Opendoor Technologies : Now Available in More Than 40 Markets

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Today, we're excited to announce the official launch of two new markets. Current and aspiring homeowners in Birmingham, Alabama and Indianapolis, Indiana will now have a simpler way to buy and sell a home. We're also building on our existing presence in Houston to include Galveston, Texas as well as an expansion in the Sacramento area to Modesto and Stockton, California.

Across generations, 71 percent of Americans we surveyed think that now is a good time to sell, and we're proud to offer an on-demand, fully digital solution that eliminates stress. With an all-cash offer from Opendoor, sellers can quickly unlock the equity on their current home, so they can seamlessly buy their next one.

Homeowners in 41 markets nationwide can now turn to Opendoor to eliminate traditional pain points and streamline the sale of their home. Whether you're looking to sell or buy your dream home, Opendoor is your one-stop shop to move with the click of a button.

Interested in selling your home? Get started and request an offer on your home today with Opendoor.

Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis is thriving. Its industry, sports, universities and of course racing make it a vibrant city where people want to live. So, it's no surprise that the real estate market is hot, with home prices in the city rising 15 percent in 2021 alone according to the Indianapolis Realtor Association. 'The vitality of the city creates an active housing market with people both needing and wanting to move. This creates demand for a better way to sell a home. From our experiences in other Midwest markets and through study of housing in the local Indianapolis metro area, we believe we'll be able to deliver competitive home valuations, which is a prerequisite for delivering exceptional customer service to sellers and ultimately to buyers of our properties,' Jim Lesinski, our Regional General Manager shares.

Birmingham, Alabama
As the largest city in the state, Birmingham has become one of the best places to live in the Southeast region. The Magic City offers residents a diverse economy with growing job opportunities, entertainment and music with the world famous Alabama Theater and natural beauty. Regional General Manager Jay Cherry adds, 'Birmingham is no longer the best-kept secret of the South. It's a cultural hub with plenty of job opportunities, which still offers a low cost of living and high quality of life. Whether you're leaning toward a historic neighborhood in the city's downtown or a more suburban community, Birmingham has something for everyone.'

Modesto & Stockton, California
The San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are natural extensions of Sacramento County, where Opendoor has been operating since August 2018. Regional General Manager, Andy Swanton adds, 'The San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are growing quickly. Remote or hybrid working arrangements are here to stay, and more people are working from home and valuing lifestyle when it comes to where they want to live. Many homes in Stockton and Modesto are large enough to accommodate home offices, gyms, and bedrooms for growing families, as well as outdoor entertaining areas. These markets allow professionals to work from home and live in a desirable area at a fraction of the cost.'

Galveston, Texas
Galveston offers residents affordable coastal living with a vibrant historic downtown, excellent medical facilities and miles and miles of beautiful beaches. Regional General Manager, Chris Westrom highlights, 'As a port and coastal resort city, tourism, shipping, healthcare, and financial industries maintain the market's healthy economy. Being less than an hour away from Houston, residents can enjoy the laid back beach lifestyle and still get their metropolitan fix with a short trip across the Galveston Causeway.'

Rob Reiling is the Head of City Operations at Opendoor.

