OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning November 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9454 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

OpenText World 2022
Institutional investors and equity research analysts are invited to join us for OpenText's annual user conference, OpenText World, taking place at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas from October 4 to 6. Keynotes and sessions will also be available virtually. To register, please visit our dedicated investor registration page.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-november-3-2022-301637227.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
