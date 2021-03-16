Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Text : What's new in CE 21.1 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform

03/16/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Gartner research, 'IoT deployments require the ability to process data where and when it is valuable. This may be on the asset, such as a compressor, or it may be in the cloud, where asset data is aggregated with other contextual data to drive decisions'.1 With CE 21.1 for the OpenText™ Internet of Things Platform, asset intensive industries (e.g. manufacturing, energy, or utilities) can view asset data pertaining to location, performance, or environmental conditions through the Asset Management Solution Accelerator.

Plant Asset managers need the ability to track and monitor asset location and conditions so that they can identify, notify, and be aware of asset device exceptions to ensure successful, on-time and complete asset visibility and intelligence. This solution accelerator enables an asset manager to associate a device, like a location, vibration, heat or any other environmental sensor to an asset and visualize the location and condition of onboarded assets.

Additionally, as part of the OpenText Internet of Things Platform and its identity-centric approach, access to the data, dashboards, and all information is assigned via role-based access. Configurable role-based access delivers a service that provides users with contextual access to data and IoT messaging views based on defined user roles. This ensures the data from an IoT deployment is delivered to the caring and the qualified and establishes a zero-trust environment where clear visibility to IoT data governance can be realized.

The benefits of CE 21.1 for the OpenText Internet of Things Platform: The Asset Management Solution Accelerator

With the asset management solution accelerator:

  • Asset managers will be able to bind IoT location and condition data to asset inventory data delivering real time physical visibility to assets.
  • Configurable, role-based access enables clear data governance from the solution that is germane to the role assigned.

Learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform through a Developer trial

As part of developer.opentext.com, think of this trial as a 'developer's sandbox' that enables organizations to learn more about the OpenText IoT Platform at no cost, build IoT solutions to create, test, and validate business use cases, and team up with OpenText IoT experts to realize your vision for IoT within your organization.

  1. Gartner, 'Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Internet of Things', Published 15 December 2020 - ID G00733494

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
12:24pOPEN TEXT  : What's new in CE 21.1 for OpenText Internet of Things Platform
PU
03/12OPEN TEXT  : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, US$60 TP on Open Text After Analyst D..
MT
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Grow Faster with OpenText Cloud Edition 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText Content Cloud CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText Experience Cloud CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText Business Network Cloud CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText Security and Protection Cloud CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText Developer Cloud CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : Announcing OpenText AI and Analytics CE 21.1
PU
03/11OPEN TEXT  : What's new in OpenText Axcelerate CE 21.1
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 297 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,8x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 13 242 M 13 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,54 $
Last Close Price 48,74 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION7.22%13 242
ORACLE CORPORATION3.82%195 302
SAP SE-4.25%144 506
INTUIT INC.4.24%108 671
SERVICENOW, INC.-9.75%97 417
DOCUSIGN, INC.-1.00%42 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ