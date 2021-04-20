Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Open Text Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Text : Empowering organizations to rethink the future with artificial intelligence

04/20/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guest blog by David Schubmehl, Research Director, Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery, IDC

2020 was a difficult year for most organizations. Due to the pandemic, many organizations faced significant changes to their profit and business models, organizational structures, workforce management, supply chains and many other processes in months, not years. The rate and pace of change has not slowed down even though organizations are embracing the 'new normal'. These extraordinary times are forcing companies to rethink their operations and business models, often drastically.

Organizations are looking for ways to transform their business processes to make them more efficient, customer centric, cost-effective and resilient. Increasingly, they are considering artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) key drivers of their digital transformation strategy. To thrive in an ever-changing digital economy, enterprises must improve operations and innovate rapidly using technologies like AI and ML. AI automation and analytic tools are becoming the standard for content management, document processing, asset maintenance and customer experience management in the future.

AI and ML are being embedded into applications, making them mainstream within enterprises and resulting in more resilient organizations with improved business performance. Organizations are starting to use these tools to create automated document processing, workflow automation, advanced decision augmentation and a range of other use cases. And organizations are prioritizing technology investments based on how helpful tools are at enabling business continuity and stability. Technologies such as AI and ML will continue to be pushed into focus as they enable digital transformation, automation, improved decision making and business optimization. In fact, IDC predicts a strong compound annual growth rate of over 17% for AI software for the years 2020 through 2024 despite challenging circumstances over the last 12 months.

Despite the range of use cases, IDC believes organizations should align AI deployment to key outcomes covered in OpenText's recent webinar. AI can empower organizations to rethink the future by reducing costs, automating for efficiency, and reducing risk. For example, organizations can reduce costs by using AI and ML solutions to identify redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data. AI and ML helps automate the time-consuming process of tagging content so that organizations can establish a consistent structure for unstructured content that helps them identify ROT. Enriching content's metadata using AI helps organizations know what information is key and where it can be accessed. This has several benefits, including reducing data and storage costs through the smart use and implementation of AI combined with data archiving, reducing the number of active data siloes and improving information governance and findability in the organization.

Using AI/ML to automate and reduce the complexity of document related business processes is also a way to reduce an organization's costs as well as speed up operations. Moving to AI-assisted contract analysis can help to improve business operations while helping to find errors and potential problems that will reduce risk and improve the overall bottom line. Using AI and ML to analyze documents helps to reduce the vulnerability of privacy breaches and other risks by identifying and classifying personally identifiable information (PII) in content to trigger compliance workflows. It also helps to reduce compliance problems and costs associated with compliance by automatically securing and applying policies to PII.

Implementing AI and ML allows enterprises to nimbly adapt to business changes by rapidly transforming information sources into actionable insights. Strong AI & ML platforms such as OpenText™ Magellan™, provide the tools necessary to tackle current organizational needs for automation, improved efficiency and customer experience, costs decrease and risk reduction. The OpenText Magellan platform is also being leveraged in several OpenText solutions where AI and ML can provide improved return on investment and reduction of costs based on better performance and task automation.

Machine learning and AI-powered automation are necessary components of any digital transformation project today. As organizations react and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of business, they need to embrace these tools to save costs, reduce risk, increase revenues, and improve their overall agility.

To learn more about how to rethink the future with artificial intelligence, read the IDC Industry Brief Creating the Resilient Organization Using AI and Text Analytics.

Dave Schubmehl

Dave Schubmehl is Research Director for IDC's Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery research. His research covers information access and artificial intelligence technologies around conversational AI technologies including speech AI and text AI, machine translation, embedded knowledge graph creation, intelligent knowledge discovery, information retrieval, unstructured information representation, knowledge representation, deep learning, machine learning, unified access to structured and unstructured information, chatbots and digital assistants, and rich media search in SaaS, cloud and installed software environments. This research analyzes the trends and dynamics of the Text and Audio AI software markets and the costs, benefits and workflow impacts of solutions that use these technologies.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 20:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
04:22pOPEN TEXT  : Empowering organizations to rethink the future with artificial inte..
PU
04:00pOPEN TEXT  : Energy asset information deserves to be seen
PU
03:36pOPEN TEXT  : Document access control
PU
09:02aOPEN TEXT  : OpenText Announces 2021 Webroot BrightCloud® Threat Report
AQ
04/19OPEN TEXT  : Ditch those spreadsheets when it comes to legal holds
PU
04/19OPEN TEXT  : Could digital fax be a secret weapon for cybersecurity in financial..
PU
04/19OPEN TEXT  : What is software implementation?
PU
04/15OPEN TEXT  : OpenText World Europe 2021—Grow with OpenText
PU
04/14OPEN TEXT  : Creating the intelligent, secure and connected organization
PU
04/14OPEN TEXT  : Introducing OpenText Core Case Management
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 300 M - -
Net income 2021 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,5x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 13 396 M 13 396 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,54 $
Last Close Price 49,29 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION8.43%13 396
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 078
SAP SE8.23%164 656
INTUIT INC.9.47%110 163
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.19%107 731
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.45%43 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ