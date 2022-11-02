Advanced search
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:49 2022-11-02 pm EDT
2.405 USD   -1.43%
01:35pOpendoor Technologies lays off about 18% of workforce
RE
12:15pOpendoor Technologies : A message from our CEO and Co-Founder, Eric Wu
PU
10/25JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Opendoor Technologies to $4.50 From $9, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
Opendoor Technologies lays off about 18% of workforce

11/02/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Property-selling platform Opendoor Technologies Inc is laying off about 550 employees, Chief Executive Officer Eric Wu said on Wednesday.

"We're navigating one of the most challenging real estate markets in 40 years and need to adjust our business," Wu said in a blog post. The job cuts will result in a 18% reduction of Opendoor's workforce.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in September the U.S. housing market will probably go through a "correction" after a period of "red hot" price increases that have put home ownership out of reach for many Americans.

Opendoor had already reduced its workforce by more than 830 positions, according to Wu.

The company, which was earlier backed by SoftBank Group , went public via a reverse merger with a SPAC in 2020.

Opendoor's shares have fallen more than 80% so far this year. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -1.02% 2.415 Delayed Quote.-83.30%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.99% 6705 Delayed Quote.20.98%
Analyst Recommendations on OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 771 M - -
Net income 2022 -639 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 6,42 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ah Kee Low President
Carrie Ann Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wong Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Morillo Chief Investment Officer
