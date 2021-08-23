Open Text : Shutterstock integration for OpenText Media Management

We've all experienced the stress of an asset emergency. Something (a piece of collateral, a video, instore signage, etc.) needs to be finalized straight away, but it's missing that vital visual component. That's when you reach for the stock photo library to fill the gap.

Traditionally, you have to browse the library to find what you need, possibly propose your choice(s) to an approver, download the full image, and then note usage restrictions and expiry dates. Of course, even if you marked those down, ensuring use of the image by other parties at your organization didn't violate the terms of the license could be tricky.

On the one hand, you can get whatever image you need faster and more affordably than producing it yourself, but on the other hand, you're also introducing new risks and obligations.

What if all that overhead could be simplified, streamlined, and tracked without leaving your digital asset management (DAM) solution?

Shutterstock, the leading stock imagery provider, offers an enormous library of over 380 million images. It is an incredible asset to organizations around the world. OpenText has now partnered with Shutterstock to bring their incredible marketplace of content directly into OpenText™ Media Management.

With the API-driven integration included in Media Management CE 21.3, authorized users can pull up the Shutterstock library, license, apply metadata, and set security/access rights from within the DAM. When licensing an image, Shutterstock metadata, including usage terms and subscription ID are appended as it enters the DAM. This makes it far easier to ensure compliance as the image is used by your organization.

Your licensed Shutterstock images now have all the advantages of Media Management's world-leading search, security, governance, and reporting functionality. You will be able to see whether a specific stock image or series has already been used by your organization, where it was published, and when it was last used. No more need to worry about the same image being inadvertently used to promote two different products or services.

Now you can reach into Shutterstock's nearly endless pool of resources as easily as you can pull up assets from past campaigns. Filling your image needs on the fly has never been easier.