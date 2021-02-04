Open Text : Q2FY21 Trended Financials

Balance Sheet Information - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021
(in '000's of USD)
Balance Sheet
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2016
Q221
Q121
Q420
Q320
Q220
Q120
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Q418
Q318
Q218
Q118
Q417
Q317
Q217
Q117
Q416
Q316
Q216
Q116
Cash and cash equivalents
1,500,561
1,845,582
1,692,850
1,452,570
675,403
999,298
941,009
765,224
595,069
787,919
682,942
605,497
476,014
376,390
443,357
449,000
1,722,491
834,944
1,283,757
877,405
725,963
690,785
Short-term investments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
2,698
3,238
2,726
11,839
13,008
16,271
18,022
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses
445,841
396,897
466,357
459,348
526,020
410,981
463,785
478,264
482,289
416,346
487,956
515,012
511,969
457,758
445,812
360,272
315,562
297,537
285,904
266,450
278,635
233,947
Contract assets
27,460
26,236
29,570
27,057
22,794
20,204
20,956
19,737
13,607
8,767
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Income taxes recoverable
24,517
26,869
61,186
59,930
24,615
21,054
38,340
39,041
39,388
31,450
55,623
42,880
23,861
25,972
32,683
20,051
19,232
19,954
31,752
15,577
15,380
20,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
130,177
140,474
136,436
112,073
104,962
91,753
97,238
96,048
82,188
80,624
101,059
105,657
101,063
98,526
81,625
79,318
58,129
70,643
59,021
56,030
53,020
47,099
Total current assets
2,128,556
2,436,058
2,386,399
2,110,978
1,353,794
1,543,290
1,561,328
1,398,314
1,212,541
1,325,106
1,327,580
1,269,046
1,112,907
958,646
1,003,477
911,339
2,118,652
1,225,804
1,672,273
1,228,470
1,089,269
1,009,853
Property and equipment
227,434
235,498
244,555
258,892
273,448
248,613
249,453
241,974
246,726
246,500
264,205
264,859
260,896
245,378
227,418
195,124
179,044
181,728
183,660
172,020
161,675
163,179
Operating lease right of use assets
235,142
196,884
207,869
243,611
253,387
203,329
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Long-term contract assets
18,175
19,066
15,427
14,225
17,975
18,920
15,386
15,794
11,804
12,041
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Goodwill
4,696,349
4,682,784
4,672,356
4,678,686
4,656,492
3,765,898
3,769,908
3,772,112
3,732,669
3,578,641
3,580,129
3,592,598
3,578,976
3,576,224
3,416,749
3,407,526
2,597,685
2,595,614
2,325,586
2,169,637
2,169,637
2,161,592
Acquired intangible assets
1,402,928
1,506,407
1,612,564
1,731,781
1,808,072
1,057,151
1,146,504
1,233,136
1,284,299
1,203,284
1,296,637
1,391,413
1,468,378
1,560,370
1,472,542
1,558,424
772,534
831,197
646,240
558,571
604,167
631,791
Deferred tax assets
866,788
893,256
911,565
921,643
930,856
995,262
1,004,450
1,035,481
1,085,272
1,106,377
1,122,729
1,142,385
1,158,836
1,214,631
1,215,712
1,222,386
1,078,548
1,100,897
241,161
179,565
178,420
177,576
Other assets
164,238
161,142
154,467
171,107
158,058
146,105
148,977
135,159
124,414
116,536
111,267
99,732
96,612
94,718
93,763
72,041
66,905
65,533
53,697
48,126
45,860
45,096
Deferred charges
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
38,000
39,148
39,204
40,588
42,344
56,684
59,598
62,512
22,776
26,575
30,374
33,501
Long-term income taxes recoverable
29,488
30,719
29,620
31,149
46,151
40,939
37,969
32,667
31,678
30,563
24,482
21,696
23,412
5,865
8,557
9,700
9,225
9,025
8,751
8,706
8,518
8,393
Total assets
9,769,098
10,161,814
10,234,822
10,162,072
9,498,233
8,019,507
7,933,975
7,864,637
7,729,403
7,619,048
7,765,029
7,820,877
7,739,221
7,696,420
7,480,562
7,433,224
6,882,191
6,072,310
5,154,144
4,391,670
4,287,920
4,230,981
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
348,080
313,468
373,314
324,890
417,611
260,869
329,903
295,749
282,870
252,079
302,154
295,165
318,008
323,261
342,120
290,465
245,506
233,536
257,450
212,886
227,148
189,329
Current portion of long-term debt
10,000
610,000
610,000
610,000
913,631
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
282,760
382,760
382,760
182,760
232,760
8,000
8,000
8,000
8,000
8,000
8,000
Operating lease liabilities
59,874
60,447
64,071
68,871
66,579
60,687
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Deferred revenues
798,340
770,919
812,218
819,273
718,861
584,193
641,656
664,208
572,915
582,139
644,211
689,189
557,873
567,475
570,328
573,258
364,872
389,890
373,549
368,020
306,159
323,470
Income taxes payable
320,084
29,666
44,630
31,711
51,298
36,104
33,158
45,124
45,680
31,055
38,234
33,685
30,084
30,524
31,835
34,555
24,770
39,203
32,030
20,906
17,800
15,996
Total current liabilities
1,536,378
1,784,500
1,904,233
1,854,745
2,167,980
951,853
1,014,717
1,015,081
911,465
875,273
994,599
1,300,799
1,288,725
1,304,020
1,127,043
1,131,038
643,148
670,629
671,029
609,812
559,107
536,795
Long-term liabilities
Accrued liabilities
28,334
42,081
34,955
14,634
14,977
15,384
49,441
50,714
53,023
51,168
52,827
52,688
47,379
46,689
50,338
40,501
30,309
31,481
29,848
31,357
31,514
29,579
Deferred credits
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
2,727
3,366
4,005
4,644
5,283
6,052
6,820
7,589
8,357
9,503
10,650
11,796
Pension liability
83,271
78,536
73,129
67,438
73,678
77,470
75,239
71,563
65,265
64,730
65,719
62,996
62,213
61,235
58,627
57,300
55,827
63,691
61,993
58,292
54,842
55,737
Long-term debt
3,581,565
3,582,923
3,584,311
3,585,684
2,600,386
2,603,506
2,604,878
2,606,283
2,607,706
2,609,127
2,610,523
2,385,322
2,385,709
2,386,415
2,387,057
2,388,805
2,389,826
2,137,276
2,137,987
1,546,840
1,547,682
1,548,526
Long-term operating lease liabilities
227,265
207,723
217,165
205,789
218,681
177,596
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Long-term deferred revenues
97,083
96,180
94,382
92,341
77,335
41,588
46,974
50,905
45,538
43,585
69,197
72,176
68,934
68,963
61,678
59,000
47,119
46,247
37,461
33,868
33,115
27,542
Long-term income taxes payable
32,794
176,396
171,200
184,459
180,507
191,268
202,184
178,775
172,641
173,807
172,241
171,174
176,222
167,484
162,493
149,825
146,845
145,787
149,041
142,616
141,205
151,306
Deferred tax liabilities
179,161
125,755
148,738
158,805
165,457
52,728
55,872
52,944
87,753
74,328
79,938
75,376
77,182
92,034
94,724
97,104
72,121
90,381
79,231
48,900
55,952
59,602
Total long-term liabilities
4,229,473
4,309,594
4,323,880
4,309,150
3,331,021
3,159,540
3,034,588
3,011,184
3,031,926
3,016,745
3,053,172
2,823,098
2,821,644
2,827,464
2,820,200
2,798,587
2,748,867
2,522,452
2,503,918
1,871,376
1,874,960
1,884,088
Shareholders' equity
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
1,889,857
1,872,411
1,851,777
1,839,150
1,803,663
1,791,689
1,774,214
1,751,811
1,731,299
1,730,933
1,707,073
1,689,997
1,650,217
1,642,502
1,613,454
1,597,436
1,575,619
977,458
965,068
950,114
940,613
939,157
Accumulated other comprehensive income
66,476
39,695
17,825
9,466
24,690
15,096
24,124
25,418
25,971
32,256
33,645
51,810
47,521
49,518
48,800
43,281
39,884
48,730
46,310
51,248
49,376
51,884
Retained earnings
2,093,076
2,213,053
2,159,396
2,180,339
2,201,653
2,141,278
2,113,883
2,088,858
2,056,831
1,993,099
1,994,235
1,973,129
1,949,503
1,899,203
1,897,624
1,886,115
1,894,802
1,877,639
992,546
933,791
888,775
838,494
Treasury stock, at cost
(47,555)
(58,788)
(23,608)
(32,066)
(32,066)
(41,190)
(28,766)
(28,898)
(29,241)
(30,381)
(18,732)
(18,823)
(19,250)
(27,342)
(27,520)
(23,909)
(20,709)
(25,166)
(25,268)
(25,268)
(25,515)
(19,986)
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
4,001,854
4,066,371
4,005,390
3,996,889
3,997,940
3,906,873
3,883,455
3,837,189
3,784,860
3,725,907
3,716,221
3,696,113
3,627,991
3,563,881
3,532,358
3,502,923
3,489,596
2,878,661
1,978,656
1,909,885
1,853,249
1,809,549
Non-controlling interests
1,393
1,349
1,319
1,288
1,292
1,241
1,215
1,183
1,152
1,123
1,037
867
861
1,055
961
676
580
568
541
597
604
549
Total shareholders' equity
4,003,247
4,067,720
4,006,709
3,998,177
3,999,232
3,908,114
3,884,670
3,838,372
3,786,012
3,727,030
3,717,258
3,696,980
3,628,852
3,564,936
3,533,319
3,503,599
3,490,176
2,879,229
1,979,197
1,910,482
1,853,853
1,810,098
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
9,769,098
10,161,814
10,234,822
10,162,072
9,498,233
8,019,507
7,933,975
7,864,637
7,729,403
7,619,048
7,765,029
7,820,877
7,739,221
7,696,420
7,480,562
7,433,224
6,882,191
6,072,310
5,154,144
4,391,670
4,287,920
4,230,981
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Income Statement
Open Text Corporation
Income Statement Information - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021
(in '000's of USD)
Income Statement
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2016
Fiscal 2021
Q221
Q121
Fiscal 2020
Q420
Q320
Q220
Q120
Fiscal 2019
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Fiscal 2018
Q418
Q318
Q218
Q118
Fiscal 2017
Q417
Q317
Q217
Q117
Fiscal 2016
Q416
Q316
Q216
Q116
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
691,440
350,454
340,986
1,157,686
332,618
339,463
248,340
237,265
907,812
241,889
238,607
219,233
208,083
828,968
217,892
209,102
208,121
193,853
705,495
183,638
177,109
175,061
169,687
601,018
156,624
147,505
149,099
147,790
Customer support
663,891
334,492
329,399
1,275,586
324,915
322,865
315,508
312,298
1,247,915
315,248
310,762
310,354
311,551
1,232,504
316,751
312,279
308,070
295,404
981,102
287,804
263,436
219,656
210,206
746,409
192,969
183,636
184,137
185,667
License
175,871
107,348
68,523
402,851
105,803
81,055
138,095
77,898
428,092
119,728
98,721
132,756
76,887
437,512
139,924
84,113
135,244
78,231
369,144
123,497
87,227
97,764
60,656
283,710
86,126
64,397
81,856
51,331
Professional service and other
128,455
63,350
65,105
273,613
63,276
71,296
69,614
69,427
284,936
70,356
71,056
72,888
70,636
316,257
79,703
80,385
82,970
73,199
235,316
68,615
65,358
50,228
51,115
193,091
48,084
45,005
50,255
49,747
Total revenues
1,659,657
855,644
804,013
3,109,736
826,612
814,679
771,557
696,888
2,868,755
747,221
719,146
735,231
667,157
2,815,241
754,270
685,879
734,405
640,687
2,291,057
663,554
593,130
542,709
491,664
1,824,228
483,803
440,543
465,347
434,535
Cost of revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
230,506
117,882
112,624
449,940
116,569
127,565
103,644
102,162
383,993
103,719
103,873
88,698
87,703
364,160
95,346
94,195
90,485
84,134
299,850
79,489
77,132
73,061
70,168
244,021
64,889
61,298
58,918
58,916
Customer support
58,862
29,668
29,194
123,894
32,568
32,151
29,788
29,387
124,343
30,761
31,844
31,273
30,465
133,889
34,232
33,770
33,117
32,770
122,565
35,175
34,396
27,305
25,689
89,861
25,237
22,427
21,689
20,508
License
6,791
4,302
2,489
11,321
3,404
2,544
3,050
2,323
14,347
4,128
2,692
3,655
3,872
13,693
3,048
3,098
4,587
2,960
13,632
3,388
4,008
2,391
3,845
10,296
3,106
2,480
2,029
2,681
Professional service and other
93,200
46,619
46,581
212,903
48,435
56,526
53,604
54,338
224,635
55,183
56,626
56,030
56,796
253,389
64,896
64,179
64,886
59,428
194,954
57,966
55,470
40,237
41,281
155,584
41,546
37,599
38,375
38,064
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
112,128
54,091
58,037
205,717
59,719
63,401
42,299
40,298
183,385
42,946
44,596
48,366
47,477
185,868
47,477
47,303
47,128
43,960
130,556
43,288
39,285
24,848
23,135
74,238
17,994
17,630
18,731
19,883
Total cost of revenues
501,487
252,562
248,925
1,003,775
260,695
282,187
232,385
228,508
930,703
236,737
239,631
228,022
226,313
950,999
244,999
242,545
240,203
223,252
761,557
219,306
210,291
167,842
164,118
574,000
152,772
141,434
139,742
140,052
Gross profit
1,158,170
603,082
555,088
2,105,961
565,917
532,492
539,172
468,380
1,938,052
510,484
479,515
507,209
440,844
1,864,242
509,271
443,334
494,202
417,435
1,529,500
444,248
382,839
374,867
327,546
1,250,228
331,031
299,109
325,605
294,483
Operating expenses:
Research and development
194,141
100,238
93,903
370,411
100,766
108,184
80,283
81,178
321,836
83,708
84,905
75,753
77,470
322,909
81,816
83,396
80,123
77,574
281,215
81,181
76,971
64,610
58,453
194,057
53,747
48,160
45,710
46,440
Sales and marketing
280,297
147,897
132,400
585,044
152,882
166,234
137,310
128,618
518,035
139,416
132,244
126,193
120,182
529,141
147,499
129,876
129,151
122,615
444,454
129,440
117,400
102,559
95,055
344,235
95,815
84,600
85,875
77,945
General and administrative
118,954
62,765
56,189
237,532
62,574
68,828
54,595
51,535
207,909
52,954
51,833
52,198
50,924
205,227
52,577
54,794
48,954
48,902
170,353
47,478
44,808
39,896
38,171
140,397
33,330
37,731
33,767
35,569
Depreciation
42,283
20,280
22,003
89,458
23,649
24,820
20,712
20,277
97,716
25,000
25,028
23,834
23,854
86,943
22,901
23,093
22,071
18,878
64,318
17,190
16,557
15,301
15,270
54,929
14,931
13,754
13,330
12,914
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
109,919
54,926
54,993
219,559
58,998
59,943
51,460
49,158
189,827
49,200
48,832
45,919
45,876
184,118
47,299
46,762
46,268
43,789
150,842
42,594
40,825
33,815
33,608
113,201
29,637
27,966
27,793
27,805
Special charges (recoveries)
(4,250)
(17,494)
13,244
100,428
75,849
9,406
10,072
5,101
35,719
2,232
796
9,380
23,311
29,211
7,821
2,644
715
18,031
63,618
19,461
20,586
11,117
12,454
34,846
10,092
(1,671)
9,088
17,337
Total operating expenses
741,344
368,612
372,732
1,602,432
474,718
437,415
354,432
335,867
1,371,042
352,510
343,638
333,277
341,617
1,357,549
359,913
340,565
327,282
329,789
1,174,800
337,344
317,147
267,298
253,011
881,665
237,552
210,540
215,563
218,010
Income from operations
416,826
234,470
182,356
503,529
91,199
95,077
184,740
132,513
567,010
157,974
135,877
173,932
99,227
506,693
149,358
102,769
166,920
87,646
354,700
106,904
65,692
107,569
74,535
368,563
93,479
88,569
110,042
76,473
Other income (expense), net
8,134
5,251
2,883
(11,946)
7,790
(18,923)
1,972
(2,785)
10,156
3,191
5,065
378
1,522
17,973
(8,938)
11,140
5,547
10,224
15,743
11,178
1,424
(3,558)
6,699
(1,423)
409
2,120
961
(4,913)
Interest and other related expense, net
(76,684)
(37,595)
(39,089)
(146,378)
(40,529)
(41,263)
(32,376)
(32,210)
(136,592)
(32,841)
(35,607)
(33,613)
(34,531)
(138,540)
(35,345)
(34,980)
(34,404)
(33,811)
(120,892)
(32,824)
(32,165)
(28,155)
(27,748)
(76,363)
(21,902)
(16,228)
(19,187)
(19,046)
Income before income taxes
348,276
202,126
146,150
345,205
58,460
34,891
154,336
97,518
440,574
128,324
105,335
140,697
66,218
386,126
105,075
78,929
138,063
64,059
249,551
85,258
34,951
75,856
53,486
290,777
71,986
74,461
91,816
52,514
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
310,303
267,559
42,744
110,837
32,037
8,891
46,818
23,091
154,937
56,309
32,542
36,236
29,850
143,826
43,182
20,129
53,146
27,369
(776,364)
39,000
13,239
30,822
(859,425)
6,282
(14,347)
5,353
4,074
11,202
Net income (loss) for the period
37,973
(65,433)
103,406
234,368
26,423
26,000
107,518
74,427
285,637
72,015
72,793
104,461
36,368
242,300
61,893
58,800
84,917
36,690
1,025,915
46,258
21,712
45,034
912,911
284,495
86,333
69,108
87,742
41,312
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(74)
(44)
(30)
(143)
(31)
(35)
(51)
(26)
(136)
(32)
(31)
(29)
(44)
(76)
(170)
(6)
194
(94)
(256)
(121)
(96)
(12)
(27)
(18)
57
7
(56)
(26)
Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText
37,899
(65,477)
103,376
234,225
26,392
25,965
107,467
74,401
285,501
71,983
72,762
104,432
36,324
242,224
61,723
58,794
85,111
36,596
1,025,659
46,137
21,616
45,022
912,884
284,477
86,390
69,115
87,686
41,286
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted attributable to OpenText
0.14
(0.24)
0.38
0.86
0.10
0.10
0.40
0.27
1.06
0.27
0.27
0.39
0.13
0.91
0.23
0.22
0.32
0.14
4.01
0.17
0.08
0.18
3.73
1.17
0.35
0.28
0.36
0.17
Dividends declared per Common Share
0.3754
0.2008
0.1746
0.6984
0.1746
0.1746
0.1746
0.1746
0.6300
0.1746
0.1518
0.1518
0.1518
0.5478
0.1518
0.1320
0.1320
0.1320
0.4770
0.1320
0.1150
0.1150
0.1150
0.4150
0.1150
0.1000
0.1000
0.1000
Weighted average number of Common shares outstanding - diluted (in '000s)*
273,019
272,433
272,847
271,817
272,367
272,202
271,590
271,251
269,908
270,652
270,030
269,400
269,387
267,492
268,628
267,764
266,857
266,235
255,805
265,818
265,440
247,501
244,742
244,076
244,040
243,412
243,584
245,280
- 0
*For periods in which we incur a net loss, our outstanding Common Share equivalents are not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share as their effect is anti-dilutive. Accordingly, basic and diluted net loss per share for those periods are identical.
Note: As a result of the two-for-one share split, effected January 24, 2017 by way of a share sub-division, all comparative period per share data is presented on a post share split basis.
SCF
Open Text Corporation
Statement of Cash Flow - Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021
(in '000's of USD)
Statement of Cash Flows
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2016
Fiscal 2021
Q221
Q121
Fiscal 2020
Q420
Q320
Q220
Q120
Fiscal 2019
Q419
Q319
Q219
Q119
Fiscal 2018
Q418
Q318
Q218
Q118
Fiscal 2017
Q417
Q317
Q217
Q117
Fiscal 2016
Q416
Q316
Q216
Q116
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) for the period
37,973
(65,433)
103,406
234,368
26,423
26,000
107,518
74,427
285,637
72,015
72,793
104,461
36,368
242,300
61,893
58,800
84,917
36,690
1,025,915
46,258
21,712
45,034
912,911
284,495
86,333
69,108
87,742
41,312
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
264,330
129,297
135,033
514,734
142,366
148,164
114,471
109,733
470,928
117,146
118,456
118,119
117,207
456,929
117,677
117,158
115,467
106,627
345,715
103,071
96,667
73,964
72,013
242,368
62,562
59,350
59,854
60,602
Share-based compensation expense
26,262
14,526
11,736
29,532
8,002
6,856
7,783
6,891
26,770
6,618
6,712
6,885
6,555
27,594
7,121
5,080
7,158
8,235
30,507
8,134
6,661
7,572
8,140
25,978
6,898
5,966
6,581
6,533
Excess tax expense (benefits) on share-based compensation expense
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,534)
52
(1,044)
(537)
(5)
(230)
27
(217)
(256)
216
Pension expense
3,120
1,615
1,505
5,802
1,479
1,428
1,459
1,436
4,624
1,212
1,158
1,109
1,145
3,738
904
965
834
1,035
3,893
940
892
871
1,190
4,577
1,118
1,134
1,158
1,167
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,254
1,142
1,112
4,633
1,130
1,227
1,149
1,127
4,330
1,096
1,077
1,079
1,078
4,646
811
1,303
1,234
1,298
5,014
1,233
1,127
1,331
1,323
4,678
1,208
1,158
1,156
1,156
Amortization of deferred charges and credits
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
4,242
1,067
941
1,117
1,117
6,298
(140)
2,146
2,146
2,146
9,903
2,653
2,652
1,981
2,617
Write off of unamortized debt issuance costs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
155
155
- 0
- 0
- 0
833
- 0
833
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Accelerated amortization of right of use assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
36,864
36,864
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Loss on extinguishment of debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
17,854
- 0
17,854
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment
953
380
573
9,714
9,714
- 0
- 0
- 0
9,438
- 0
10
1,639
7,789
2,234
1,745
326
- 0
163
784
784
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,108
- 0
218
890
- 0
Deferred taxes
80,397
81,577
(1,180)
51,388
14,677
2,543
27,924
6,244
47,425
36,118
2,398
1,140
7,769
89,736
27,096
18,266
38,427
5,947
(871,195)
19,049
(22,011)
7,591
(875,824)
(54,461)
(38,769)
(7,823)
(3,685)
(4,184)
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees
(8,255)
(2,034)
(6,221)
(8,700)
(2,225)
(4,527)
(1,266)
(682)
(13,668)
(3,016)
(2,789)
(5,491)
(2,372)
(5,965)
(6,468)
307
(316)
512
(5,952)
201
(160)
(464)
(5,529)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities to income
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(841)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(841)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other non cash charges
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,033
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,033
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
32,727
(42,115)
74,842
84,499
(1,689)
83,590
(55,833)
58,431
75,508
22,731
19,229
(40,327)
73,875
(22,566)
33,132
(6,240)
(54,620)
5,162
(126,784)
(89,689)
(37,551)
(15,713)
16,169
8,985
(13,167)
11,272
(41,226)
52,106
Contract assets
(20,193)
(10,355)
(9,838)
(40,301)
(13,636)
(9,006)
(10,458)
(7,201)
(37,623)
(8,751)
(15,472)
(8,054)
(5,346)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,966
11,457
(3,491)
(6,897)
458
(6,854)
1,111
(1,612)
(819)
(324)
(13,027)
2,800
9,732
(7,274)
3,261
(5,152)
(2,575)
(2,808)
(7,766)
(1,532)
(18,119)
13,074
(1,189)
316
2,905
(3,202)
(5,221)
5,834
Income taxes
168,841
147,809
21,032
(35,086)
(478)
(33,717)
(7,944)
7,053
27,291
6,285
3,682
4,763
12,561
(31,323)
(9,255)
(23,651)
(7,565)
9,148
(1,683)
(3,253)
11,190
(12,841)
3,221
6,294
3,004
2,996
(3,503)
3,797
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(36,538)
14,891
(51,429)
30,613
72,876
(9,028)
29,744
(62,979)
(21,732)
8,912
(896)
10,253
(40,001)
(91,650)
628
(19,779)
(8,023)
(64,476)
53,490
36,969
40,516
6,604
(30,599)
(5,671)
21,763
(12,615)
33,503
(48,322)
Deferred revenue
(18,647)
22,621
(41,268)
25,306
(12,974)
102,373
(2,924)
(61,169)
(1,827)
(25,961)
93,285
(11,748)
(57,403)
35,629
(39,075)
123,550
(10,366)
(38,480)
3,484
(3,433)
54,659
(21,633)
(26,109)
(4,781)
(17,345)
61,237
(16,280)
(32,393)
Other assets
(1,467)
(2,016)
549
1,127
(6,309)
5,079
(3,327)
5,684
(4)
(4,304)
(619)
2,475
2,444
497
3,368
(1,285)
497
(2,083)
(21,699)
(16,130)
(1,536)
(114)
(3,919)
104
(1,505)
(1,306)
1,073
1,842
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(23,364)
(20,907)
(2,457)
(914)
3,572
(2,381)
(2,169)
64
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Net cash provided by operating activities
516,359
282,455
233,904
954,536
280,250
329,601
207,238
137,447
876,278
229,777
285,997
189,103
171,401
708,081
204,060
270,589
166,186
67,246
440,353
102,514
155,982
106,885
74,972
523,663
117,685
189,928
123,767
92,283
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions of property and equipment
(22,956)
(7,651)
(15,305)
(72,709)
(17,704)
(16,793)
(19,598)
(18,614)
(63,837)
(13,405)
(16,968)
(8,969)
(24,495)
(105,318)
(22,280)
(27,101)
(25,488)
(30,449)
(79,592)
(29,521)
(17,797)
(11,609)
(20,665)
(70,009)
(21,112)
(18,998)
(12,702)
(17,197)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
9,212
- 0
- 0
- 0
9,212
11,297
2,058
3,915
3,069
2,255
Purchase of Xmedius
444
444
- 0
(73,335)
- 0
(73,335)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,305,097)
- 0
(88,458)
(1,216,639)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc.
(371)
(371)
- 0
(4,149)
- 0
- 0
(4,149)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(70,800)
- 0
(70,800)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc.
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(310,644)
- 0
641
(311,285)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Hightail Inc.
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(20,535)
(69)
(20,466)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Guidance Software, net of cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(2,279)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(2,279)
(229,275)
- 0
- 0
(8,510)
(220,765)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Covisint Corporation, net of cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(71,279)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(71,279)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of ECD Business
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,622,394)
- 0
(1,622,394)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of HP Inc. CCM Business
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(315,000)
- 0
- 0
(2,802)
(312,198)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Recommind Inc.
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(170,107)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(170,107)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of HP Inc. CEM Business
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(7,289)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(7,289)
(152,711)
(152,711)
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of ANXe Business Corporation
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
143
- 0
- 0
143
- 0
(104,570)
(104,570)
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of Daegis Inc, net of cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(22,146)
- 0
- 0
(22,146)
Purchase of Actuate Corporation, net of cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(8,153)
- 0
(409)
(43)
(7,701)
Purchase of Informative Graphics Corporation, net of cash acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(3,464)
- 0
(3,376)
- 0
(88)
Purchase of ICCM Professional Services, Limited, net of cash. acquired
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(2,027)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(2,027)
Other investing activities
(1,370)
867
(2,237)
(14,127)
(2,783)
(5,803)
(3,505)
(2,036)
(16,966)
(8,762)
(1,831)
(5,369)
(1,004)
(18,034)
(6,855)
(3,118)
(3,855)
(4,206)
(5,937)
(2,924)
(2,450)
(440)
(123)
(9,393)
(3,269)
(2,444)
(2,754)
(926)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,253)
(6,711)
(17,542)
(1,469,417)
(20,487)
(184,389)
(1,243,891)
(20,650)
(464,526)
(22,167)
(88,958)
(325,623)
(27,778)
(444,441)
(29,204)
(50,685)
(37,853)
(326,699)
(2,190,964)
(32,445)
(1,642,641)
(14,708)
(501,170)
(361,176)
(279,604)
(21,312)
(34,576)
(25,684)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Excess tax (expense) benefits on share-based compensation expense
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,534
(52)
1,044
537
5
230
(27)
217
256
(216)
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP
29,177
13,338
15,839
66,600
13,493
29,990
12,000
11,117
57,889
15,792
17,811
6,159
18,127
75,935
9,871
36,442
7,797
21,825
35,593
8,925
15,967
5,391
5,310
20,097
8,269
3,840
2,736
5,252
Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver
- 0
- 0
- 0
3,150,000
- 0
2,400,000
750,000
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,200,000
1,000,000
- 0
- 0
200,000
481,875
- 0
225,000
256,875
- 0
600,000
600,000
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares under the public Equity Offering
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
604,223
- 0
- 0
604,223
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver
(605,000)
(602,500)
(2,500)
(1,713,631)
(2,500)
(1,706,131)
(2,500)
(2,500)
(10,000)
(2,500)
(2,500)
(2,500)
(2,500)
(1,149,620)
(1,043,800)
(101,940)
(1,940)
(1,940)
(57,880)
(51,940)
(1,940)
(2,000)
(2,000)
(8,000)
(2,000)
(2,000)
(2,000)
(2,000)
Debt extinguishment costs
- 0
- 0
- 0
(11,248)
- 0
(11,248)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Equity issuance costs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(19,574)
(102)
(1,345)
(18,127)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Common Shares repurchased
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(65,509)
- 0
- 0
(15,483)
(50,026)
Purchase of treasury stock
(41,870)
- 0
(41,870)
(12,424)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(12,424)
(26,499)
- 0
(1,965)
(12,815)
(11,719)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(8,198)
(3,953)
(4,245)
- 0
- 0
(10,627)
- 0
- 0
(10,627)
- 0
Purchase of non-controlling interest
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(583)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(583)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(208)
(208)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Payments of dividends to shareholders
(101,769)
(54,500)
(47,269)
(188,712)
(47,335)
(47,279)
(47,092)
(47,006)
(168,859)
(46,958)
(40,735)
(40,700)
(40,466)
(145,613)
(40,617)
(35,168)
(34,811)
(35,017)
(120,581)
(34,628)
(30,303)
(27,859)
(27,791)
(99,262)
(27,635)
(24,099)
(24,216)
(23,312)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(719,462)
(643,662)
(75,800)
1,268,779
(39,978)
648,141
711,429
(50,813)
(148,374)
(33,666)
(27,389)
(49,856)
(37,463)
(23,673)
(78,921)
(100,666)
(28,954)
184,868
909,544
(82,998)
202,133
816,215
(25,806)
430,164
571,842
(22,042)
(49,334)
(70,302)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies
33,771
22,979
10,792
(178)
19,882
(15,989)
3,640
(7,711)
(3,826)
83
1,992
(6,329)
428
(2,186)
(19,889)
10,157
(216)
7,762
1,767
7,320
10,714
(20,979)
4,712
(10,952)
(5,006)
4,852
(4,848)
(5,950)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period
(193,585)
(344,939)
151,354
753,720
239,667
777,364
(321,584)
58,273
259,552
174,027
171,642
(192,705)
106,588
237,781
76,046
129,395
99,163
(66,823)
(839,300)
(5,609)
(1,273,812)
887,413
(447,292)
581,699
404,917
151,426
35,009
(9,653)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
1,697,263
1,848,617
1,697,263
943,543
1,457,596
680,232
1,001,816
943,543
683,991
769,516
597,874
790,579
683,991
446,210
607,945
478,550
379,387
446,210
1,285,510
451,819
1,725,631
838,218
1,285,510
703,811
880,593
729,167
694,158
703,811
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
1,503,678
1,503,678
1,848,617
1,697,263
1,697,263
1,457,596
680,232
1,001,816
943,543
943,543
769,516
597,874
790,579
683,991
683,991
607,945
478,550
379,387
446,210
446,210
451,819
1,725,631
838,218
1,285,510
1,285,510
880,593
729,167
694,158
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,500,561
1,500,561
1,845,582
1,692,850
1,692,850
1,452,570
675,403
999,298
941,009
941,009
765,224
595,069
787,919
682,942
682,942
605,497
476,014
376,390
443,357
443,357
449,000
1,722,491
834,944
1,283,757
1,283,757
877,405
725,963
690,785
Restricted cash (1)
3,117
3,117
3,035
4,413
4,413
5,026
4,829
2,518
2,534
2,534
4,292
2,805
2,660
1,049
1,049
2,448
2,536
2,997
2,853
2,853
2,819
3,140
3,274
1,753
1,753
3,188
3,204
3,373
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,503,678
1,503,678
1,848,617
1,697,263
1,697,263
1,457,596
680,232
1,001,816
943,543
943,543
769,516
597,874
790,579
683,991
683,991
607,945
478,550
379,387
446,210
446,210
451,819
1,725,631
838,218
1,285,510
1,285,510
880,593
729,167
694,158
(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
UseOfNonGAAP FinancialMeasures
Open Text Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures
Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021
(in '000's USD except per share amounts)
The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of US GAAP based financial measures to Non-US GAAP based financial measures for the periods presented in the selected supplemental financial statistics. Please refer to the Company's historical filings on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for complete details:
Six months December 31, 2020
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Year ended June 30, 2020
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Year ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Year ended June 30, 2018
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Three months ended March 31, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Three months ended September 30, 2017
Year ended June 30, 2017
Three months ended June 30, 2017
Three months ended March 31, 2017
Three months ended December 31, 2016
Three months ended September 30, 2016
Year ended June 30, 2016
Three months ended June 30, 2016
Three months ended March 31, 2016
Three months ended December 31, 2015
Three months ended September 30, 2015
Cost of revenues
Cloud services and subscriptions
230,506
(1,979)
(1)
228,527
117,882
(1,143)
(1)
116,739
112,624
(836)
(1)
111,788
449,940
(1,642)
(1)
448,298
116,569
(490)
(1)
116,079
127,565
(398)
(1)
127,167
103,644
(371)
(1)
103,273
102,162
(383)
(1)
101,779
383,993
(948)
(1)
383,045
103,719
(75)
(1)
103,644
103,873
(291)
(1)
103,582
88,698
(265)
(1)
88,433
87,703
(317)
(1)
87,386
364,160
(1,429)
(1)
362,731
95,346
(310)
(1)
95,036
94,195
(135)
(1)
94,060
90,485
(462)
(1)
90,023
84,134
(522)
(1)
83,612
299,850
(1,229)
(1)
298,621
79,489
(390)
(1)
79,099
77,132
(268)
(1)
76,864
73,061
(211)
(1)
72,850
70,168
(360)
(1)
69,808
244,021
(953)
(1)
243,068
64,889
(312)
(1)
64,577
61,298
(202)
(1)
61,096
58,918
(158)
(1)
58,760
58,916
(281)
(1)
58,635
Customer support
58,862
(941)
(1)
57,921
29,668
(499)
(1)
29,169
29,194
(442)
(1)
28,752
123,894
(1,207)
(1)
122,687
32,568
(310)
(1)
32,258
32,151
(284)
(1)
31,867
29,788
(297)
(1)
29,491
29,387
(316)
(1)
29,071
124,343
(1,242)
(1)
123,101
30,761
(361)
(1)
30,400
31,844
(310)
(1)
31,534
31,273
(271)
(1)
31,002
30,465
(300)
(1)
30,165
133,889
(1,233)
(1)
132,656
34,232
(300)
(1)
33,932
33,770
(277)
(1)
33,493
33,117
(327)
(1)
32,790
32,770
(329)
(1)
32,441
122,565
(1,079)
(1)
121,486
35,175
(313)
(1)
34,862
34,396
(261)
(1)
34,135
27,305
(270)
(1)
27,035
25,689
(235)
(1)
25,454
89,861
(900)
(1)
88,961
25,237
(269)
(1)
24,968
22,427
(215)
(1)
22,212
21,689
(258)
(1)
21,431
20,508
(158)
(1)
20,350
Professional service and other
93,200
(1,183)
(1)
92,017
46,619
(666)
(1)
45,953
46,581
(517)
(1)
46,064
212,903
(1,294)
(1)
211,609
48,435
(377)
(1)
48,058
56,526
(328)
(1)
56,198
53,604
(346)
(1)
53,258
54,338
(243)
(1)
54,095
224,635
(1,764)
(1)
222,871
55,183
(434)
(1)
54,749
56,626
(448)
(1)
56,178
56,030
(358)
(1)
55,672
56,796
(524)
(1)
56,272
253,389
(1,838)
(1)
251,551
64,896
(516)
(1)
64,380
64,179
(122)
(1)
64,057
64,886
(603)
(1)
64,283
59,428
(597)
(1)
58,831
194,954
(1,451)
(1)
193,503
57,966
(449)
(1)
57,517
55,470
(89)
(1)
55,381
40,237
(468)
(1)
39,769
41,281
(445)
(1)
40,836
155,584
(1,626)
(1)
153,958
41,546
(540)
(1)
41,006
37,599
(247)
(1)
37,352
38,375
(386)
(1)
37,989
38,064
(453)
(1)
37,611
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
112,128
(112,128)
(2)
- 0
54,091
(54,091)
(2)
- 0
58,037
(58,037)
(2)
- 0
205,717
(205,717)
(2)
- 0
59,719
(59,719)
(2)
- 0
63,401
(63,401)
(2)
- 0
42,299
(42,299)
(2)
- 0
40,298
(40,298)
(2)
- 0
183,385
(183,385)
(2)
- 0
42,946
(42,946)
(2)
- 0
44,596
(44,596)
(2)
- 0
48,366
(48,366)
(2)
- 0
47,477
(47,477)
(2)
- 0
185,868
(185,868)
(2)
- 0
47,477
(47,477)
(2)
- 0
47,303
(47,303)
(2)
- 0
47,128
(47,128)
(2)
- 0
43,960
(43,960)
(2)
- 0
130,556
(130,556)
(2)
- 0
43,288
(43,288)
(2)
- 0
39,285
(39,285)
(2)
- 0
24,848
(24,848)
(2)
- 0
23,135
(23,135)
(2)
- 0
74,238
(74,238)
(2)
- 0
17,994
(17,994)
(2)
- 0
17,630
(17,630)
(2)
- 0
18,731
(18,731)
(2)
- 0
19,883
(19,883)
(2)
- 0
GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)
1,158,170
69.8%
116,231
(3)
1,274,401
76.8%
603,082
70.5%
56,399
(3)
659,481
77.1%
555,088
69.0%
59,832
(3)
614,920
76.5%
2,105,961
67.7%
209,860
(3)
2,315,821
74.5%
565,917
68.5%
60,896
(3)
626,813
75.8%
532,492
65.4%
64,411
(3)
596,903
73.3%
539,172
69.9%
43,313
(3)
582,485
75.5%
468,380
67.2%
41,240
(3)
509,620
73.1%
1,938,052
67.6%
187,339
(3)
2,125,391
74.1%
510,484
68.3%
43,816
(3)
554,300
74.2%
479,515
66.7%
45,645
(3)
525,160
73.0%
507,209
69.0%
49,260
(3)
556,469
75.7%
440,844
66.1%
48,618
(3)
489,462
73.4%
1,864,242
66.2%
190,368
(3)
2,054,610
73.0%
509,271
67.5%
48,603
(3)
557,874
74.0%
443,334
64.6%
47,837
(3)
491,171
71.6%
494,202
67.3%
48,520
(3)
542,722
73.9%
417,435
65.2%
45,408
(3)
462,843
72.2%
1,529,500
66.8%
134,315
(3)
1,663,815
72.6%
444,248
66.9%
44,440
(3)
488,688
73.6%
382,839
64.5%
39,903
(3)
422,742
71.3%
374,867
69.1%
25,797
(3)
400,664
73.8%
327,546
66.6%
24,175
(3)
351,721
71.5%
1,250,228
68.5%
77,717
(3)
1,327,945
72.8%
331,031
68.4%
19,115
(3)
350,146
72.4%
299,109
67.9%
18,294
(3)
317,403
72.0%
325,605
70.0%
19,533
(3)
345,138
74.2%
294,483
67.8%
20,775
(3)
315,258
72.6%
Operating expenses
Research and development
194,141
(5,049)
(1)
189,092
100,238
(2,707)
(1)
97,531
93,903
(2,342)
(1)
91,561
370,411
(5,309)
(1)
365,102
100,766
(1,590)
(1)
99,176
108,184
(1,243)
(1)
106,941
80,283
(1,255)
(1)
79,028
81,178
(1,221)
(1)
79,957
321,836
(4,991)
(1)
316,845
83,708
(1,323)
(1)
82,385
84,905
(1,315)
(1)
83,590
75,753
(994)
(1)
74,759
77,470
(1,359)
(1)
76,111
322,909
(5,659)
(1)
317,250
81,816
(1,453)
(1)
80,363
83,396
(993)
(1)
82,403
80,123
(1,587)
(1)
78,536
77,574
(1,626)
(1)
75,948
281,215
(7,149)
(1)
274,066
81,181
(1,777)
(1)
79,404
76,971
(1,634)
(1)
75,337
64,610
(1,995)
(1)
62,615
58,453
(1,743)
(1)
56,710
194,057
(2,824)
(1)
191,233
53,747
(836)
(1)
52,911
48,160
(500)
(1)
47,660
45,710
(736)
(1)
44,974
46,440
(752)
(1)
45,688
Sales and marketing
280,297
(9,014)
(1)
271,283
147,897
(4,957)
(1)
142,940
132,400
(4,057)
(1)
128,343
585,044
(9,335)
(1)
575,709
152,882
(2,575)
(1)
150,307
166,234
(2,261)
(1)
163,973
137,310
(2,383)
(1)
134,927
128,618
(2,116)
(1)
126,502
518,035
(7,880)
(1)
510,155
139,416
(2,006)
(1)
137,410
132,244
(2,458)
(1)
129,786
126,193
(1,615)
(1)
124,578
120,182
(1,801)
(1)
118,381
529,141
(9,231)
(1)
519,910
147,499
(2,552)
(1)
144,947
129,876
(1,496)
(1)
128,380
129,151
(2,095)
(1)
127,056
122,615
(3,088)
(1)
119,527
444,454
(9,680)
(1)
434,774
129,440
(2,450)
(1)
126,990
117,400
(2,081)
(1)
115,319
102,559
(2,329)
(1)
100,230
95,055
(2,820)
(1)
92,235
344,235
(12,069)
(1)
332,166
95,815
(3,026)
(1)
92,789
84,600
(3,213)
(1)
81,387
85,875
(2,715)
(1)
83,160
77,945
(3,115)
(1)
74,830
General and administrative
118,954
(8,096)
(1)
110,858
62,765
(4,554)
(1)
58,211
56,189
(3,542)
(1)
52,647
237,532
(10,745)
(1)
226,787
62,574
(2,660)
(1)
59,914
68,828
(2,342)
(1)
66,486
54,595
(3,131)
(1)
51,464
51,535
(2,612)
(1)
48,923
207,909
(9,945)
(1)
197,964
52,954
(2,419)
(1)
50,535
51,833
(1,890)
(1)
49,943
52,198
(3,382)
(1)
48,816
50,924
(2,254)
(1)
48,670
205,227
(8,204)
(1)
197,023
52,577
(1,990)
(1)
50,587
54,794
(2,057)
(1)
52,737
48,954
(2,084)
(1)
46,870
48,902
(2,073)
(1)
46,829
170,353
(9,919)
(1)
160,434
47,478
(2,755)
(1)
44,723
44,808
(2,328)
(1)
42,480
39,896
(2,299)
(1)
37,597
38,171
(2,537)
(1)
35,634
140,397
(7,606)
(1)
132,791
33,330
(1,915)
(1)
31,415
37,731
(1,589)
(1)
36,142
33,767
(2,328)
(1)
31,439
35,569
(1,774)
(1)
33,795
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
109,919
(109,919)
(2)
- 0
54,926
(54,926)
(2)
- 0
54,993
(54,993)
(2)
- 0
219,559
(219,559)
(2)
- 0
58,998
(58,998)
(2)
- 0
59,943
(59,943)
(2)
- 0
51,460
(51,460)
(2)
- 0
49,158
(49,158)
(2)
- 0
189,827
(189,827)
(2)
- 0
49,200
(49,200)
(2)
- 0
48,832
(48,832)
(2)
- 0
45,919
(45,919)
(2)
- 0
45,876
(45,876)
(2)
- 0
184,118
(184,118)
(2)
- 0
47,299
(47,299)
(2)
- 0
46,762
(46,762)
(2)
- 0
46,268
(46,268)
(2)
- 0
43,789
(43,789)
(2)
- 0
150,842
(150,842)
(2)
- 0
42,594
(42,594)
(2)
- 0
40,825
(40,825)
(2)
- 0
33,815
(33,815)
(2)
- 0
33,608
(33,608)
(2)
- 0
113,201
(113,201)
(2)
- 0
29,637
(29,637)
(2)
- 0
27,966
(27,966)
(2)
- 0
27,793
(27,793)
(2)
- 0
27,805
(27,805)
(2)
- 0
Special charges (recoveries)
(4,250)
4,250
(4)
- 0
(17,494)
17,494
(4)
- 0
13,244
(13,244)
(4)
- 0
100,428
(100,428)
(4)
- 0
75,849
(75,849)
(4)
- 0
9,406
(9,406)
(4)
- 0
10,072
(10,072)
(4)
- 0
5,101
(5,101)
(4)
- 0
35,719
(35,719)
(4)
- 0
2,232
(2,232)
(4)
- 0
796
(796)
(4)
- 0
9,380
(9,380)
(4)
- 0
23,311
(23,311)
(4)
- 0
29,211
(29,211)
(4)
- 0
7,821
(7,821)
(4)
- 0
2,644
(2,644)
(4)
- 0
715
(715)
(4)
- 0
18,031
(18,031)
(4)
- 0
63,618
(63,618)
(4)
- 0
19,461
(19,461)
(4)
- 0
20,586
(20,586)
(4)
- 0
11,117
(11,117)
(4)
- 0
12,454
(12,454)
(4)
- 0
34,846
(34,846)
(4)
- 0
10,092
(10,092)
(4)
- 0
(1,671)
1,671
(4)
- 0
9,088
(9,088)
(4)
- 0
17,337
(17,337)
(4)
- 0
GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations
416,826
244,059
(5)
660,885
234,470
106,049
(5)
340,519
182,356
138,010
(5)
320,366
503,529
555,236
(5)
1,058,765
91,199
202,568
(5)
293,767
95,077
139,606
(5)
234,683
184,740
111,614
(5)
296,354
132,513
101,448
(5)
233,961
567,010
435,701
(5)
1,002,711
157,974
100,996
(5)
258,970
135,877
100,936
(5)
236,813
173,932
110,550
(5)
284,482
99,227
123,219
(5)
222,446
506,693
426,791
(5)
933,484
149,358
109,718
(5)
259,076
102,769
101,789
(5)
204,558
166,920
101,269
(5)
268,189
87,646
114,015
(5)
201,661
354,700
375,523
(5)
728,455
106,904
113,477
(5)
220,381
65,692
107,357
(5)
173,049
107,569
77,352
(5)
184,921
74,535
77,337
(5)
151,872
368,563
248,263
(5)
616,826
93,479
64,621
158,100
88,569
49,891
138,460
110,042
62,193
172,235
76,473
71,558
(5)
148,031
Other income (expense), net
8,134
(8,134)
(6)
- 0
5,251
(5,251)
(6)
- 0
2,883
(2,883)
(6)
- 0
(11,946)
11,946
(6)
- 0
7,790
(7,790)
(6)
- 0
(18,923)
18,923
(6)
- 0
1,972
(1,972)
(6)
- 0
(2,785)
2,785
(6)
- 0
10,156
(10,156)
(6)
- 0
3,191
(3,191)
(6)
- 0
5,065
(5,065)
(6)
- 0
378
(378)
(6)
- 0
1,522
(1,522)
(6)
- 0
17,973
(17,973)
(6)
- 0
(8,938)
8,938
(6)
- 0
11,140
(11,140)
(6)
- 0
5,547
(5,547)
(6)
- 0
10,224
(10,224)
(6)
- 0
15,743
(15,743)
(6)
- 0
11,178
(11,178)
(6)
- 0
1,424
(1,424)
(6)
- 0
(3,558)
3,558
(6)
- 0
6,699
(6,699)
(6)
- 0
(1,423)
1,423
(6)
- 0
409
(409)
(6)
- 0
2,120
(2,120)
(6)
- 0
961
(961)
(6)
- 0
(4,913)
4,913
(6)
- 0
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
310,303
(228,515)
(7)
81,788
267,559
(225,150)
(7)
42,409
42,744
(3,365)
(7)
39,379
110,837
16,897
(7)
127,734
32,037
3,416
(7)
35,453
8,891
18,188
(7)
27,079
46,818
(9,861)
(7)
36,957
23,091
5,154
(7)
28,245
154,937
(33,680)
(7)
121,257
56,309
(24,651)
(7)
31,658
32,542
(4,373)
(7)
28,169
36,326
(1,114)
(7)
35,212
29,850
(3,542)
(7)
26,308
143,826
(32,534)
(7)
111,292
43,182
(11,860)
(7)
31,322
20,129
3,612
(7)
23,741
53,146
(22,095)
(7)
31,051
27,369
(2,191)
(7)
25,178
(776,364)
867,764
(7)
91,400
39,000
(10,731)
(7)
28,269
13,239
7,798
(7)
21,037
30,822
(7,319)
(7)
23,503
(859,425)
878,017
(7)
18,592
6,282
101,793
(7)
108,075
(14,347)
41,644
(7)
27,297
5,353
19,100
(7)
24,453
4,074
26,480
(7)
30,554
11,202
14,569
(7)
25,771
GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
37,899
464,440
(8)
502,339
(65,477)
325,948
(8)
260,471
103,376
138,492
(8)
241,868
234,225
550,285
(8)
784,510
26,392
191,362
(8)
217,754
25,965
140,341
(8)
166,306
107,467
119,503
(8)
226,970
74,401
99,079
(8)
173,480
285,501
459,225
(8)
744,726
71,983
122,456
(8)
194,439
72,762
100,244
(8)
173,006
104,432
111,286
(8)
215,718
36,324
125,239
(8)
161,563
242,224
441,352
(8)
683,576
61,723
130,516
(8)
192,239
58,794
87,037
(8)
145,831
85,111
117,817
(8)
202,928
36,596
105,982
(8)
142,578
1,025,659
(507,984)
(8)
517,675
46,137
113,030
(8)
159,167
21,616
98,135
(8)
119,751
45,022
88,229
(8)
133,251
912,884
(807,379)
(8)
105,505
284,477
147,893
(8)
432,370
86,390
22,568
(8)
108,958
69,115
28,671
(8)
97,786
87,686
34,752
(8)
122,438
41,286
61,902
(8)
103,188
GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText
$ 0.14
1.70
(8)
$ 1.84
$ (0.24)
1.19
(8)
$ 0.95
$ 0.38
0.51
(8)
$ 0.89
$ 0.86
2.03
(8)
$ 2.89
$ 0.10
0.70
(8)
$ 0.80
$ 0.10
0.51
(8)
$ 0.61
$ 0.40
0.44
(8)
$ 0.84
$ 0.27
0.37
(8)
$ 0.64
$ 1.06
1.70
(8)
$ 2.76
$ 0.27
0.45
(8)
$ 0.72
$ 0.27
0.37
(8)
$ 0.64
$ 0.39
0.41
(8)
$ 0.80
$ 0.13
0.47
(8)
$ 0.60
$ 0.91
1.65
(8)
$ 2.56
$ 0.23
0.49
(8)
$ 0.72
$ 0.22
0.32
(8)
$ 0.54
$ 0.32
0.44
(8)
$ 0.76
$ 0.14
0.40
(8)
$ 0.54
$ 4.01
(1.99)
(8)
$ 2.02
$ 0.17
0.43
(8)
$ 0.60
$0.08
0.37
(8)
$ 0.45
$0.18
0.36
(8)
$ 0.54
$3.73
(3.30)
(8)
$ 0.43
$ 1.17
0.60
(8)
$ 1.77
$0.35
0.10
(8)
$ 0.45
$0.28
0.12
(8)
$ 0.40
$0.36
0.14
(8)
$ 0.50
$0.17
0.25
(8)
$ 0.42
(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue.
(4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
(5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars.
(6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results.
(7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision (recovery) rate and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are included or excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income.
(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income:
GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText
$ 37,899
0.14
$ (65,477)
(0.24)
$ 103,376
0.38
$ 234,225
0.86
$ 26,392
0.10
$ 25,965
0.10
$ 107,467
0.40
$ 74,401
$0.27
$ 285,501
$1.06
$ 71,983
$ 0.27
$ 72,762
$ 0.27
$ 104,432
$ 0.39
$ 36,324
$ 0.13
$ 242,224
$ 0.91
$ 61,723
$ 0.23
$ 58,794
$ 0.22
$ 85,111
$ 0.32
$ 36,596
$ 0.14
$ 1,025,659
$ 4.01
$ 46,137
$ 0.17
$ 21,616
$ 0.08
$ 45,022
$ 0.18
$ 912,884
$ 3.73
$ 284,477
$ 1.17
$ 86,390
$ 0.35
$ 69,115
$ 0.28
$ 87,686
$ 0.36
$ 41,286
$ 0.17
Add:
Amortization
222,047
0.81
109,017
0.40
113,030
0.41
425,276
1.56
118,717
0.44
123,344
0.45
93,759
0.35
89,456
0.33
373,212
1.38
92,146
0.34
93,428
0.35
94,285
0.35
93,353
0.35
369,986
1.38
94,776
0.35
94,065
0.35
93,396
0.35
87,749
0.33
281,398
1.10
85,882
0.32
80,110
0.30
58,663
0.24
56,743
0.23
187,439
0.77
47,631
0.20
45,596
0.19
46,524
0.19
47,688
0.19
Share-based compensation
26,262
0.10
14,526
0.05
11,736
0.04
29,532
0.11
8,002
0.03
6,856
0.03
7,783
0.03
6,891
0.03
26,770
0.10
6,618
0.02
6,712
0.02
6,885
0.03
6,555
0.02
27,594
0.10
7,121
0.03
5,080
0.02
7,158
0.03
8,235
0.03
30,507
0.12
8,134
0.03
6,661
0.03
7,572
0.03
8,140
0.03
25,978
0.10
6,898
0.03
5,966
0.02
6,581
0.03
6,533
0.03
Special charges (recoveries)
(4,250)
(0.02)
(17,494)
(0.06)
13,244
0.05
100,428
0.37
75,849
0.28
9,406
0.03
10,072
0.04
5,101
0.02
35,719
0.13
2,232
0.01
796
- 0
9,380
0.03
23,311
0.09
29,211
0.11
7,821
0.03
2,644
0.01
715
- 0
18,031
0.07
63,618
0.25
19,461
0.07
20,586
0.08
11,117
0.04
12,454
0.05
34,846
0.14
10,092
0.04
(1,671)
- 0
9,088
0.04
17,337
0.07
Other (income) expense, net
(8,134)
(0.03)
(5,251)
(0.02)
(2,883)
(0.01)
11,946
0.04
(7,790)
(0.03)
18,923
0.07
(1,972)
(0.01)
2,785
0.01
(10,156)
(0.04)
(3,191)
(0.01)
(5,065)
(0.02)
(378)
- 0
(1,522)
(0.01)
(17,973)
(0.07)
8,938
0.03
(11,140)
(0.04)
(5,547)
(0.02)
(10,224)
(0.04)
(15,743)
(0.06)
(11,178)
(0.04)
(1,424)
(0.01)
3,558
0.01
(6,699)
(0.02)
1,423
0.01
(409)
- 0
(2,120)
(0.01)
(961)
- 0
4,913
0.02
GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes
310,303
1.14
267,559
0.98
42,744
0.16
110,837
0.41
32,037
0.12
8,891
0.03
46,818
0.17
23,091
0.09
154,937
0.57
56,309
0.21
32,542
0.12
36,236
0.13
29,850
0.11
143,826
0.54
43,182
0.16
20,129
0.07
53,146
0.20
27,369
0.10
(776,364)
(3.03)
39,000
0.15
13,239
0.05
30,822
0.12
(859,425)
(3.51)
6,282
0.03
(14,347)
(0.06)
5,353
0.02
4,074
0.01
11,202
0.05
Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
(81,788)
(0.30)
(42,409)
(0.16)
(39,379)
(0.14)
(127,734)
(0.46)
(35,453)
(0.14)
(27,079)
(0.10)
(36,957)
(0.14)
(28,245)
(0.11)
(121,257)
(0.44)
(31,658)
(0.12)
(28,169)
(0.10)
(35,122)
(0.13)
(26,308)
(0.09)
(111,292)
(0.41)
(31,322)
(0.11)
(23,741)
(0.09)
(31,051)
(0.12)
(25,178)
(0.09)
(91,400)
(0.37)
(28,269)
(0.10)
(21,037)
(0.08)
(23,503)
(0.08)
(18,592)
(0.08)
(108,075)
(0.45)
(27,297)
(0.11)
(24,453)
(0.10)
(30,554)
(0.13)
(25,771)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText
$ 502,339
$ 1.84
$ 260,471
$ 0.95
$ 241,868
$ 0.89
$ 784,510
$ 2.89
$ 217,754
$ 0.80
$ 166,306
$ 0.61
$ 226,970
$ 0.84
$ 173,480
$ 0.64
$ 744,726
$ 2.76
$ 194,439
$ 0.72
$ 173,006
$ 0.64
$ 215,718
$ 0.80
$ 161,563
$ 0.60
$ 683,576
$ 2.56
$ 192,239
$ 0.72
$ 145,831
$ 0.54
$ 202,928
$ 0.76
$ 142,578
$ 0.54
$ 517,675
$ 2.02
$ 159,167
$ 0.60
$ 119,751
$ 0.45
$ 133,251
$ 0.54
$ 105,505
$ 0.43
$ 432,370
$ 1.77
$ 108,958
$ 0.45
$ 97,786
$ 0.40
$ 122,438
$ 0.50
$ 103,188
$ 0.42
*Weighted average number of Common Shares - diluted (in thousands) used in the calculation of Non-GAAP-based earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 273,183.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP).These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.
The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.
Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.
The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain nonoperational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.
Note: As a result of the two-for-one share split, effected January 24, 2017 by way of a share sub-division, all comparative period per share data is presented on a post share split basis.
*For full details, please refer to our historical filings as filed with the SEC
Adjusted EBITDA and FCF
Open Text Corporation
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows
Fiscal 2016 to Fiscal 2021
(in '000's USD)
GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText
37,899
(65,477)
103,376
234,225
26,392
25,965
107,467
74,401
285,501
71,983
72,762
104,432
36,324
242,224
61,723
58,794
85,111
36,596
1,025,659
46,137
21,616
45,022
912,884
284,477
86,390
69,115
87,686
41,286
Add:
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
310,303
267,559
42,744
110,837
32,037
8,891
46,818
23,091
154,937
56,309
32,542
36,236
29,850
143,826
43,182
20,129
53,146
27,369
(776,364)
39,000
13,239
30,822
(859,425)
6,282
(14,347)
5,353
4,074
11,202
Interest and other related expense, net
76,684
37,595
39,089
146,378
40,529
41,263
32,376
32,210
136,592
32,841
35,607
33,613
34,531
138,540
35,345
34,980
34,404
33,811
120,892
32,824
32,165
28,155
27,748
76,363
21,902
16,228
19,187
19,046
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
112,128
54,091
58,037
205,717
59,719
63,401
42,299
40,298
183,385
42,946
44,596
48,366
47,477
185,868
47,477
47,303
47,128
43,960
130,556
43,288
39,285
24,848
23,135
74,238
17,994
17,630
18,731
19,883
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
109,919
54,926
54,993
219,559
58,998
59,943
51,460
49,158
189,827
49,200
48,832
45,919
45,876
184,118
47,299
46,762
46,268
43,789
150,842
42,594
40,825
33,815
33,608
113,201
29,637
27,966
27,793
27,805
Depreciation
42,283
20,280
22,003
89,458
23,649
24,820
20,712
20,277
97,716
25,000
25,028
23,834
23,854
86,943
22,901
23,093
22,071
18,878
64,318
17,190
16,557
15,301
15,270
54,929
14,931
13,754
13,330
12,914
Share-based compensation
26,262
14,526
11,736
29,532
8,002
6,856
7,783
6,891
26,770
6,618
6,712
6,885
6,555
27,594
7,121
5,080
7,158
8,235
30,507
8,134
6,661
7,572
8,140
25,978
6,898
5,966
6,581
6,533
Special charges (recoveries)
(4,250)
(17,494)
13,244
100,428
75,849
9,406
10,072
5,101
35,719
2,232
796
9,380
23,311
29,211
7,821
2,644
715
18,031
63,618
19,461
20,586
11,117
12,454
34,846
10,092
(1,671)
9,088
17,337
Other (income) expense, net
(8,134)
(5,251)
(2,883)
11,946
(7,790)
18,923
(1,972)
2,785
(10,156)
(3,191)
(5,065)
(378)
(1,522)
(17,973)
8,938
(11,140)
(5,547)
(10,224)
(15,743)
(11,178)
(1,424)
3,558
(6,699)
1,423
(409)
(2,120)
(961)
4,913
Adjusted EBITDA
703,094
360,755
342,339
1,148,080
317,385
259,468
317,015
254,212
1,100,291
283,938
261,810
308,287
246,256
1,020,351
281,807
227,645
290,454
220,445
794,285
237,450
189,510
200,210
167,115
671,737
173,088
152,221
185,509
160,919
Total revenue
1,659,657
855,644
804,013
3,109,736
826,612
814,679
771,557
696,888
2,868,755
747,221
719,146
735,231
667,157
2,815,241
754,270
685,879
734,405
640,687
2,291,057
663,554
593,130
542,709
491,664
1,824,228
483,803
440,543
465,347
434,535
GAAP-based net income (loss) margin
2.3%
-7.7%
12.9%
7.5%
3.2%
3.2%
13.9%
10.7%
10.0%
9.6%
10.1%
14.2%
5.4%
8.6%
8.2%
8.6%
11.6%
5.7%
44.8%
7.0%
3.6%
8.3%
185.7%
15.6%
17.9%
15.7%
18.8%
9.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of total revenue)
42.4%
42.2%
42.6%
36.9%
38.4%
31.8%
41.1%
36.5%
38.4%
38.0%
36.4%
41.9%
36.9%
36.2%
37.4%
33.2%
39.5%
34.4%
34.7%
35.8%
32.0%
36.9%
34.0%
36.8%
35.8%
34.6%
39.9%
37.0%
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).
GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities
516,359
282,455
233,904
954,536
280,250
329,601
207,238
137,447
876,278
229,777
285,997
189,103
171,401
708,081
204,060
270,589
166,186
67,246
440,353
102,514
155,982
106,885
74,972
523,663
117,685
189,928
123,767
92,283
Add:
Capital expenditures (1)
(22,956)
(7,651)
(15,305)
(72,709)
(17,704)
(16,793)
(19,598)
(18,614)
(63,837)
(13,405)
(16,968)
(8,969)
(24,495)
(105,318)
(22,280)
(27,101)
(25,488)
(30,449)
(79,592)
(29,521)
(17,797)
(11,609)
(20,665)
(70,009)
(21,112)
(18,998)
(12,702)
(17,197)
Free cash flows
493,403
274,804
218,599
881,827
262,546
312,808
187,640
118,833
812,441
216,372
269,029
180,134
146,906
602,763
181,780
243,488
140,698
36,797
360,761
72,993
138,185
95,276
54,307
453,654
96,573
170,930
111,065
75,086
(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Open Text Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:31:08 UTC.