Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Text : Highlighting inspiring women in tech in 2021

03/09/2021 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equity, diversity and inclusion are critical for the success of OpenText, the technology industry and society as a whole. With the adverse effects the global pandemic has had on women's careers-according to McKinsey, women's jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men's jobs-the commitment to challenging gender bias and advancing equity, diversity and inclusion is more important than ever.

This Women's History Month, we're proud to recognize the incredible women in tech we work with. We've asked some inspiring women in tech to share their insights into how we can all challenge and call out gender bias and inequality.

Celebrating women in tech

Jo Peterson

'It's thought that 70-93% of all communication is nonverbal. If that theory is correct, the actions we take in the workplace could be even more important than the words we speak. People learn by example. The best leaders I've seen, both male and female, lead by example. One of the lessons I was lucky enough to learn, taught to me by a strong male advocate for women in the workplace, was to hold the door open when you walk through. Think about one or two things that you can do in your role today to reach back and lend a hand to someone coming up the ranks behind you. Offer to take a younger female colleague to lunch and learn about her goals. Can you help her in her journey but offering an introduction to another manager she wants to learn more about but doesn't yet know? Are you often asked to participate in panels for women? Offer a seat at the table to an up and comer whose work you admire. Be an ally. A small ripple in a pond generates waves in a beautiful changing pattern' - Jo Peterson, VP Cloud & Security Services, Clarify360.

'One huge driver of gender inequality, and often the easiest to fix, is unconscious bias. So many people (usually but not always men) don't consider themselves biased and don't want to be biased but have blind spots-they don't notice it. When I'm involved with a conference, a panel, a meeting, a board, a team, or any group that is overwhelmingly or entirely male, I just suggest diversifying it. It always works. Over time, blind spots recede' - Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO & Co-founder, Alliance for Innovative Regulation.

Learn more

Read more about OpenText's commitment to challenging gender bias and inequity in our CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea's latest blog, and check out our other blogs on diversity and women in tech here.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
03:29pOPEN TEXT  : Highlighting inspiring women in tech in 2021
PU
03/08OPEN TEXT  : OpenText Appoints Lengyel as Executive Vice President for Customer ..
MT
03/08INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2021 : Choose to Challenge
PU
03/05OPEN TEXT  : What's new in Vendor Invoice Management CE 20.4
PU
03/04OPEN TEXT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02OPEN TEXT  : Protecting your most valuable content
PU
03/02OPEN TEXT  : 2020 Life Sciences predictions are now 2021 priorities
PU
03/02OPEN TEXT  : 5 ways containerization can help Documentum administrators
PU
02/26OPEN TEXT  : Tackling the challenges of remote working during a pandemic
PU
02/25OPEN TEXT  : Optimizing performance for your EIM platform
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 297 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,7x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 12 234 M 12 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,46 $
Last Close Price 45,03 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION-0.95%12 234
ORACLE CORPORATION8.16%212 441
SAP SE-2.39%146 430
INTUIT INC.0.62%101 436
SERVICENOW, INC.-15.69%91 000
DOCUSIGN, INC.-13.25%36 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ