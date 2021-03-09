Open Text : Highlighting inspiring women in tech in 2021

Equity, diversity and inclusion are critical for the success of OpenText, the technology industry and society as a whole. With the adverse effects the global pandemic has had on women's careers-according to McKinsey, women's jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men's jobs-the commitment to challenging gender bias and advancing equity, diversity and inclusion is more important than ever.

This Women's History Month, we're proud to recognize the incredible women in tech we work with. We've asked some inspiring women in tech to share their insights into how we can all challenge and call out gender bias and inequality.

Celebrating women in tech

Jo Peterson

'It's thought that 70-93% of all communication is nonverbal. If that theory is correct, the actions we take in the workplace could be even more important than the words we speak. People learn by example. The best leaders I've seen, both male and female, lead by example. One of the lessons I was lucky enough to learn, taught to me by a strong male advocate for women in the workplace, was to hold the door open when you walk through. Think about one or two things that you can do in your role today to reach back and lend a hand to someone coming up the ranks behind you. Offer to take a younger female colleague to lunch and learn about her goals. Can you help her in her journey but offering an introduction to another manager she wants to learn more about but doesn't yet know? Are you often asked to participate in panels for women? Offer a seat at the table to an up and comer whose work you admire. Be an ally. A small ripple in a pond generates waves in a beautiful changing pattern' - Jo Peterson, VP Cloud & Security Services, Clarify360.

'One huge driver of gender inequality, and often the easiest to fix, is unconscious bias. So many people (usually but not always men) don't consider themselves biased and don't want to be biased but have blind spots-they don't notice it. When I'm involved with a conference, a panel, a meeting, a board, a team, or any group that is overwhelmingly or entirely male, I just suggest diversifying it. It always works. Over time, blind spots recede' - Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO & Co-founder, Alliance for Innovative Regulation.

Learn more

Read more about OpenText's commitment to challenging gender bias and inequity in our CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea's latest blog, and check out our other blogs on diversity and women in tech here.