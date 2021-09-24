Log in
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
2021 HW Woman of Influence: Christy Schwartz

09/24/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
From corporate controller to chief accounting officer, Christy Schwartz has been a vital part of Opendoor for the past five years. Schwartz built and developed the accounting team, systems and processes that were crucial in taking the company public last year and continue to be critical in further scaling the business. Both her years of preparation for a potential public company event as well as her leadership during the SPAC merger and listing process last year played a pivotal role in Opendoor's successful transformation to a public company. During the transition, Schwartz played a critical role by leading the substantial accounting and financial reporting work that was required as part of that process.

This included leading her team through the acquisition diligence process, uplifting the financial statements to be public company compliant, completing multiple SEC filings and preparing the financial results on an accelerated timeline. As a result of her ongoing leadership since she first joined Opendoor in 2016, Schwartz was named chief accounting officer earlier this year. Schwartz and her team are responsible for paying utility bills on thousands of homes, accounting for the acquisition, resale and management of Opendoor's inventory, filing its financial statements with the SEC, implementing a SOX compliant control environment and many other initiatives to support the operations of the business.

Name:

Christy Schwartz

Title:

Chief Accounting Officer

Company Name:

Opendoor

Disclaimer

Opendoor Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
