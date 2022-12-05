Advanced search
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
  Report
12-02-2022
1.710 USD   -8.06%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Opendoor Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022

12/05/2022
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Opendoor Technologies Incorporated ("Opendoor") (NASDAQ: OPEN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive; (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020; (c) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's secondary public offering that was completed on or about February 9, 2021; and/or (d) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's secondary public offering that was completed on or about September 17, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Opendoor, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opendoor-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=34217&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Opendoor includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: December 6, 2022

Aggrieved Opendoor investors only have until December 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-opendoor-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-6-2022-301692880.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
