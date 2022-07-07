Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Opendoor Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPEN   US6837121036

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(OPEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
5.360 USD   -2.01%
09:01aOpendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
09:01aOpendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
06/21Compass Point Starts Opendoor Technologies at Neutral With $6 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022

07/07/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com 

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com 

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elise Wang
investors@opendoor.com 

Media:
Sheila Tran
press@opendoor.com 


All news about OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:01aOpendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
09:01aOpendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022
GL
06/21Compass Point Starts Opendoor Technologies at Neutral With $6 Price Target
MT
06/14OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES : expands into 3 new markets, hits 50-market milestone
PU
06/09JMP Securities Starts Opendoor Technologies at Market Outperform With $12 Price Target
MT
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Opendoor Technologies Inc. Presents at Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit, May..
CI
05/27OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/24Opendoor Named to the Fortune 500 List
GL
05/24Opendoor Named to the Fortune 500 List
GL
05/20Berenberg Bank Adjusts Opendoor Technologies' Price Target to $13 From $15, Maintains B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 167 M - -
Net income 2022 -201 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 349 M 3 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,36 $
Average target price 13,14 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ah Kee Low President
Carrie Ann Wheeler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Wong Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Morillo Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-63.31%3 349
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-29.76%14 083
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED6.60%11 272
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.21.53%3 621
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-16.80%3 596
RELO GROUP, INC.-0.91%2 319