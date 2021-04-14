Open Text : Cloud Editions 21.2 Enables Organizations to Grow with OpenText

OpenText announces new content services platform, industry solutions, and innovations across the OpenText portfolio

WATERLOO, ON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2. The release was unveiled at OpenText World Europe during the opening keynote from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.

"The past year has shown the importance of digital transformation for organizations of all sizes," said Barrenechea. "Cloud Editions provide customers with flexible deployment options and secure, purpose-built solutions to support modern work, connect to global commerce, and engage their customers in new ways. With the innovations in CE 21.2, customers will be able to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition."

OpenText Cloud Editions empower customers with choice, enabling them to run their software anywhere – off-cloud, in the private cloud, in the public cloud platform of choice, or through cloud API services. CE can be paired with expert managed services to ensure success at each stage of the Information Management journey. New features, use-cases and enhancements are delivered quarterly.

"Cloud technology enables organizational agility, virtual operations, business continuity and transforms Ashghal into a modern, intelligence-driven organization," said Abeer Faleh S F Al-Hajri, CIO, Public Works Authority, Ashghal in Qatar.

Abdulla Amiri, the CTO & CIO Advisor added "OpenText is a one-stop shop when it comes to information management as an end-to-end strategy, helping Ashghal deliver services faster to consumers."

New Cloud Platform for Content Services

Anchoring CE 21.2 is a new Content Services platform to power modern work in the cloud. OpenText Core Content and OpenText Case Management are multi-tenant cloud offerings that are quick and easy to deploy and can be tailored to address unique line of business, departmental, and industry needs.

Built to connect content to the systems and people that need it, Core Content integrates with business applications that customers already use, including a deep integration with SAP S/4HANA® Public Cloud. Core Case Management is a no-code SaaS application that manages unstructured and complex processes to enable smarter and quicker case resolution and improved customer and employee experiences.

By combining content management, case management and integration into lead applications, the solution delivers a unified approach to managing an organization's content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes.

There are also significant updates across each of the OpenText Clouds.

The OpenText Content Cloud empowers modern work by improving user productivity, process stability, and providing solutions to assist with regulatory compliance. In addition to Core Content and Core Case Management, key innovations in CE 21.2 include:

Core™ for Federated Compliance expands governance to Microsoft Office 365 to help organizations manage records policies and compliance across OpenText and Microsoft repositories simultaneously, including SharePoint and OneDrive.

OpenText™ eDOCS improves user productivity with smart profiling to automate classification of content.

OpenText™ Axcelerate™ speeds review for eDiscovery and investigations with faster data ingestion, enhanced culling, and enhancements to chat review.

The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects business to global commerce and trading networks through a unified platform for streamlined connectivity, secure collaboration, and real-time business intelligence. Key innovations in CE 21.2 include:

More than 60 new SAP S/4 HANA® API connectors for OpenText Trading Grid enable companies to accelerate SAP ECC related migration projects. Trading Grid also strengthens self-service testing capabilities for accelerated partner onboarding.

OpenText™ Active Invoice with Compliance helps organizations meet e-invoice country-specific tax and business regulatory compliance with validation needed.

OpenText IoT platform introduces mobile device provisioning for fast IoT device onboarding and new exception management dashboards to flag real-time events and streamline management of large device groups.

The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to deliver modern engagements across the customer journey. Key innovations in CE 21.2 include:

OpenText™ Exstream now features new AI services that support compliance, rationalization and efficiency by simplifying template maintenance, rationalization, and migration of document templates and content from other CCM solutions to Exstream.

OpenText Media Management introduces new capabilities for seamless collaboration, including video mark-up and annotation, the ability to preview 360 Spin Sets and intelligent asset recommendations.

A new integration between CX-E Voice and Microsoft Teams Phone System facilitates a smooth transition to a mixed Unified Communications (UC) deployment.

The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud strengthens cyber resilience by helping organizations to better secure sensitive information, find evidence faster, reduce risk, and detect and respond to cyberthreats. Key innovations in CE 21.2 include:

Enhancements to OpenText™ Encase Forensic help investigators and examiners identify hard-to-find evidence faster and includes support for social media artifacts and Optical Character Recognition (OCR).

OpenText™ EnCase Information Assurance (formerly EnCase eDiscovery) provides a streamlined user experience and improved user workflows through its new web application. Customers can collect data from Microsoft Teams through a new connector.

OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Security embeds BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Web Classification and Web Reputation Services. BrightCloud leverages historical and contextual data collected from over 283M real-world endpoints to help users quickly and accurately identify and remediate threats and malicious websites.

real-world endpoints to help users quickly and accurately identify and remediate threats and malicious websites. An updated management console for Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection (WBEP), targeted at Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), streamlines common management tasks.

The OpenText Developer Cloud is a single source of Cloud API services that lets developers quickly bring their ideas to life faster using powerful, developer-trusted APIs. Key innovations in CE 21.1 include:

Strengthened administrative capabilities for tenant management and simplified authentication for cross-service API service calls. This includes security and ease of use features that continue to enhance the overall developer experience.

Underpinning each of the clouds are OpenText Advanced Technologies. OpenText Magellan provides pre-built AI and ML components that can be individually deployed, and the OpenText AppWorks platform enables business and technical users to rapidly build applications that improve efficiency, optimize employee skills, and provide insights. Major enhancements in CE 21.2 include:

Magellan Data Science Notebook offers augmented AI with ML models, which can be built through the SciKit-Learn framework. ML Models can be published as a REST API service and managed through a new, intuitive Magellan ML Model Management tool.

Magellan Text Mining introduces composite AI, enabling multiple models to leverage metadata from one another to deliver more accurate analysis of AI powered annotations, such as PII recognition or sensitive content classification.

OpenText™ Contract Center delivers enhanced full-text search capabilities for contract metadata and simplifies authoring to improve usability.

Security, performance and usability improvements to the AppWorks platform, including a new import utility for AppWorks Case Accelerator to enable administrators to quickly implement Quick Start packages for faster time to value.

Additionally, new managed cloud services are introduced for OpenText Output Transformation Server (OTS) and OpenText Document Accessibility to reduce costs and free up resources by providing the expertise required to manage cloud solutions.

Solutions Built to Address Unique Industry Requirements

With Cloud Edition 21.2, OpenText has also released three new industry solutions that are targeted to support specific customer needs:

Remote Access for Energy and Manufacturing from OpenText™ provides real time, synchronized access to relevant technical content stored in a central repository. The solution offers employees in both the energy and manufacturing sectors immediate access to the latest versions of key documentation from their mobile devices.

Digital Experience (DXP) for Retail Banking from OpenText™ helps retail banks create superior digital experiences by bringing relevant content to the core of every interaction with real-time contextual engagements based on customer activity, preferences, and priorities.

Asset Intelligence Tracking for Manufacturing from OpenText™ provides insight into the location and condition of manufactures' assets to help reduce asset loss, improve logistics, and create efficiencies.

For more information on OpenText CE 21.2, visit https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/latest-opentext-releases or check out the latest blog from OpenText Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub.

