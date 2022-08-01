Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opendoor Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44 2022-08-01 pm EDT
4.815 USD   -1.93%
02:13pOpendoor Statement on FTC Settlement
GL
07/28JPMorgan Starts Opendoor Technologies at Overweight With $9 Price Target
MT
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing Tuesday on Upswing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Opendoor Statement on FTC Settlement

08/01/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved a comprehensive settlement agreement. 

The company made the following statement:

“Since our founding in 2014, Opendoor set out to drastically simplify the real estate transaction, redefine the housing market, and make buying and selling a home as easy as a tap of a button – bringing transparency, competition and convenience to the antiquated and offline home transaction for consumers. And data shows that our customers value and adopt Opendoor; in fact, we maintain an NPS well over 80 and have maintained a real seller conversion of over 35 percent. While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s allegations, our decision to settle with the Commission will allow us to resolve the matter and focus on helping consumers buy, sell and move with simplicity, certainty and speed. 

“Importantly, the allegations raised by the FTC are related to activity that occurred between 2017 and 2019 and target marketing messages the company modified years ago. We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with a modern real estate experience.”

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elise Wang
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart
press@opendoor.com


All news about OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
02:13pOpendoor Statement on FTC Settlement
GL
07/28JPMorgan Starts Opendoor Technologies at Overweight With $9 Price Target
MT
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing Tuesday on Upswing
MT
07/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/13Truist Securities Starts Opendoor Technologies at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
07/13KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Opendoor Technologies With Sector Weight Rating
MT
07/11Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Opendoor Technologies to $9 From $13, Citing 'Rising Price..
MT
07/07Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
07/07Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
06/21Compass Point Starts Opendoor Technologies at Neutral With $6 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 958 M - -
Net income 2022 -189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 068 M 3 068 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ah Kee Low President
Carrie Ann Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wong Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Morillo Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-66.39%3 068
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-8.39%9 683
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-62.57%7 499
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-26.02%3 197
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-2.64%2 901
RELO GROUP, INC.5.72%2 519