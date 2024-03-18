WATERLOO, ON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, is set to host OpenText World Europe 2024 April 15 – 18, 2024, with a series of in-person customer conferences taking place in London, Munich, and Paris. The event series will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and customers to discuss how technology can enable global organizations to build for growth, experience, and sustainability.

"AI is revolutionizing the business world as a force multiplier for human potential. At the center of this force is trust and authenticity. Our enterprise customers need trusted, governed data to fuel the possibilities of AI. When advanced cloud technologies are applied securely to private data, organizations can get newfound value from their existing IP and begin to build trust with autonomous decisions from AI," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO and CTO, OpenText. "At OpenText World Europe, we look forward to showcasing how our OpenText Aviator solutions are empowering organizations to redefine roles and elevate their employees to be their best."

OpenText World Europe will provide an inspiring overview of the company's next generation developments in the cloud and at the edge. From IOT to AI-persona assistants, the innovations to be unveiled will inspire attendees to reimagine their daily work and experiences. From the CIO to the software quality engineer to the IT service manager to insurance claims agent – tomorrow's workplace will be transformed by bringing together automation and AI to disrupt our traditional cultures of knowledge.

Attendees will also learn more about OpenText Aviator – the company's family of generative AI capabilities that leverage large language models (LLMs) and private data sets to solve specific use cases. Attendees will learn first-hand from experts detailing their experiences implementing industry-specific solutions, and challenges they overcame along the way.

Event Dates:

London : April 15th , QEII Centre, Central London

, QEII Centre, Munich : April 16-17th , MOC – Event Center Messe Munich

: , MOC – Event Center Messe Munich Paris : April 18th , Maison de la Chimie, Central Paris

Event Highlights:

A keynote from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, on AI as a force multiplier for human potential and how our next generation of information management, Edge, AI, and Security are solving tomorrow's most complex problems.

A keynote from Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, who will dive into OpenText's cloud roadmap with Titanium X to showcase how security, trust, and governance are at the center of serving our customers.

Distinguished customer speakers including Carsten Trapp , CIO, Carl Zeiss , set to take center stage in Munich , and Leon Van Niekerk , Senior Manager of Test Center of Excellence, Pick-N-Pay, presenting in both London and Paris , will demonstrate how their work with OpenText has propelled their organizations forward and provide their unique industry perspectives on the future challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

, CIO, , set to take center stage in , and , Senior Manager of Test Center of Excellence, Pick-N-Pay, presenting in both and , will demonstrate how their work with OpenText has propelled their organizations forward and provide their unique industry perspectives on the future challenges and opportunities presented by AI. Guest speaker Bertrand Piccard, the force behind Solar Impulse, the first airplane to fly around the world without a drop of fuel, will highlight the environmental protection goals of his recently launched World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, sharing how he envisions ecology through the lens of profitability, promoting clean and profitable solutions that are "logical" more than just "eco-logical".

Breakout sessions featuring updates on the combination of Aviator with each of the OpenText clouds – AI & Analytics, Content Services, Business Network, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, IT Operations Management (ITOM) and Application Delivery Management (ADM).

Turbo talks that dive into the market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic interest that matter most to organizations in Europe.

Interactive labs offering the opportunity to experience the latest OpenText innovations, complete training courses, and contribute to product roadmaps.

Extensive networking opportunities to connect with OpenText experts, partners and industry peers throughout all the events.

Registration is now open, and the full agendas are available for OpenText World Europe –London, Munich and Paris. Come reimagine work with OpenText and chart your journey to the Future of AI.

