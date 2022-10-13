Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opendoor Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-10-13 pm EDT
2.835 USD   +0.89%
12:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Investors
BU
10/12Insider Sell: Opendoor Technologies
MT
10/12Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3rd, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Investors

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPEN) investors who purchased: (a) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020. Opendoor investors have until December 6, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Opendoor investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/opendoor-technologies-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Opendoor appeared to have lost money on 42% of its transactions in August 2022, further stating that data was even worse in key markets, where Opendoor lost money on up to 76% of sales. The findings evidenced the failure of Opendoor’s algorithm to accurately adjust to changing market conditions.

On this news, Opendoor’s stock fell $0.50, or 12.3%, over the next two consecutive trading days, to close at $3.56 per share on September 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (2) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Opendoor securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
12:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing ..
BU
10/12Insider Sell: Opendoor Technologies
MT
10/12Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3rd, 2022
GL
10/12Opendoor to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3rd, 2022
AQ
10/07Opendoor Announces Inducement Grant
GL
10/07Opendoor Announces Inducement Grant
AQ
10/06Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Opendoor Technologies' Price Target to $3.25 from $7.25,..
MT
09/28Oppenheimer Adjusts Opendoor Technologies Price Target to $8 From $10, Maintains Outper..
MT
09/23Credit Suisse Lowers Opendoor Technologies' Price Target to $16 from $19, Cuts Estimate..
MT
09/21Open Alert : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Opendoor Technologies, Inc. ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 810 M - -
Net income 2022 -607 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 767 M 1 767 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,81 $
Average target price 7,96 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ah Kee Low President
Carrie Ann Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wong Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Morillo Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-80.77%1 767
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-17.47%8 723
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-77.47%4 518
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-35.81%2 768
RELO GROUP, INC.7.84%2 334
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-37.22%1 864