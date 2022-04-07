Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opendoor Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:23:35 pm EDT
7.415 USD   -2.18%
03:13pOPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : 3+ Things I Learned at Girl Geek 2022
PU
09:01aOpendoor to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022
AQ
04/05OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : Is Now Live In New Jersey & New York
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Opendoor Technologies : 3+ Things I Learned at Girl Geek 2022

04/07/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Women make up just 28.8% of the tech workforce, and it's more critical than ever for companies to spotlight female leaders in STEM. When I started my career journey as a software engineer almost nine years ago, I never thought I'd become a manager and oversee a team. However, throughout my career, I worked with inspiring leaders who believed in me and supported me as I continued to grow.

That's why I was excited to tune into the 2022 Girl Geek Conference-fittingly timed to International Women's Day-which featured a conversation between two of Opendoor's exceptional technical leaders: Heather Natour, Head of Engineering, Seller & Consumer Growth and Raji Subramanian, VP of Engineering. I'm grateful to work with female leaders such as Heather and Raji, who inspire me as a manager and engineer on a daily basis and encourage me to pay it forward.

As I think about my own career growth, and ways to help my team grow and create impact, here are four things I learned from Raji and Heather's conversation:

Tip #1: Use a framework when goal setting, like Raji's "3P Framework".

Thinking about career growth for ourselves and our direct reports can be overwhelming. Having a set of questions we ask ourselves to evaluate our careers brings structure to the process. I recommend the goal setting dimensions that Raji uses-she calls it the "3P Framework" for Purpose, Passion, and People. To apply this framework, consider the following:

• Passion: What drives you? What do you care deeply about? Where do you want to make the most impact?
• Purpose: Are you aligning your passion to something that matters? Why do you do what you do?
People: As an individual contributor, are you surrounding yourself with people who inspire you? As a manager, are you taking the time to help your team excel and provide opportunities that align with their passion?

Ask yourself these questions to ensure you're following a framework that will generate career growth for you and for others.

Tip #2: Lead from the front.

This has been a struggle for me, especially at times when I've faced impostor syndrome, or feelings of inadequacy of work. It can be intimidating, but I found that it's empowering to "hold the mic", as Raji put it, and push for something you truly believe in.

As managers, how do we give opportunities to our direct reports to lead from the front? Whether it's leading a project, presenting at meetings or having face time with senior leaders, how are we providing those we manage opportunities for growth and recognition? And how are we providing the coaching and support to help them gain the confidence to grab those opportunities?

Tip #3: Be intentional.

A lot of the advice given boils down to one thing: Be intentional when thinking about career growth. We should constantly ask ourselves why we do what we do and how we can best create value given our individual passions and expertise. It's a conversation I regularly have with my direct reports.

As a manager, sharing my purpose helps keep me accountable but also inspires my team to do the same for themselves. It's also something I've observed in both Heather and Raji, especially as leaders who show up for their teams everyday at Opendoor. So how can you be intentional?

• Focus on creating value: Adding value to everything you do is a career driver. Think about your work, goals and process in terms of what that value is for you, your team and the company.
• Track your impact: Is what you are doing impacting the business, your team or a particular project? As you move forward in your career, are you having more influence on larger scale initiatives?
Strive for multi-dimensional growth: Are you growing in different ways? For software engineers, it could mean developing not just your technical skills, but also your product understanding and communication skills.

Tip #4: Think about your network.

As Raji mentioned, being "in the know" matters. Building the right relationships can expose you to new opportunities and enriching ideas that challenge your thinking. This can be challenging in our remote workplace and something I'm intentionally working on everyday. And as managers, we should also ask who is in our own inner circle. Are we including different perspectives and giving our team opportunities to expand their own network?

Check out Raji and Heather's conversation at Girl Geek 2022 for yourself, here.

Interested in working with Raji, Heather and myself? Check out our open roles.

Griselle Astrid Ong is an Engineering Manager at Opendoor.

Disclaimer

Opendoor Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
03:13pOPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : 3+ Things I Learned at Girl Geek 2022
PU
09:01aOpendoor to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022
AQ
04/05OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : Is Now Live In New Jersey & New York
PU
03/31Goldman Sachs Adjusts Opendoor Technologies Price Target to $9 From $14, Maintains Neut..
MT
03/16OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : Need an all-cash offer to win a bidding war? These 6 startups can ..
PU
03/15OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : More Than an iBuyer with Ian Wong, Co-founder & CTO of Opendoor
PU
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Opendoor Technologies Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and T..
CI
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Opendoor Technologies Inc. Presents at Wedbush Real Estate Technology Confere..
CI
03/03OPENDOOR REPORT : Journey of a New Build Buyer
PU
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 954 M - -
Net income 2022 -533 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 701 M 4 701 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,58 $
Average target price 16,67 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ah Kee Low President
Carrie Ann Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wong Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Morillo Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-48.12%4 701
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.81%16 677
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED12.93%12 041
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-5.38%4 095
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.19.86%3 574
CIFI EVER SUNSHINE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED2.81%2 777