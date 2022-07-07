Log in
2022-07-07
51.52 CAD   +1.48%
04:02pOpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 4, 2022
PR
09:31aChristian Blind Mission Automates Donor Communications with OpenText
PR
06/22Open Text Partners with Scheer Group to Extend Reach of its Information Management Platform
MT
OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 4, 2022

07/07/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
WATERLOO, ON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9157 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-thursday-august-4-2022-301582547.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
