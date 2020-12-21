Log in
OPENDOOR INC.

OPENDOOR INC.

(3926)
  Report
Home-selling platform OpenDoor's shares see-saw in Nasdaq debut

12/21/2020 | 01:04pm EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of OpenDoor Technologies Inc , a home-selling platform backed by SoftBank Group , surged at the start of trading in their Nasdaq debut on Monday only to reverse course and fall almost 11% in a weak broader market.

The stock recouped some losses and was last trading down 2.1% at 13:02 ET.

The company, formed by a merger with venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia II, began trading at $31.47, up 6.7% from Social Capital's last close.

OpenDoor said in a filing on Friday it had 544.4 million outstanding shares after the merger, giving it a market capitalization of $17.2 billion at Monday's opening price.

The company, backed by a $400 million investment from SoftBank Group, was hit hard by the pandemic this year, and cut 35% of its workforce in April.

As the home resale business started to recover, OpenDoor looked for capital to fuel expansion and opted to go public by merging with Social Capital at a $4.8 billion valuation.

The company got about $1 billion cash in the deal, including $600 million from Palihapitiya and other investors including BlackRock and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

Social Capital is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that raised $360 million in its debut in April at $10 per share. SPACs are shell companies that raise money through an initial public offering (IPO) to buy a private company and take it public and have become a popular alternative to traditional IPOs.

Another Palihapitiya-backed SPAC took Richard Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc public last year.

Glenn Solomon, a board member at OpenDoor and a managing partner at GGV Capital, one of OpenDoor's early investors, said the company's goal had always been to go public due to its reliance on capital. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
