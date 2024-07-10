WATERLOO, ON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on August 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Webcast: Access on OpenText IR website https://investors.opentext.com

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

