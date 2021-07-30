Open Text : What's new in OpenText Internet of Things Platform

The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText Internet of Things Platform. Check out the latest updates below.

July 2021: What's new in CE 21.2 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform

Update 1: Use mobile devices to register, validate and install IoT sensors or gateways

Mobile provisioning takes the IoT device provisioning function seamlessly into the field enabling faster time to IoT device onboarding.

Leveraging mobile device provisioning, field deployments of IoT devices is made easy and secure. These digital twins of physical objects make it easy to visualize contextual data no matter where the device is located.

Templates also make it easy to onboard new devices quickly, catalog attributes for future use and allow users to instantiate entire solutions based on prior models that have proven to be effective.

Update 2: Introducing an exception management dashboard to deliver actionable insights

An exception management dashboard provides a macro view across large device cohorts.

The dashboard will flag real time exceptions to business rules created by IoT events, enabling users to identify areas of an ecosystem to drill into. These could be individual devices or groupings of devices.

This leads to streamlining the process of managing large device groups to deliver actionable insights.

Visit our website or sign up for the Developer trial to learn more.

Update 1: The Asset Management Solution Accelerator

With the asset management solution accelerator:

Asset managers will be able to bind IoT location and condition data to asset inventory data delivering real time physical visibility to assets.

Configurable, role-based access enables clear data governance from the solution that is germane to the role assigned.

Update 1: Shipment Tracking Solution Accelerator

Supply Chain managers to bind IoT location data to B2B, e.g. OpenText™ Active Orders shipment data delivering real time physical visibility to shipment tracking

Enhanced visibility, which will lead to faster time to cash as well as a decrease in indirect costs driven by supply chain disruption

The use of IoT-driven track and trace to connect shipment and assets throughout the supply chain and monitor their movements in real-time, and the ability to augment data from sensors and other IoT devices with other supply chain data, such as warehouse and transactional information, to provide more granular visibility

The delivery of condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations. This enables the monitoring of aspects affecting goods in transit in real-time, including temperature, humidity, location and product condition to take immediate corrective action if an exception of aberrant conditions is reported for greater control, high levels of transparency and supply chain efficiency

Users to combine IoT data management with AI and machine learning to bring end-to-end visibility and continuous improvement to all parts of the supply chain. Users can move beyond simple track and trace with a holistic solution that applies predictive and prescriptive analytics to the captured data in areas, such as supply chain planning, route optimization and predictive maintenance

Update 1: Shipment Track

With the entry-level Shipment Track, companies can use IoT-driven track and trace to connect shipment and assets throughout the supply chain. All shipment and product movements can be monitored in real time. Data from sensors and other IoT devices can be augmented with other supply chain data, such as warehouse and transactional information, to provide more granular visibility.

Update 2: Shipment Monitor

Building upon Shipment Track, Shipment Monitor delivers condition-based monitoring to supply chain operations. Every aspect affecting goods in transit can be monitored in real time, including temperature, humidity, location and product condition, so that immediate corrective action can be taken if an exception of aberrant conditions is reported. This provides much greater control of the shipment of perishable and high-value goods with high levels of transparency and supply chain efficiency, while reducing the waste and damage of products in the supply chain.

Update 3: Shipment Insights

The most complex solution, Shipment Insights, combines IoT data management with AI and machine learning to bring end-to-end visibility and continuous improvement to all parts of the supply chain. Moving beyond simple track and trace, this holistic solution uses the captured data to apply predictive and prescriptive analytics to areas, such as supply chain planning, route optimization and predictive maintenance.

The three inter-related solutions have been designed to enable a smooth and effective transition to complete, end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform through a Developer trial

As part of developer.opentext.com, think of this trial as a 'developer's sandbox' that enables organizations to learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform at no cost, build IoT solutions to create, test, and validate business use cases, and team up with OpenText IoT experts to realize your vision for IoT within your organization.