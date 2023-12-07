|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39.77 USD
|+0.08%
|-2.21%
|+34.18%
|Dec. 06
|Open Text Appoints Goldy Hyder to its Board of Directors, Cites Global Experience
|MT
|Dec. 06
|Open Text Corporation Appoints Goldy Hyder to its Board of Directors
|CI
Presenter SpeechRaimo Lenschow (Analysts)Let's briefly. You're now like a much, much larger business, billion-doll...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
OpenText Corporation is a Canada-based information management company, which provides software and services. The Companyâs comprehensive Information Management platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for global companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), governments and consumers around the world. It has a complete and integrated portfolio of information management solutions delivered at scale in the OpenText Cloud, enabling organizations master modern work, automate application delivery and modernization, and optimize their digital supply chains by bringing together content cloud, cybersecurity cloud, business network cloud, its operations management cloud, application automation cloud and analytics and artificial intelligence cloud. The Companyâs solutions range from connecting digital supply chains to managing human resource processes to driving better information technology service management in manufacturing, retail, and financial services.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
39.77USD
Average target price
49.36USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.12%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+34.18%
|10 601 M $
|+38.08%
|307 B $
|+52.61%
|185 B $
|+77.11%
|140 B $
|+54.82%
|50 769 M $
|+86.79%
|27 472 M $
|+70.18%
|25 054 M $
|+34.27%
|14 830 M $
|+54.91%
|14 708 M $
|-1.51%
|12 371 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Open Text Corporation - Nasdaq
- News Open Text Corporation
- Transcript : Open Text Corporation Presents at 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference, Dec-07-2023 02