139 644,211 689,189 557,873 567,475 570,328 573,258 364,872 389,890 373,549 368,020 306,159 323,470 Income taxes payable 320,084 29,666 44,630 31,711 51,298 36,104 33,158 45,124 45,680 31,055 38,234 33,685 30,084 30,524 31,835 34,555 24,770 39,203 32,030 20,906 17,800 15,996 Total current liabilities 1,536,378 1,784,500 1,904,233 1,854,745 2,167,980 951,853 1,014,717 1,015,081 911,465 875,273 994,599 1,300,799 1,288,725 1,304,020 1,127,043 1,131,038 643,148 670,629 671,029 609,812 559,107 536,795 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 28,334 42,081 34,955 14,634 14,977 15,384 49,441 50,714 53,023 51,168 52,827 52,688 47,379 46,689 50,338 40,501 30,309 31,481 29,848 31,357 31,514 29,579 Deferred credits - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,727 3,366 4,005 4,644 5,283 6,052 6,820 7,589 8,357 9,503 10,650 11,796 Pension liability 83,271 78,536 73,129 67,438 73,678 77,470 75,239 71,563 65,265 64,730 65,719 62,996 62,213 61,235 58,627 57,300 55,827 63,691 61,993 58,292 54,842 55,737 Long-term debt 3,581,565 3,582,923 3,584,311 3,585,684 2,600,386 2,603,506 2,604,878 2,606,283 2,607,706 2,609,127 2,610,523 2,385,322 2,385,709 2,386,415 2,387,057 2,388,805 2,389,826 2,137,276 2,137,987 1,546,840 1,547,682 1,548,526 Long-term operating lease liabilities 227,265 207,723 217,165 205,789 218,681 177,596 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Long-term deferred revenues 97,083 96,180 94,382 92,341 77,335 41,588 46,974 50,905 45,538 43,585 69,197 72,176 68,934 68,963 61,678 59,000 47,119 46,247 37,461 33,868 33,115 27,542 Long-term income taxes payable 32,794 176,396 171,200 184,459 180,507 191,268 202,184 178,775 172,641 173,807 172,241 171,174 176,222 167,484 162,493 149,825 146,845 145,787 149,041 142,616 141,205 151,306 Deferred tax liabilities 179,161 125,755 148,738 158,805 165,457 52,728 55,872 52,944 87,753 74,328 79,938 75,376 77,182 92,034 94,724 97,104 72,121 90,381 79,231 48,900 55,952 59,602 Total long-term liabilities 4,229,473 4,309,594 4,323,880 4,309,150 3,331,021 3,159,540 3,034,588 3,011,184 3,031,926 3,016,745 3,053,172 2,823,098 2,821,644 2,827,464 2,820,200 2,798,587 2,748,867 2,522,452 2,503,918 1,871,376 1,874,960 1,884,088 Shareholders' equity Share capital and additional paid-in capital 1,889,857 1,872,411 1,851,777 1,839,150 1,803,663 1,791,689 1,774,214 1,751,811 1,731,299 1,730,933 1,707,073 1,689,997 1,650,217 1,642,502 1,613,454 1,597,436 1,575,619 977,458 965,068 950,114 940,613 939,157 Accumulated other comprehensive income 66,476 39,695 17,825 9,466 24,690 15,096 24,124 25,418 25,971 32,256 33,645 51,810 47,521 49,518 48,800 43,281 39,884 48,730 46,310 51,248 49,376 51,884 Retained earnings 2,093,076 2,213,053 2,159,396 2,180,339 2,201,653 2,141,278 2,113,883 2,088,858 2,056,831 1,993,099 1,994,235 1,973,129 1,949,503 1,899,203 1,897,624 1,886,115 1,894,802 1,877,639 992,546 933,791 888,775 838,494 Treasury stock, at cost (47,555) (58,788) (23,608) (32,066) (32,066) (41,190) (28,766) (28,898) (29,241) (30,381) (18,732) (18,823) (19,250) (27,342) (27,520) (23,909) (20,709) (25,166) (25,268) (25,268) (25,515) (19,986) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,001,854 4,066,371 4,005,390 3,996,889 3,997,940 3,906,873 3,883,455 3,837,189 3,784,860 3,725,907 3,716,221 3,696,113 3,627,991 3,563,881 3,532,358 3,502,923 3,489,596 2,878,661 1,978,656 1,909,885 1,853,249 1,809,549 Non-controlling interests 1,393 1,349 1,319 1,288 1,292 1,241 1,215 1,183 1,152 1,123 1,037 867 861 1,055 961 676 580 568 541 597 604 549 Total shareholders' equity 4,003,247 4,067,720 4,006,709 3,998,177 3,999,232 3,908,114 3,884,670 3,838,372 3,786,012 3,727,030 3,717,258 3,696,980 3,628,852 3,564,936 3,533,319 3,503,599 3,490,176 2,879,229 1,979,197 1,910,482 1,853,853 1,810,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,769,098 10,161,814 10,234,822 10,162,072 9,498,233 8,019,507 7,933,975 7,864,637 7,729,403 7,619,048 7,765,029 7,820,877 7,739,221 7,696,420 7,480,562 7,433,224 6,882,191 6,072,310 5,154,144 4,391,670 4,287,920 4,230,981 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Income Statement Open Text Corporation Income Statement Information - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021 (in '000's of USD) Income Statement Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2021 Q221 Q121 Fiscal 2020 Q420 Q320 Q220 Q120 Fiscal 2019 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Fiscal 2018 Q418 Q318 Q218 Q118 Fiscal 2017 Q417 Q317 Q217 Q117 Fiscal 2016 Q416 Q316 Q216 Q116 Revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions 691,440 350,454 340,986 1,157,686 332,618 339,463 248,340 237,265 907,812 241,889 238,607 219,233 208,083 828,968 217,892 209,102 208,121 193,853 705,495 183,638 177,109 175,061 169,687 601,018 156,624 147,505 149,099 147,790 Customer support 663,891 334,492 329,399 1,275,586 324,915 322,865 315,508 312,298 1,247,915 315,248 310,762 310,354 311,551 1,232,504 316,751 312,279 308,070 295,404 981,102 287,804 263,436 219,656 210,206 746,409 192,969 183,636 184,137 185,667 License 175,871 107,348 68,523 402,851 105,803 81,055 138,095 77,898 428,092 119,728 98,721 132,756 76,887 437,512 139,924 84,113 135,244 78,231 369,144 123,497 87,227 97,764 60,656 283,710 86,126 64,397 81,856 51,331 Professional service and other 128,455 63,350 65,105 273,613 63,276 71,296 69,614 69,427 284,936 70,356 71,056 72,888 70,636 316,257 79,703 80,385 82,970 73,199 235,316 68,615 65,358 50,228 51,115 193,091 48,084 45,005 50,255 49,747 Total revenues 1,659,657 855,644 804,013 3,109,736 826,612 814,679 771,557 696,888 2,868,755 747,221 719,146 735,231 667,157 2,815,241 754,270 685,879 734,405 640,687 2,291,057 663,554 593,130 542,709 491,664 1,824,228 483,803 440,543 465,347 434,535 Cost of revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions 230,506 117,882 112,624 449,940 116,569 127,565 103,644 102,162 383,993 103,719 103,873 88,698 87,703 364,160 95,346 94,195 90,485 84,134 299,850 79,489 77,132 73,061 70,168 244,021 64,889 61,298 58,918 58,916 Customer support 58,862 29,668 29,194 123,894 32,568 32,151 29,788 29,387 124,343 30,761 31,844 31,273 30,465 133,889 34,232 33,770 33,117 32,770 122,565 35,175 34,396 27,305 25,689 89,861 25,237 22,427 21,689 20,508 License 6,791 4,302 2,489 11,321 3,404 2,544 3,050 2,323 14,347 4,128 2,692 3,655 3,872 13,693 3,048 3,098 4,587 2,960 13,632 3,388 4,008 2,391 3,845 10,296 3,106 2,480 2,029 2,681 Professional service and other 93,200 46,619 46,581 212,903 48,435 56,526 53,604 54,338 224,635 55,183 56,626 56,030 56,796 253,389 64,896 64,179 64,886 59,428 194,954 57,966 55,470 40,237 41,281 155,584 41,546 37,599 38,375 38,064 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 112,128 54,091 58,037 205,717 59,719 63,401 42,299 40,298 183,385 42,946 44,596 48,366 47,477 185,868 47,477 47,303 47,128 43,960 130,556 43,288 39,285 24,848 23,135 74,238 17,994 17,630 18,731 19,883 Total cost of revenues 501,487 252,562 248,925 1,003,775 260,695 282,187 232,385 228,508 930,703 236,737 239,631 228,022 226,313 950,999 244,999 242,545 240,203 223,252 761,557 219,306 210,291 167,842 164,118 574,000 152,772 141,434 139,742 140,052 Gross profit 1,158,170 603,082 555,088 2,105,961 565,917 532,492 539,172 468,380 1,938,052 510,484 479,515 507,209 440,844 1,864,242 509,271 443,334 494,202 417,435 1,529,500 444,248 382,839 374,867 327,546 1,250,228 331,031 299,109 325,605 294,483 Operating expenses: Research and development 194,141 100,238 93,903 370,411 100,766 108,184 80,283 81,178 321,836 83,708 84,905 75,753 77,470 322,909 81,816 83,396 80,123 77,574 281,215 81,181 76,971 64,610 58,453 194,057 53,747 48,160 45,710 46,440 Sales and marketing 280,297 147,897 132,400 585,044 152,882 166,234 137,310 128,618 518,035 139,416 132,244 126,193 120,182 529,141 147,499 129,876 129,151 122,615 444,454 129,440 117,400 102,559 95,055 344,235 95,815 84,600 85,875 77,945 General and administrative 118,954 62,765 56,189 237,532 62,574 68,828 54,595 51,535 207,909 52,954 51,833 52,198 50,924 205,227 52,577 54,794 48,954 48,902 170,353 47,478 44,808 39,896 38,171 140,397 33,330 37,731 33,767 35,569 Depreciation 42,283 20,280 22,003 89,458 23,649 24,820 20,712 20,277 97,716 25,000 25,028 23,834 23,854 86,943 22,901 23,093 22,071 18,878 64,318 17,190 16,557 15,301 15,270 54,929 14,931 13,754 13,330 12,914 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 109,919 54,926 54,993 219,559 58,998 59,943 51,460 49,158 189,827 49,200 48,832 45,919 45,876 184,118 47,299 46,762 46,268 43,789 150,842 42,594 40,825 33,815 33,608 113,201 29,637 27,966 27,793 27,805 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) (17,494) 13,244 100,428 75,849 9,406 10,072 5,101 35,719 2,232 796 9,380 23,311 29,211 7,821 2,644 715 18,031 63,618 19,461 20,586 11,117 12,454 34,846 10,092 (1,671) 9,088 17,337 Total operating expenses 741,344 368,612 372,732 1,602,432 474,718 437,415 354,432 335,867 1,371,042 352,510 343,638 333,277 341,617 1,357,549 359,913 340,565 327,282 329,789 1,174,800 337,344 317,147 267,298 253,011 881,665 237,552 210,540 215,563 218,010 Income from operations 416,826 234,470 182,356 503,529 91,199 95,077 184,740 132,513 567,010 157,974 135,877 173,932 99,227 506,693 149,358 102,769 166,920 87,646 354,700 106,904 65,692 107,569 74,535 368,563 93,479 88,569 110,042 76,473 Other income (expense), net 8,134 5,251 2,883 (11,946) 7,790 (18,923) 1,972 (2,785) 10,156 3,191 5,065 378 1,522 17,973 (8,938) 11,140 5,547 10,224 15,743 11,178 1,424 (3,558) 6,699 (1,423) 409 2,120 961 (4,913) Interest and other related expense, net (76,684) (37,595) (39,089) (146,378) (40,529) (41,263) (32,376) (32,210) (136,592) (32,841) (35,607) (33,613) (34,531) (138,540) (35,345) (34,980) (34,404) (33,811) (120,892) (32,824) (32,165) (28,155) (27,748) (76,363) (21,902) (16,228) (19,187) (19,046) Income before income taxes 348,276 202,126 146,150 345,205 58,460 34,891 154,336 97,518 440,574 128,324 105,335 140,697 66,218 386,126 105,075 78,929 138,063 64,059 249,551 85,258 34,951 75,856 53,486 290,777 71,986 74,461 91,816 52,514 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 267,559 42,744 110,837 32,037 8,891 46,818 23,091 154,937 56,309 32,542 36,236 29,850 143,826 43,182 20,129 53,146 27,369 (776,364) 39,000 13,239 30,822 (859,425) 6,282 (14,347) 5,353 4,074 11,202 Net income (loss) for the period 37,973 (65,433) 103,406 234,368 26,423 26,000 107,518 74,427 285,637 72,015 72,793 104,461 36,368 242,300 61,893 58,800 84,917 36,690 1,025,915 46,258 21,712 45,034 912,911 284,495 86,333 69,108 87,742 41,312 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (74) (44) (30) (143) (31) (35) (51) (26) (136) (32) (31) (29) (44) (76) (170) (6) 194 (94) (256) (121) (96) (12) (27) (18) 57 7 (56) (26) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText 37,899 (65,477) 103,376 234,225 26,392 25,965 107,467 74,401 285,501 71,983 72,762 104,432 36,324 242,224 61,723 58,794 85,111 36,596 1,025,659 46,137 21,616 45,022 912,884 284,477 86,390 69,115 87,686 41,286 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted attributable to OpenText 0.14 (0.24) 0.38 0.86 0.10 0.10 0.40 0.27 1.06 0.27 0.27 0.39 0.13 0.91 0.23 0.22 0.32 0.14 4.01 0.17 0.08 0.18 3.73 1.17 0.35 0.28 0.36 0.17 Dividends declared per Common Share 0.3754 0.2008 0.1746 0.6984 0.1746 0.1746 0.1746 0.1746 0.6300 0.1746 0.1518 0.1518 0.1518 0.5478 0.1518 0.1320 0.1320 0.1320 0.4770 0.1320 0.1150 0.1150 0.1150 0.4150 0.1150 0.1000 0.1000 0.1000 Weighted average number of Common shares outstanding - diluted (in '000s)* 273,019 272,433 272,847 271,817 272,367 272,202 271,590 271,251 269,908 270,652 270,030 269,400 269,387 267,492 268,628 267,764 266,857 266,235 255,805 265,818 265,440 247,501 244,742 244,076 244,040 243,412 243,584 245,280 - 0 *For periods in which we incur a net loss, our outstanding Common Share equivalents are not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share as their effect is anti-dilutive. Accordingly, basic and diluted net loss per share for those periods are identical. Note: As a result of the two-for-one share split, effected January 24, 2017 by way of a share sub-division, all comparative period per share data is presented on a post share split basis. SCF Open Text Corporation Statement of Cash Flow - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021 (in '000's of USD) Statement of Cash Flows Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2021 Q221 Q121 Fiscal 2020 Q420 Q320 Q220 Q120 Fiscal 2019 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Fiscal 2018 Q418 Q318 Q218 Q118 Fiscal 2017 Q417 Q317 Q217 Q117 Fiscal 2016 Q416 Q316 Q216 Q116 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) for the period 37,973 (65,433) 103,406 234,368 26,423 26,000 107,518 74,427 285,637 72,015 72,793 104,461 36,368 242,300 61,893 58,800 84,917 36,690 1,025,915 46,258 21,712 45,034 912,911 284,495 86,333 69,108 87,742 41,312 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 264,330 129,297 135,033 514,734 142,366 148,164 114,471 109,733 470,928 117,146 118,456 118,119 117,207 456,929 117,677 117,158 115,467 106,627 345,715 103,071 96,667 73,964 72,013 242,368 62,562 59,350 59,854 60,602 Share-based compensation expense 26,262 14,526 11,736 29,532 8,002 6,856 7,783 6,891 26,770 6,618 6,712 6,885 6,555 27,594 7,121 5,080 7,158 8,235 30,507 8,134 6,661 7,572 8,140 25,978 6,898 5,966 6,581 6,533 Excess tax expense (benefits) on share-based compensation expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,534) 52 (1,044) (537) (5) (230) 27 (217) (256) 216 Pension expense 3,120 1,615 1,505 5,802 1,479 1,428 1,459 1,436 4,624 1,212 1,158 1,109 1,145 3,738 904 965 834 1,035 3,893 940 892 871 1,190 4,577 1,118 1,134 1,158 1,167 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,254 1,142 1,112 4,633 1,130 1,227 1,149 1,127 4,330 1,096 1,077 1,079 1,078 4,646 811 1,303 1,234 1,298 5,014 1,233 1,127 1,331 1,323 4,678 1,208 1,158 1,156 1,156 Amortization of deferred charges and credits - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,242 1,067 941 1,117 1,117 6,298 (140) 2,146 2,146 2,146 9,903 2,653 2,652 1,981 2,617 Write off of unamortized debt issuance costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 155 155 - 0 - 0 - 0 833 - 0 833 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Accelerated amortization of right of use assets - 0 - 0 - 0 36,864 36,864 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0 - 0 - 0 17,854 - 0 17,854 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 953 380 573 9,714 9,714 - 0 - 0 - 0 9,438 - 0 10 1,639 7,789 2,234 1,745 326 - 0 163 784 784 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,108 - 0 218 890 - 0 Deferred taxes 80,397 81,577 (1,180) 51,388 14,677 2,543 27,924 6,244 47,425 36,118 2,398 1,140 7,769 89,736 27,096 18,266 38,427 5,947 (871,195) 19,049 (22,011) 7,591 (875,824) (54,461) (38,769) (7,823) (3,685) (4,184) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (8,255) (2,034) (6,221) (8,700) (2,225) (4,527) (1,266) (682) (13,668) (3,016) (2,789) (5,491) (2,372) (5,965) (6,468) 307 (316) 512 (5,952) 201 (160) (464) (5,529) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities to income - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (841) - 0 - 0 - 0 (841) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Other non cash charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,033 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,033 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 32,727 (42,115) 74,842 84,499 (1,689) 83,590 (55,833) 58,431 75,508 22,731 19,229 (40,327) 73,875 (22,566) 33,132 (6,240) (54,620) 5,162 (126,784) (89,689) (37,551) (15,713) 16,169 8,985 (13,167) 11,272 (41,226) 52,106 Contract assets (20,193) (10,355) (9,838) (40,301) (13,636) (9,006) (10,458) (7,201) (37,623) (8,751) (15,472) (8,054) (5,346) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,966 11,457 (3,491) (6,897) 458 (6,854) 1,111 (1,612) (819) (324) (13,027) 2,800 9,732 (7,274) 3,261 (5,152) (2,575) (2,808) (7,766) (1,532) (18,119) 13,074 (1,189) 316 2,905 (3,202) (5,221) 5,834 Income taxes 168,841 147,809 21,032 (35,086) (478) (33,717) (7,944) 7,053 27,291 6,285 3,682 4,763 12,561 (31,323) (9,255) (23,651) (7,565) 9,148 (1,683) (3,253) 11,190 (12,841) 3,221 6,294 3,004 2,996 (3,503) 3,797 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (36,538) 14,891 (51,429) 30,613 72,876 (9,028) 29,744 (62,979) (21,732) 8,912 (896) 10,253 (40,001) (91,650) 628 (19,779) (8,023) (64,476) 53,490 36,969 40,516 6,604 (30,599) (5,671) 21,763 (12,615) 33,503 (48,322) Deferred revenue (18,647) 22,621 (41,268) 25,306 (12,974) 102,373 (2,924) (61,169) (1,827) (25,961) 93,285 (11,748) (57,403) 35,629 (39,075) 123,550 (10,366) (38,480) 3,484 (3,433) 54,659 (21,633) (26,109) (4,781) (17,345) 61,237 (16,280) (32,393) Other assets (1,467) (2,016) 549 1,127 (6,309) 5,079 (3,327) 5,684 (4) (4,304) (619) 2,475 2,444 497 3,368 (1,285) 497 (2,083) (21,699) (16,130) (1,536) (114) (3,919) 104 (1,505) (1,306) 1,073 1,842 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (23,364) (20,907) (2,457) (914) 3,572 (2,381) (2,169) 64 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Net cash provided by operating activities 516,359 282,455 233,904 954,536 280,250 329,601 207,238 137,447 876,278 229,777 285,997 189,103 171,401 708,081 204,060 270,589 166,186 67,246 440,353 102,514 155,982 106,885 74,972 523,663 117,685 189,928 123,767 92,283 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (22,956) (7,651) (15,305) (72,709) (17,704) (16,793) (19,598) (18,614) (63,837) (13,405) (16,968) (8,969) (24,495) (105,318) (22,280) (27,101) (25,488) (30,449) (79,592) (29,521) (17,797) (11,609) (20,665) (70,009) (21,112) (18,998) (12,702) (17,197) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 9,212 - 0 - 0 - 0 9,212 11,297 2,058 3,915 3,069 2,255 Purchase of Xmedius 444 444 - 0 (73,335) - 0 (73,335) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,305,097) - 0 (88,458) (1,216,639) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. (371) (371) - 0 (4,149) - 0 - 0 (4,149) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (70,800) - 0 (70,800) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc. - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (310,644) - 0 641 (311,285) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Hightail Inc. - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (20,535) (69) (20,466) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Guidance Software, net of cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,279) - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,279) (229,275) - 0 - 0 (8,510) (220,765) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Covisint Corporation, net of cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (71,279) - 0 - 0 - 0 (71,279) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of ECD Business - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,622,394) - 0 (1,622,394) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of HP Inc. CCM Business - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (315,000) - 0 - 0 (2,802) (312,198) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Recommind Inc. - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (170,107) - 0 - 0 - 0 (170,107) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of HP Inc. CEM Business - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,289) - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,289) (152,711) (152,711) - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of ANXe Business Corporation - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 143 - 0 - 0 143 - 0 (104,570) (104,570) - 0 - 0 - 0 Purchase of Daegis Inc, net of cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (22,146) - 0 - 0 (22,146) Purchase of Actuate Corporation, net of cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,153) - 0 (409) (43) (7,701) Purchase of Informative Graphics Corporation, net of cash acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,464) - 0 (3,376) - 0 (88) Purchase of ICCM Professional Services, Limited, net of cash. acquired - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,027) - 0 - 0 - 0 (2,027) Other investing activities (1,370) 867 (2,237) (14,127) (2,783) (5,803) (3,505) (2,036) (16,966) (8,762) (1,831) (5,369) (1,004) (18,034) (6,855) (3,118) (3,855) (4,206) (5,937) (2,924) (2,450) (440) (123) (9,393) (3,269) (2,444) (2,754) (926) Net cash used in investing activities (24,253) (6,711) (17,542) (1,469,417) (20,487) (184,389) (1,243,891) (20,650) (464,526) (22,167) (88,958) (325,623) (27,778) (444,441) (29,204) (50,685) (37,853) (326,699) (2,190,964) (32,445) (1,642,641) (14,708) (501,170) (361,176) (279,604) (21,312) (34,576) (25,684) Cash flows from financing activities: Excess tax (expense) benefits on share-based compensation expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,534 (52) 1,044 537 5 230 (27) 217 256 (216) Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 29,177 13,338 15,839 66,600 13,493 29,990 12,000 11,117 57,889 15,792 17,811 6,159 18,127 75,935 9,871 36,442 7,797 21,825 35,593 8,925 15,967 5,391 5,310 20,097 8,269 3,840 2,736 5,252 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver - 0 - 0 - 0 3,150,000 - 0 2,400,000 750,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,200,000 1,000,000 - 0 - 0 200,000 481,875 - 0 225,000 256,875 - 0 600,000 600,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares under the public Equity Offering - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 604,223 - 0 - 0 604,223 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (605,000) (602,500) (2,500) (1,713,631) (2,500) (1,706,131) (2,500) (2,500) (10,000) (2,500) (2,500) (2,500) (2,500) (1,149,620) (1,043,800) (101,940) (1,940) (1,940) (57,880) (51,940) (1,940) (2,000) (2,000) (8,000) (2,000) (2,000) (2,000) (2,000) Debt extinguishment costs - 0 - 0 - 0 (11,248) - 0 (11,248) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Debt issuance costs - 0 - 0 - 0 (21,806) (3,636) (17,191) (979) - 0 (322) - 0 - 0 - 0 (322) (4,375) (4,375) - 0 - 0 - 0 (7,240) (1,040) (2,045) (2,825) (1,330) (6,765) (6,765) - 0 - 0 - Equity issuance costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (19,574) (102) (1,345) (18,127) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Common Shares repurchased - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (65,509) - 0 - 0 (15,483) (50,026) Purchase of treasury stock (41,870) - 0 (41,870) (12,424) - 0 - 0 - 0 (12,424) (26,499) - 0 (1,965) (12,815) (11,719) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (8,198) (3,953) (4,245) - 0 - 0 (10,627) - 0 - 0 (10,627) - 0 Purchase of non-controlling interest - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (583) - 0 - 0 - 0 (583) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (208) (208) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Payments of dividends to shareholders (101,769) (54,500) (47,269) (188,712) (47,335) (47,279) (47,092) (47,006) (168,859) (46,958) (40,735) (40,700) (40,466) (145,613) (40,617) (35,168) (34,811) (35,017) (120,581) (34,628) (30,303) (27,859) (27,791) (99,262) (27,635) (24,099) (24,216) (23,312) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (719,462) (643,662) (75,800) 1,268,779 (39,978) 648,141 711,429 (50,813) (148,374) (33,666) (27,389) (49,856) (37,463) (23,673) (78,921) (100,666) (28,954) 184,868 909,544 (82,998) 202,133 816,215 (25,806) 430,164 571,842 (22,042) (49,334) (70,302) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 33,771 22,979 10,792 (178) 19,882 (15,989) 3,640 (7,711) (3,826) 83 1,992 (6,329) 428 (2,186) (19,889) 10,157 (216) 7,762 1,767 7,320 10,714 (20,979) 4,712 (10,952) (5,006) 4,852 (4,848) (5,950) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (193,585) (344,939) 151,354 753,720 239,667 777,364 (321,584) 58,273 259,552 174,027 171,642 (192,705) 106,588 237,781 76,046 129,395 99,163 (66,823) (839,300) (5,609) (1,273,812) 887,413 (447,292) 581,699 404,917 151,426 35,009 (9,653) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,697,263 1,848,617 1,697,263 943,543 1,457,596 680,232 1,001,816 943,543 683,991 769,516 597,874 790,579 683,991 446,210 607,945 478,550 379,387 446,210 1,285,510 451,819 1,725,631 838,218 1,285,510 703,811 880,593 729,167 694,158 703,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 1,503,678 1,503,678 1,848,617 1,697,263 1,697,263 1,457,596 680,232 1,001,816 943,543 943,543 769,516 597,874 790,579 683,991 683,991 607,945 478,550 379,387 446,210 446,210 451,819 1,725,631 838,218 1,285,510 1,285,510 880,593 729,167 694,158 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 1,500,561 1,500,561 1,845,582 1,692,850 1,692,850 1,452,570 675,403 999,298 941,009 941,009 765,224 595,069 787,919 682,942 682,942 605,497 476,014 376,390 443,357 443,357 449,000 1,722,491 834,944 1,283,757 1,283,757 877,405 725,963 690,785 Restricted cash (1) 3,117 3,117 3,035 4,413 4,413 5,026 4,829 2,518 2,534 2,534 4,292 2,805 2,660 1,049 1,049 2,448 2,536 2,997 2,853 2,853 2,819 3,140 3,274 1,753 1,753 3,188 3,204 3,373 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,503,678 1,503,678 1,848,617 1,697,263 1,697,263 1,457,596 680,232 1,001,816 943,543 943,543 769,516 597,874 790,579 683,991 683,991 607,945 478,550 379,387 446,210 446,210 451,819 1,725,631 838,218 1,285,510 1,285,510 880,593 729,167 694,158 (1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets UseOfNonGAAP FinancialMeasures Open Text Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021 (in '000's USD except per share amounts) The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of US GAAP based financial measures to Non-US GAAP based financial measures for the periods presented in the selected supplemental financial statistics. Please refer to the Company's historical filings on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for complete details: Six months December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2020 Year ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Year ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Three months ended September 30, 2018 Year ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended March 31, 2018 Three months ended December 31, 2017 Three months ended September 30, 2017 Year ended June 30, 2017 Three months ended June 30, 2017 Three months ended March 31, 2017 Three months ended December 31, 2016 Three months ended September 30, 2016 Year ended June 30, 2016 Three months ended June 30, 2016 Three months ended March 31, 2016 Three months ended December 31, 2015 Three months ended September 30, 2015 GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue GAAP GAAP % of Total Revenue Adjustments FN NON- GAAP NON-GAAP % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions 230,506 (1,979) (1) 228,527 117,882 (1,143) (1) 116,739 112,624 (836) (1) 111,788 449,940 (1,642) (1) 448,298 116,569 (490) (1) 116,079 127,565 (398) (1) 127,167 103,644 (371) (1) 103,273 102,162 (383) (1) 101,779 383,993 (948) (1) 383,045 103,719 (75) (1) 103,644 103,873 (291) (1) 103,582 88,698 (265) (1) 88,433 87,703 (317) (1) 87,386 364,160 (1,429) (1) 362,731 95,346 (310) (1) 95,036 94,195 (135) (1) 94,060 90,485 (462) (1) 90,023 84,134 (522) (1) 83,612 299,850 (1,229) (1) 298,621 79,489 (390) (1) 79,099 77,132 (268) (1) 76,864 73,061 (211) (1) 72,850 70,168 (360) (1) 69,808 244,021 (953) (1) 243,068 64,889 (312) (1) 64,577 61,298 (202) (1) 61,096 58,918 (158) (1) 58,760 58,916 (281) (1) 58,635 Customer support 58,862 (941) (1) 57,921 29,668 (499) (1) 29,169 29,194 (442) (1) 28,752 123,894 (1,207) (1) 122,687 32,568 (310) (1) 32,258 32,151 (284) (1) 31,867 29,788 (297) (1) 29,491 29,387 (316) (1) 29,071 124,343 (1,242) (1) 123,101 30,761 (361) (1) 30,400 31,844 (310) (1) 31,534 31,273 (271) (1) 31,002 30,465 (300) (1) 30,165 133,889 (1,233) (1) 132,656 34,232 (300) (1) 33,932 33,770 (277) (1) 33,493 33,117 (327) (1) 32,790 32,770 (329) (1) 32,441 122,565 (1,079) (1) 121,486 35,175 (313) (1) 34,862 34,396 (261) (1) 34,135 27,305 (270) (1) 27,035 25,689 (235) (1) 25,454 89,861 (900) (1) 88,961 25,237 (269) (1) 24,968 22,427 (215) (1) 22,212 21,689 (258) (1) 21,431 20,508 (158) (1) 20,350 Professional service and other 93,200 (1,183) (1) 92,017 46,619 (666) (1) 45,953 46,581 (517) (1) 46,064 212,903 (1,294) (1) 211,609 48,435 (377) (1) 48,058 56,526 (328) (1) 56,198 53,604 (346) (1) 53,258 54,338 (243) (1) 54,095 224,635 (1,764) (1) 222,871 55,183 (434) (1) 54,749 56,626 (448) (1) 56,178 56,030 (358) (1) 55,672 56,796 (524) (1) 56,272 253,389 (1,838) (1) 251,551 64,896 (516) (1) 64,380 64,179 (122) (1) 64,057 64,886 (603) (1) 64,283 59,428 (597) (1) 58,831 194,954 (1,451) (1) 193,503 57,966 (449) (1) 57,517 55,470 (89) (1) 55,381 40,237 (468) (1) 39,769 41,281 (445) (1) 40,836 155,584 (1,626) (1) 153,958 41,546 (540) (1) 41,006 37,599 (247) (1) 37,352 38,375 (386) (1) 37,989 38,064 (453) (1) 37,611 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 112,128 (112,128) (2) - 0 54,091 (54,091) (2) - 0 58,037 (58,037) (2) - 0 205,717 (205,717) (2) - 0 59,719 (59,719) (2) - 0 63,401 (63,401) (2) - 0 42,299 (42,299) (2) - 0 40,298 (40,298) (2) - 0 183,385 (183,385) (2) - 0 42,946 (42,946) (2) - 0 44,596 (44,596) (2) - 0 48,366 (48,366) (2) - 0 47,477 (47,477) (2) - 0 185,868 (185,868) (2) - 0 47,477 (47,477) (2) - 0 47,303 (47,303) (2) - 0 47,128 (47,128) (2) - 0 43,960 (43,960) (2) - 0 130,556 (130,556) (2) - 0 43,288 (43,288) (2) - 0 39,285 (39,285) (2) - 0 24,848 (24,848) (2) - 0 23,135 (23,135) (2) - 0 74,238 (74,238) (2) - 0 17,994 (17,994) (2) - 0 17,630 (17,630) (2) - 0 18,731 (18,731) (2) - 0 19,883 (19,883) (2) - 0 GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,158,170 69.8% 116,231 (3) 1,274,401 76.8% 603,082 70.5% 56,399 (3) 659,481 77.1% 555,088 69.0% 59,832 (3) 614,920 76.5% 2,105,961 67.7% 209,860 (3) 2,315,821 74.5% 565,917 68.5% 60,896 (3) 626,813 75.8% 532,492 65.4% 64,411 (3) 596,903 73.3% 539,172 69.9% 43,313 (3) 582,485 75.5% 468,380 67.2% 41,240 (3) 509,620 73.1% 1,938,052 67.6% 187,339 (3) 2,125,391 74.1% 510,484 68.3% 43,816 (3) 554,300 74.2% 479,515 66.7% 45,645 (3) 525,160 73.0% 507,209 69.0% 49,260 (3) 556,469 75.7% 440,844 66.1% 48,618 (3) 489,462 73.4% 1,864,242 66.2% 190,368 (3) 2,054,610 73.0% 509,271 67.5% 48,603 (3) 557,874 74.0% 443,334 64.6% 47,837 (3) 491,171 71.6% 494,202 67.3% 48,520 (3) 542,722 73.9% 417,435 65.2% 45,408 (3) 462,843 72.2% 1,529,500 66.8% 134,315 (3) 1,663,815 72.6% 444,248 66.9% 44,440 (3) 488,688 73.6% 382,839 64.5% 39,903 (3) 422,742 71.3% 374,867 69.1% 25,797 (3) 400,664 73.8% 327,546 66.6% 24,175 (3) 351,721 71.5% 1,250,228 68.5% 77,717 (3) 1,327,945 72.8% 331,031 68.4% 19,115 (3) 350,146 72.4% 299,109 67.9% 18,294 (3) 317,403 72.0% 325,605 70.0% 19,533 (3) 345,138 74.2% 294,483 67.8% 20,775 (3) 315,258 72.6% Operating expenses Research and development 194,141 (5,049) (1) 189,092 100,238 (2,707) (1) 97,531 93,903 (2,342) (1) 91,561 370,411 (5,309) (1) 365,102 100,766 (1,590) (1) 99,176 108,184 (1,243) (1) 106,941 80,283 (1,255) (1) 79,028 81,178 (1,221) (1) 79,957 321,836 (4,991) (1) 316,845 83,708 (1,323) (1) 82,385 84,905 (1,315) (1) 83,590 75,753 (994) (1) 74,759 77,470 (1,359) (1) 76,111 322,909 (5,659) (1) 317,250 81,816 (1,453) (1) 80,363 83,396 (993) (1) 82,403 80,123 (1,587) (1) 78,536 77,574 (1,626) (1) 75,948 281,215 (7,149) (1) 274,066 81,181 (1,777) (1) 79,404 76,971 (1,634) (1) 75,337 64,610 (1,995) (1) 62,615 58,453 (1,743) (1) 56,710 194,057 (2,824) (1) 191,233 53,747 (836) (1) 52,911 48,160 (500) (1) 47,660 45,710 (736) (1) 44,974 46,440 (752) (1) 45,688 Sales and marketing 280,297 (9,014) (1) 271,283 147,897 (4,957) (1) 142,940 132,400 (4,057) (1) 128,343 585,044 (9,335) (1) 575,709 152,882 (2,575) (1) 150,307 166,234 (2,261) (1) 163,973 137,310 (2,383) (1) 134,927 128,618 (2,116) (1) 126,502 518,035 (7,880) (1) 510,155 139,416 (2,006) (1) 137,410 132,244 (2,458) (1) 129,786 126,193 (1,615) (1) 124,578 120,182 (1,801) (1) 118,381 529,141 (9,231) (1) 519,910 147,499 (2,552) (1) 144,947 129,876 (1,496) (1) 128,380 129,151 (2,095) (1) 127,056 122,615 (3,088) (1) 119,527 444,454 (9,680) (1) 434,774 129,440 (2,450) (1) 126,990 117,400 (2,081) (1) 115,319 102,559 (2,329) (1) 100,230 95,055 (2,820) (1) 92,235 344,235 (12,069) (1) 332,166 95,815 (3,026) (1) 92,789 84,600 (3,213) (1) 81,387 85,875 (2,715) (1) 83,160 77,945 (3,115) (1) 74,830 General and administrative 118,954 (8,096) (1) 110,858 62,765 (4,554) (1) 58,211 56,189 (3,542) (1) 52,647 237,532 (10,745) (1) 226,787 62,574 (2,660) (1) 59,914 68,828 (2,342) (1) 66,486 54,595 (3,131) (1) 51,464 51,535 (2,612) (1) 48,923 207,909 (9,945) (1) 197,964 52,954 (2,419) (1) 50,535 51,833 (1,890) (1) 49,943 52,198 (3,382) (1) 48,816 50,924 (2,254) (1) 48,670 205,227 (8,204) (1) 197,023 52,577 (1,990) (1) 50,587 54,794 (2,057) (1) 52,737 48,954 (2,084) (1) 46,870 48,902 (2,073) (1) 46,829 170,353 (9,919) (1) 160,434 47,478 (2,755) (1) 44,723 44,808 (2,328) (1) 42,480 39,896 (2,299) (1) 37,597 38,171 (2,537) (1) 35,634 140,397 (7,606) (1) 132,791 33,330 (1,915) (1) 31,415 37,731 (1,589) (1) 36,142 33,767 (2,328) (1) 31,439 35,569 (1,774) (1) 33,795 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 109,919 (109,919) (2) - 0 54,926 (54,926) (2) - 0 54,993 (54,993) (2) - 0 219,559 (219,559) (2) - 0 58,998 (58,998) (2) - 0 59,943 (59,943) (2) - 0 51,460 (51,460) (2) - 0 49,158 (49,158) (2) - 0 189,827 (189,827) (2) - 0 49,200 (49,200) (2) - 0 48,832 (48,832) (2) - 0 45,919 (45,919) (2) - 0 45,876 (45,876) (2) - 0 184,118 (184,118) (2) - 0 47,299 (47,299) (2) - 0 46,762 (46,762) (2) - 0 46,268 (46,268) (2) - 0 43,789 (43,789) (2) - 0 150,842 (150,842) (2) - 0 42,594 (42,594) (2) - 0 40,825 (40,825) (2) - 0 33,815 (33,815) (2) - 0 33,608 (33,608) (2) - 0 113,201 (113,201) (2) - 0 29,637 (29,637) (2) - 0 27,966 (27,966) (2) - 0 27,793 (27,793) (2) - 0 27,805 (27,805) (2) - 0 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) 4,250 (4) - 0 (17,494) 17,494 (4) - 0 13,244 (13,244) (4) - 0 100,428 (100,428) (4) - 0 75,849 (75,849) (4) - 0 9,406 (9,406) (4) - 0 10,072 (10,072) (4) - 0 5,101 (5,101) (4) - 0 35,719 (35,719) (4) - 0 2,232 (2,232) (4) - 0 796 (796) (4) - 0 9,380 (9,380) (4) - 0 23,311 (23,311) (4) - 0 29,211 (29,211) (4) - 0 7,821 (7,821) (4) - 0 2,644 (2,644) (4) - 0 715 (715) (4) - 0 18,031 (18,031) (4) - 0 63,618 (63,618) (4) - 0 19,461 (19,461) (4) - 0 20,586 (20,586) (4) - 0 11,117 (11,117) (4) - 0 12,454 (12,454) (4) - 0 34,846 (34,846) (4) - 0 10,092 (10,092) (4) - 0 (1,671) 1,671 (4) - 0 9,088 (9,088) (4) - 0 17,337 (17,337) (4) - 0 GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 416,826 244,059 (5) 660,885 234,470 106,049 (5) 340,519 182,356 138,010 (5) 320,366 503,529 555,236 (5) 1,058,765 91,199 202,568 (5) 293,767 95,077 139,606 (5) 234,683 184,740 111,614 (5) 296,354 132,513 101,448 (5) 233,961 567,010 435,701 (5) 1,002,711 157,974 100,996 (5) 258,970 135,877 100,936 (5) 236,813 173,932 110,550 (5) 284,482 99,227 123,219 (5) 222,446 506,693 426,791 (5) 933,484 149,358 109,718 (5) 259,076 102,769 101,789 (5) 204,558 166,920 101,269 (5) 268,189 87,646 114,015 (5) 201,661 354,700 375,523 (5) 728,455 106,904 113,477 (5) 220,381 65,692 107,357 (5) 173,049 107,569 77,352 (5) 184,921 74,535 77,337 (5) 151,872 368,563 248,263 (5) 616,826 93,479 64,621 158,100 88,569 49,891 138,460 110,042 62,193 172,235 76,473 71,558 (5) 148,031 Other income (expense), net 8,134 (8,134) (6) - 0 5,251 (5,251) (6) - 0 2,883 (2,883) (6) - 0 (11,946) 11,946 (6) - 0 7,790 (7,790) (6) - 0 (18,923) 18,923 (6) - 0 1,972 (1,972) (6) - 0 (2,785) 2,785 (6) - 0 10,156 (10,156) (6) - 0 3,191 (3,191) (6) - 0 5,065 (5,065) (6) - 0 378 (378) (6) - 0 1,522 (1,522) (6) - 0 17,973 (17,973) (6) - 0 (8,938) 8,938 (6) - 0 11,140 (11,140) (6) - 0 5,547 (5,547) (6) - 0 10,224 (10,224) (6) - 0 15,743 (15,743) (6) - 0 11,178 (11,178) (6) - 0 1,424 (1,424) (6) - 0 (3,558) 3,558 (6) - 0 6,699 (6,699) (6) - 0 (1,423) 1,423 (6) - 0 409 (409) (6) - 0 2,120 (2,120) (6) - 0 961 (961) (6) - 0 (4,913) 4,913 (6) - 0 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 (228,515) (7) 81,788 267,559 (225,150) (7) 42,409 42,744 (3,365) (7) 39,379 110,837 16,897 (7) 127,734 32,037 3,416 (7) 35,453 8,891 18,188 (7) 27,079 46,818 (9,861) (7) 36,957 23,091 5,154 (7) 28,245 154,937 (33,680) (7) 121,257 56,309 (24,651) (7) 31,658 32,542 (4,373) (7) 28,169 36,326 (1,114) (7) 35,212 29,850 (3,542) (7) 26,308 143,826 (32,534) (7) 111,292 43,182 (11,860) (7) 31,322 20,129 3,612 (7) 23,741 53,146 (22,095) (7) 31,051 27,369 (2,191) (7) 25,178 (776,364) 867,764 (7) 91,400 39,000 (10,731) (7) 28,269 13,239 7,798 (7) 21,037 30,822 (7,319) (7) 23,503 (859,425) 878,017 (7) 18,592 6,282 101,793 (7) 108,075 (14,347) 41,644 (7) 27,297 5,353 19,100 (7) 24,453 4,074 26,480 (7) 30,554 11,202 14,569 (7) 25,771 GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 37,899 464,440 (8) 502,339 (65,477) 325,948 (8) 260,471 103,376 138,492 (8) 241,868 234,225 550,285 (8) 784,510 26,392 191,362 (8) 217,754 25,965 140,341 (8) 166,306 107,467 119,503 (8) 226,970 74,401 99,079 (8) 173,480 285,501 459,225 (8) 744,726 71,983 122,456 (8) 194,439 72,762 100,244 (8) 173,006 104,432 111,286 (8) 215,718 36,324 125,239 (8) 161,563 242,224 441,352 (8) 683,576 61,723 130,516 (8) 192,239 58,794 87,037 (8) 145,831 85,111 117,817 (8) 202,928 36,596 105,982 (8) 142,578 1,025,659 (507,984) (8) 517,675 46,137 113,030 (8) 159,167 21,616 98,135 (8) 119,751 45,022 88,229 (8) 133,251 912,884 (807,379) (8) 105,505 284,477 147,893 (8) 432,370 86,390 22,568 (8) 108,958 69,115 28,671 (8) 97,786 87,686 34,752 (8) 122,438 41,286 61,902 (8) 103,188 GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.14 1.70 (8) $ 1.84 $ (0.24) 1.19 (8) $ 0.95 $ 0.38 0.51 (8) $ 0.89 $ 0.86 2.03 (8) $ 2.89 $ 0.10 0.70 (8) $ 0.80 $ 0.10 0.51 (8) $ 0.61 $ 0.40 0.44 (8) $ 0.84 $ 0.27 0.37 (8) $ 0.64 $ 1.06 1.70 (8) $ 2.76 $ 0.27 0.45 (8) $ 0.72 $ 0.27 0.37 (8) $ 0.64 $ 0.39 0.41 (8) $ 0.80 $ 0.13 0.47 (8) $ 0.60 $ 0.91 1.65 (8) $ 2.56 $ 0.23 0.49 (8) $ 0.72 $ 0.22 0.32 (8) $ 0.54 $ 0.32 0.44 (8) $ 0.76 $ 0.14 0.40 (8) $ 0.54 $ 4.01 (1.99) (8) $ 2.02 $ 0.17 0.43 (8) $ 0.60 $0.08 0.37 (8) $ 0.45 $0.18 0.36 (8) $ 0.54 $3.73 (3.30) (8) $ 0.43 $ 1.17 0.60 (8) $ 1.77 $0.35 0.10 (8) $ 0.45 $0.28 0.12 (8) $ 0.40 $0.36 0.14 (8) $ 0.50 $0.17 0.25 (8) $ 0.42 (1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision (recovery) rate and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are included or excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income: Per share diluted Per share diluted* Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted Per share diluted GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ 37,899 0.14 $ (65,477) (0.24) $ 103,376 0.38 $ 234,225 0.86 $ 26,392 0.10 $ 25,965 0.10 $ 107,467 0.40 $ 74,401 $0.27 $ 285,501 $1.06 $ 71,983 $ 0.27 $ 72,762 $ 0.27 $ 104,432 $ 0.39 $ 36,324 $ 0.13 $ 242,224 $ 0.91 $ 61,723 $ 0.23 $ 58,794 $ 0.22 $ 85,111 $ 0.32 $ 36,596 $ 0.14 $ 1,025,659 $ 4.01 $ 46,137 $ 0.17 $ 21,616 $ 0.08 $ 45,022 $ 0.18 $ 912,884 $ 3.73 $ 284,477 $ 1.17 $ 86,390 $ 0.35 $ 69,115 $ 0.28 $ 87,686 $ 0.36 $ 41,286 $ 0.17 Add: Amortization 222,047 0.81 109,017 0.40 113,030 0.41 425,276 1.56 118,717 0.44 123,344 0.45 93,759 0.35 89,456 0.33 373,212 1.38 92,146 0.34 93,428 0.35 94,285 0.35 93,353 0.35 369,986 1.38 94,776 0.35 94,065 0.35 93,396 0.35 87,749 0.33 281,398 1.10 85,882 0.32 80,110 0.30 58,663 0.24 56,743 0.23 187,439 0.77 47,631 0.20 45,596 0.19 46,524 0.19 47,688 0.19 Share-based compensation 26,262 0.10 14,526 0.05 11,736 0.04 29,532 0.11 8,002 0.03 6,856 0.03 7,783 0.03 6,891 0.03 26,770 0.10 6,618 0.02 6,712 0.02 6,885 0.03 6,555 0.02 27,594 0.10 7,121 0.03 5,080 0.02 7,158 0.03 8,235 0.03 30,507 0.12 8,134 0.03 6,661 0.03 7,572 0.03 8,140 0.03 25,978 0.10 6,898 0.03 5,966 0.02 6,581 0.03 6,533 0.03 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) (0.02) (17,494) (0.06) 13,244 0.05 100,428 0.37 75,849 0.28 9,406 0.03 10,072 0.04 5,101 0.02 35,719 0.13 2,232 0.01 796 - 0 9,380 0.03 23,311 0.09 29,211 0.11 7,821 0.03 2,644 0.01 715 - 0 18,031 0.07 63,618 0.25 19,461 0.07 20,586 0.08 11,117 0.04 12,454 0.05 34,846 0.14 10,092 0.04 (1,671) - 0 9,088 0.04 17,337 0.07 Other (income) expense, net (8,134) (0.03) (5,251) (0.02) (2,883) (0.01) 11,946 0.04 (7,790) (0.03) 18,923 0.07 (1,972) (0.01) 2,785 0.01 (10,156) (0.04) (3,191) (0.01) (5,065) (0.02) (378) - 0 (1,522) (0.01) (17,973) (0.07) 8,938 0.03 (11,140) (0.04) (5,547) (0.02) (10,224) (0.04) (15,743) (0.06) (11,178) (0.04) (1,424) (0.01) 3,558 0.01 (6,699) (0.02) 1,423 0.01 (409) - 0 (2,120) (0.01) (961) - 0 4,913 0.02 GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 1.14 267,559 0.98 42,744 0.16 110,837 0.41 32,037 0.12 8,891 0.03 46,818 0.17 23,091 0.09 154,937 0.57 56,309 0.21 32,542 0.12 36,236 0.13 29,850 0.11 143,826 0.54 43,182 0.16 20,129 0.07 53,146 0.20 27,369 0.10 (776,364) (3.03) 39,000 0.15 13,239 0.05 30,822 0.12 (859,425) (3.51) 6,282 0.03 (14,347) (0.06) 5,353 0.02 4,074 0.01 11,202 0.05 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (81,788) (0.30) (42,409) (0.16) (39,379) (0.14) (127,734) (0.46) (35,453) (0.14) (27,079) (0.10) (36,957) (0.14) (28,245) (0.11) (121,257) (0.44) (31,658) (0.12) (28,169) (0.10) (35,122) (0.13) (26,308) (0.09) (111,292) (0.41) (31,322) (0.11) (23,741) (0.09) (31,051) (0.12) (25,178) (0.09) (91,400) (0.37) (28,269) (0.10) (21,037) (0.08) (23,503) (0.08) (18,592) (0.08) (108,075) (0.45) (27,297) (0.11) (24,453) (0.10) (30,554) (0.13) (25,771) (0.11) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 502,339 $ 1.84 $ 260,471 $ 0.95 $ 241,868 $ 0.89 $ 784,510 $ 2.89 $ 217,754 $ 0.80 $ 166,306 $ 0.61 $ 226,970 $ 0.84 $ 173,480 $ 0.64 $ 744,726 $ 2.76 $ 194,439 $ 0.72 $ 173,006 $ 0.64 $ 215,718 $ 0.80 $ 161,563 $ 0.60 $ 683,576 $ 2.56 $ 192,239 $ 0.72 $ 145,831 $ 0.54 $ 202,928 $ 0.76 $ 142,578 $ 0.54 $ 517,675 $ 2.02 $ 159,167 $ 0.60 $ 119,751 $ 0.45 $ 133,251 $ 0.54 $ 105,505 $ 0.43 $ 432,370 $ 1.77 $ 108,958 $ 0.45 $ 97,786 $ 0.40 $ 122,438 $ 0.50 $ 103,188 $ 0.42 *Weighted average number of Common Shares - diluted (in thousands) used in the calculation of Non-GAAP-based earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 273,183. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP).These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below. Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense. The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain nonoperational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP. The Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Note: As a result of the two-for-one share split, effected January 24, 2017 by way of a share sub-division, all comparative period per share data is presented on a post share split basis. *For full details, please refer to our historical filings as filed with the SEC Adjusted EBITDA and FCF Open Text Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021 (in '000's USD) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2021 Q221 Q121 Fiscal 2020 Q420 Q320 Q220 Q120 Fiscal 2019 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Fiscal 2018 Q418 Q318 Q218 Q118 Fiscal 2017 Q417 Q317 Q217 Q117 Fiscal 2016 Q416 Q316 Q216 Q116 GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText 37,899 (65,477) 103,376 234,225 26,392 25,965 107,467 74,401 285,501 71,983 72,762 104,432 36,324 242,224 61,723 58,794 85,111 36,596 1,025,659 46,137 21,616 45,022 912,884 284,477 86,390 69,115 87,686 41,286 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 310,303 267,559 42,744 110,837 32,037 8,891 46,818 23,091 154,937 56,309 32,542 36,236 29,850 143,826 43,182 20,129 53,146 27,369 (776,364) 39,000 13,239 30,822 (859,425) 6,282 (14,347) 5,353 4,074 11,202 Interest and other related expense, net 76,684 37,595 39,089 146,378 40,529 41,263 32,376 32,210 136,592 32,841 35,607 33,613 34,531 138,540 35,345 34,980 34,404 33,811 120,892 32,824 32,165 28,155 27,748 76,363 21,902 16,228 19,187 19,046 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 112,128 54,091 58,037 205,717 59,719 63,401 42,299 40,298 183,385 42,946 44,596 48,366 47,477 185,868 47,477 47,303 47,128 43,960 130,556 43,288 39,285 24,848 23,135 74,238 17,994 17,630 18,731 19,883 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 109,919 54,926 54,993 219,559 58,998 59,943 51,460 49,158 189,827 49,200 48,832 45,919 45,876 184,118 47,299 46,762 46,268 43,789 150,842 42,594 40,825 33,815 33,608 113,201 29,637 27,966 27,793 27,805 Depreciation 42,283 20,280 22,003 89,458 23,649 24,820 20,712 20,277 97,716 25,000 25,028 23,834 23,854 86,943 22,901 23,093 22,071 18,878 64,318 17,190 16,557 15,301 15,270 54,929 14,931 13,754 13,330 12,914 Share-based compensation 26,262 14,526 11,736 29,532 8,002 6,856 7,783 6,891 26,770 6,618 6,712 6,885 6,555 27,594 7,121 5,080 7,158 8,235 30,507 8,134 6,661 7,572 8,140 25,978 6,898 5,966 6,581 6,533 Special charges (recoveries) (4,250) (17,494) 13,244 100,428 75,849 9,406 10,072 5,101 35,719 2,232 796 9,380 23,311 29,211 7,821 2,644 715 18,031 63,618 19,461 20,586 11,117 12,454 34,846 10,092 (1,671) 9,088 17,337 Other (income) expense, net (8,134) (5,251) (2,883) 11,946 (7,790) 18,923 (1,972) 2,785 (10,156) (3,191) (5,065) (378) (1,522) (17,973) 8,938 (11,140) (5,547) (10,224) (15,743) (11,178) (1,424) 3,558 (6,699) 1,423 (409) (2,120) (961) 4,913 Adjusted EBITDA 703,094 360,755 342,339 1,148,080 317,385 259,468 317,015 254,212 1,100,291 283,938 261,810 308,287 246,256 1,020,351 281,807 227,645 290,454 220,445 794,285 237,450 189,510 200,210 167,115 671,737 173,088 152,221 185,509 160,919 Total revenue 1,659,657 855,644 804,013 3,109,736 826,612 814,679 771,557 696,888 2,868,755 747,221 719,146 735,231 667,157 2,815,241 754,270 685,879 734,405 640,687 2,291,057 663,554 593,130 542,709 491,664 1,824,228 483,803 440,543 465,347 434,535 GAAP-based net income (loss) margin 2.3% -7.7% 12.9% 7.5% 3.2% 3.2% 13.9% 10.7% 10.0% 9.6% 10.1% 14.2% 5.4% 8.6% 8.2% 8.6% 11.6% 5.7% 44.8% 7.0% 3.6% 8.3% 185.7% 15.6% 17.9% 15.7% 18.8% 9.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of total revenue) 42.4% 42.2% 42.6% 36.9% 38.4% 31.8% 41.1% 36.5% 38.4% 38.0% 36.4% 41.9% 36.9% 36.2% 37.4% 33.2% 39.5% 34.4% 34.7% 35.8% 32.0% 36.9% 34.0% 36.8% 35.8% 34.6% 39.9% 37.0% Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2021 Q221 Q121 Fiscal 2020 Q420 Q320 Q220 Q120 Fiscal 2019 Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Fiscal 2018 Q418 Q318 Q218 Q118 Fiscal 2017 Q417 Q317 Q217 Q117 Fiscal 2016 Q416 Q316 Q216 Q116 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities 516,359 282,455 233,904 954,536 280,250 329,601 207,238 137,447 876,278 229,777 285,997 189,103 171,401 708,081 204,060 270,589 166,186 67,246 440,353 102,514 155,982 106,885 74,972 523,663 117,685 189,928 123,767 92,283 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (22,956) (7,651) (15,305) (72,709) (17,704) (16,793) (19,598) (18,614) (63,837) (13,405) (16,968) (8,969) (24,495) (105,318) (22,280) (27,101) (25,488) (30,449) (79,592) (29,521) (17,797) (11,609) (20,665) (70,009) (21,112) (18,998) (12,702) (17,197) Free cash flows 493,403 274,804 218,599 881,827 262,546 312,808 187,640 118,833 812,441 216,372 269,029 180,134 146,906 602,763 181,780 243,488 140,698 36,797 360,761 72,993 138,185 95,276 54,307 453,654 96,573 170,930 111,065 75,086 (1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Attachments Original document

