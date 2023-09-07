WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced programming highlights for the leading information management conference, OpenText World 2023, in-person at the Venetian Hotel Resort, Las Vegas, from October 11-12. This year's conference will bring together the brightest minds in information management and leading technology experts to explore AI and Information Management, and its potential and impacts on enterprise businesses tackle the challenges of the next generation.

"Software automation is in the midst of a massive platform shift from cloud to AI. AI has the potential to transform work across all roles and all industries. The pace of change and value creation has never been this fast before. At OpenText World 2023, we are unveiling our initial solutions to bring the future of AI to our customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "This year's event will be one of the most enlightening experiences with industry luminaries exploring the applied value that AI can bring."

OpenText recently announced the launch of opentext.ai, the company's vision for AI. OpenText World 2023 will be the first opportunity for customers to experience how work can be reimagined with AI and to see how complex problems can be solved by applying Large Language Models (LLM). OpenText has long approached AI-led automation by helping customers effectively manage information and complex data from all events. With its world-class cybersecurity capabilities and foundational analytics & AI tools, OpenText is poised to help customers make the pivot towards the future of AI.

OpenText World 2023 will feature keynotes from OpenText leadership CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub discussing the future of information management and unveiling the latest in AI-powered OpenText innovations.

Attendees will also hear from industry luminaries that will explore AI's impact in areas such as ethics, economics, sustainability and more:

Vivek Wadhwa : Academic and author of five best sellers, who will speak to the value of AI.

Academic and author of five best sellers, who will speak to the value of AI. David Wallace-Wells : Deputy editor of New York Magazine and author of The Uninhabitable Earth, who will speak about climate and the impacts of AI.

Deputy editor of New York Magazine and author of The Uninhabitable Earth, who will speak about climate and the impacts of AI. Carol Rollie Flynn : President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who will speak about new cyber threats in the world with AI.

President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who will speak about new cyber threats in the world with AI. Elliott Harris : Former UN chief economist and assistant secretary-general for economic development, who will speak to societal implications of AI.

Former UN chief economist and assistant secretary-general for economic development, who will speak to societal implications of AI. Lindsey Pollak : New York Times best-selling author and thought leader on shaping the future of talent, who will speak to tech talent of the future in the age of AI.

best-selling author and thought leader on shaping the future of talent, who will speak to tech talent of the future in the age of AI. Dr. Joy Buolamwini: AI expert, activist, and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, who will speak to the ethics of AI.

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World 2023 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

