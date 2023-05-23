Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Open Text Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:14:16 2023-05-23 pm EDT
55.02 CAD   -2.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OpenText Celebrates 10th Consecutive Year as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

05/23/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
Fortify, part of the OpenText Cybersecurity portfolio, empowers DevSecOp teams

WATERLOO, ON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant review for Application Security Testing (AST) for the 10th consecutive year. With more than 20 years of innovation, Fortify has a long history in the commercial application security testing space and is well known for offering exceptional security and visibility.

With the acquition of Debricked, Fortify introduced significant advancements in the software composition analysis (SCA) and supply chain security segments, and expanded API security testing and discovery capabilities. A variety of enhancements leveraging machine learning were also introduced which significantly improve the quality and reliability of test findings.

"With the rapid change in how organizations develop and deploy applications, application security has evolved into a critical part of the development process," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Development at OpenText. "In the last three years alone, the industry had to quickly learn to solve not just vulnerabilities in source code and running apps, but secure open-source code, APIs, containers, infrastructure as code, and more. We believe continued recognition as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader is a testament to the strength of our product and ability to anticipate and innovate to meet evolving market needs."

Fortify's Application Security Testing portfolio empowers customers with DevSecOps best practices, enabling cloud transformation, and securing software supply chains by constantly innovating, supporting, and collaborating with organizations across the globe. As the sole code security solution, Fortify provides the most adaptable, precise, and scalable application security platform available, covering the breadth of modern use cases and capabilities.

For more information on Fortify visit Fortify Application Security. To view the report, visit Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, 17 May 2023, Mark Horvath Et Al.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing, 17 May 2023, Dale Gardner Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant  is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified /end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-celebrates-10th-consecutive-year-as-a-leader-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-application-security-testing-301832544.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
