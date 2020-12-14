Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Open Text : What's new in CE 20.4 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform

12/14/2020 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At OpenText World we presented a sneak preview of OpenText™ Internet of Things CE 20.4. This breakout session detailed the Shipment Tracking Solution Accelerator as an enabler of Shipment Intelligence. This new feature enables:

  • Supply Chain managers to bind IoT location data to B2B, e.g. OpenText™ Active Orders shipment data delivering real time physical visibility to shipment tracking
  • Enhanced visibility, which will lead to faster time to cash as well as a decrease in indirect costs driven by supply chain disruption
  • The use of IoT-driven track and trace to connect shipment and assets throughout the supply chain and monitor their movements in real-time, and the ability to augment data from sensors and other IoT devices with other supply chain data, such as warehouse and transactional information, to provide more granular visibility
  • The delivery of condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations. This enables the monitoring of aspects affecting goods in transit in real-time, including temperature, humidity, location and product condition to take immediate corrective action if an exception of aberrant conditions is reported for greater control, high levels of transparency and supply chain efficiency
  • Users to combine IoT data management with AI and machine learning to bring end-to-end visibility and continuous improvement to all parts of the supply chain. Users can move beyond simple track and trace with a holistic solution that applies predictive and prescriptive analytics to the captured data in areas, such as supply chain planning, route optimization and predictive maintenance

Learn more about OpenText's Connected IoT Supply Chain.

Additionally my Product Manager, Eileen Gilbert introduced the OpenText IoT Developer Trial. As part of developer.opentext.com, think of this trial as a 'developer's sandbox' that enables organizations to learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform at no cost, build IoT solutions to create, test and validate business use cases, and team up with OpenText's IoT experts to realize your vision for IoT within your organization.

Learn more

In a recent Executive Snapshot, IDC stated 'It is time for supply chains to take a structured, proactive stance against risk. Whether the next disease outbreak, the next war, further trade conflicts, or climate change-related weather disruptions, your supply chain will be affected. Don't just work on alternative plans, though that is a good start; develop the structural capabilities to be a resilient supply chain'1.

Download this white paper to learn how disruptive technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), enable intelligent and connected supply chains, from simple track and trace solutions that record and report shipment location data to shipment monitoring, where the environmental (temperature, vibration, or humidity) IoT-sourced data are giving realtime insights and creating real-world benefits.

  1. IDC, Coronavirus: Impact on, and Implications for, the Global Supply Chain, February 2020

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
11:19aOPEN TEXT : What's new in CE 20.4 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform
PU
10:39aOPEN TEXT : How to choose the best cloud content management solutions
PU
10:29aOPEN TEXT : What are the different types of cloud content services?
PU
10:29aOPEN TEXT : Why you need a cloud-based content management solution in 2020
PU
12/11OPEN TEXT : OpenText funds 4 million meals this holiday season
PU
12/10OPEN TEXT : Avoiding four common pitfalls when moving to the cloud
PU
12/09OPEN TEXT : Meeting the new challenges of digital evidence management
PU
12/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Akamai Technologies
MT
12/07OPEN TEXT BRIEF : Appoints Prentiss Donohue as Executive Vice President, SMB/C S..
MT
12/04OPEN TEXT : Enfuse On Air 2020—The Future of Cyber Resilience
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 234 M - -
Net income 2021 380 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 12 357 M 12 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,27 $
Last Close Price 45,60 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION3.47%12 357
ORACLE CORPORATION14.40%178 438
SAP SE-17.10%143 877
SERVICENOW INC.90.34%104 812
INTUIT INC.39.09%100 569
DOCUSIGN, INC.204.26%42 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ