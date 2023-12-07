OpenText Corporation is a Canada-based information management company, which provides software and services. The Companyâs comprehensive Information Management platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for global companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), governments and consumers around the world. It has a complete and integrated portfolio of information management solutions delivered at scale in the OpenText Cloud, enabling organizations master modern work, automate application delivery and modernization, and optimize their digital supply chains by bringing together content cloud, cybersecurity cloud, business network cloud, its operations management cloud, application automation cloud and analytics and artificial intelligence cloud. The Companyâs solutions range from connecting digital supply chains to managing human resource processes to driving better information technology service management in manufacturing, retail, and financial services.

Sector Software