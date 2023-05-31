Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ukraine
  PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  OpenInterpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant
  News
  Summary
    NITR   UA4000067839

OPENINTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-12-12
1.500 UAH   -.--%
06:56aOpeninterpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2023-05-31 - Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2022 operational and financial results
PU
05/30Openinterpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2023-05-29 - Interpipe releases IFRS consolidated financial results for FY2022
PU
05/24Openinterpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Interpipe supplied railway wheels for Moroccan ONCF
PU
Summary 
Summary

OpenInterpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2023-05-31 - Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2022 operational and financial results

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

May 31, 2023

Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2022 operational and financial results

Interpipe Holdings Plc is pleased to announce that the full year 2022 operational and financial results will be publicly presented on June 7, 2023 at 5:00pm Kyiv time / 3:00pm UK time / 10:00am EST.

The disclosure call will be conducted by means of the webcast facility.

Please inquire IR@m.interpipe.bizfor more details and access to the webcast facility.

About the company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East

Investor Relations Contacts:

Andrii Okolnych

Head of Investor Relations

+380 67 505 01 06 IR@m.interpipe.biz

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 10:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Serhiy Oleksiyovych Kostenko Chief Engineer
Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzmenko Director-Finance & Economy
Fadi Khraybe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oleh Ivanovych Portretnyi Director-Administrative & Economic Issues
Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Babenko Independent Member-Supervisory Board
