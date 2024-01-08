WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan for the Canadian-based information management and AI company. Ms. Miura will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's growth in the region.

Miura has deep experience working in the Japan region for global software leaders in enterprise data and insights management, having ran the Japan operations at both MarkLogic and Medallia. In recent years, OpenText has grown significantly to bring a wide range of information management solutions to Japan including content management, business network, digital operations management, application delivery management, and more.

"I am excited to be part of OpenText. Information management is more relevant today than ever especially as the prerequisite to AI. The more we can help our customers ensure their data sets are secure, organized, and ready to take advantage of AI, the more our customers will realize the productivity gains they are seeking. OpenText's focus on customer success and long-term partnerships with the clients in Japan resonated with me, and I look forward to bringing our advanced technology solutions to even more customers," said Denise Miura.

"We are pleased to have Denise join the sales leadership team at OpenText," said James McGourlay, EVP of International Sales. "Our APAC business across Japan, Australia, Singapore, Korea, and Southeast Asia is a strategic growth vector for OpenText. With the OpenText Cloud, we are serving key industries including manufacturing, financial services, and public sector. Denise's experience in Japan as well as strong knowledge of the enterprise software space are extremely valuable. Under her leadership, I am confident that OpenText Japan will continue to scale and deliver business impact to our important customers and partners in Japan."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-denise-miura-as-svp--president-of-opentext-japan-302028981.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation