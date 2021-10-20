Open Text : The future of digital asset management (DAM 3.0)

DAM 1.0: Building a better asset warehouse

The first generation of digital asset management (DAM) software was a lifesaver, a huge improvement over shared drives and file sharing platforms. Yes, these older methods provided shared access to assets - but they lacked the metadata, faceted search, fast previews and other DAM features that are crucial to working more efficiently in the digital marketing era. Imports to and exports from the DAM system were largely manual processes, as was the addition of metadata.

As great as these early DAM solutions were, there was room for improvement. Your DAM system was a standalone place to get assets, not an interconnected tool. Integrations were often limited to tying in the corporate directory for user authentication.

The people who use DAM 1.0 probably work with it every day. Maybe they're even folks whose job is focused on managing assets, rather than actually using them. But to others within the company who need to make a request to a DAM team member to obtain an asset, such systems can seem mysterious and overwhelming.

DAM 2.0: A syndicated martech service

DAM 2.0 takes the reliable, expandable, organizable repository of assets that was DAM 1.0, and starts to integrate it into other solutions. Second-generation DAM solutions not only store and organize assets, but hand them off to or receive them from workflows elsewhere in the company. Common integrations include web content management (WCM), product information management (PIM), content delivery networks and graphic design tools. Portals under DAM control allow occasional users to access portions of the asset library. This increases productivity by enabling colleagues, partners or even customers to find assets themselves rather than having to make manual requests.

The second generation of DAM is noticeably less siloed than the first. But it's still not integrated at the level that's demanded by organizations pushing the envelope today.

DAM 3.0: Delivering for omnichannel

DAM 3.0 is the new frontier of DAM development, empowering the forefront of modern experience building. What DAM 3.0 truly means is still taking shape in real time, but key aspects include:

Two-way communication for greater insight

With third-generation DAM, information not only flows out - more of it also flows in. That means your DAM software can track usage and pull in metrics for success and failure across teams. Content can be stored that reaches beyond assets into components: sections of websites and other mixed-media pieces. These include not just the atomized, granular assets that have been popular in DAM 2.0, but also larger mix-and-match puzzle pieces.

Redefining 'assets'

Traditionally, assets were primarily image files and content videos. But the field is now expanding to include 360 spin sets, audio recordings, security footage, drone feeds, 3D models and digital twins. It's likely to grow to include even more formats - not just emerging content types, but also assets traditionally stored outside of DAM systems, such as text or website theming files.

Everywhere your customers are

DAM 3.0 is being pushed to empower teams across channels through even greater integrations with WCM, CCM, CRM, social media management platforms and more.

In spreading out to cover more of the enterprise, DAM 3.0 brings its powerful asset management abilities to more teams. And it often operates behind the scenes in ways that employees won't even notice, but that can deliver serious workflow benefits. This helps enable a more unified brand message, and more seamless experiences across channels for customers.

In other words, DAM 3.0 is starting to show strong influences from part of the current movement away from disparate martech solutions and toward integrated digital experience platforms (DXPs).

OpenText Media Management - striving for the future of DAM

Designed for extreme flexibility, OpenText™ Media Management can be a single DAM solution for the entire enterprise. Assets are all kept in one (incredibly scalable) place and are available across your entire organization via headless integrations or customized, team-specific portals. Through filters and security, access to specific assets can be controlled to keep things safe. This also helps to keep staff from being drowned in content that isn't relevant to them.

Purpose-built portals and integrations to the tools they already use make this DAM solution easily accessible to staff without requiring extensive training. It's simply there when they need it - and not in the way when they don't.

Thanks to this functionality, OpenText Media Management can be a powerful asset to teams not only in marketing, but also in production, design, sales and even facilities (maintenance and security). It's truly a DAM solution for everyone.

As part of the larger OpenText Experience Platform, OpenText Media Management is also becoming more and more integrated with WCM, CCM and other powerful martech solutions. These are key to delivering the omnichannel experience that today's customers and employees demand.

Watch this webinar to learn how global software giant SAP has implemented OpenText's DAM technology to deliver consistent collateral to over 100,000 colleagues.