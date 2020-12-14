Open Text : What's new in CE 20.4 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform

Supply Chain managers to bind IoT location data to B2B, e.g. OpenText™ Active Orders shipment data delivering real time physical visibility to shipment tracking
Enhanced visibility, which will lead to faster time to cash as well as a decrease in indirect costs driven by supply chain disruption
The use of IoT-driven track and trace to connect shipment and assets throughout the supply chain and monitor their movements in real-time, and the ability to augment data from sensors and other IoT devices with other supply chain data, such as warehouse and transactional information, to provide more granular visibility
The delivery of condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations. This enables the monitoring of aspects affecting goods in transit in real-time, including temperature, humidity, location and product condition to take immediate corrective action if an exception of aberrant conditions is reported for greater control, high levels of transparency and supply chain efficiency
Additionally my Product Manager, Eileen Gilbert introduced the OpenText IoT Developer Trial. As part of developer.opentext.com, think of this trial as a 'developer's sandbox' that enables organizations to learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform at no cost, build IoT solutions to create, test and validate business use cases, and team up with OpenText's IoT experts to realize your vision for IoT within your organization.
In a recent Executive Snapshot, IDC stated 'It is time for supply chains to take a structured, proactive stance against risk. Whether the next disease outbreak, the next war, further trade conflicts, or climate change-related weather disruptions, your supply chain will be affected. Don't just work on alternative plans, though that is a good start; develop the structural capabilities to be a resilient supply chain'1.
