May 28, 2024
Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2023 operational and financial results
Interpipe Holdings Plc is pleased to announce that the full year 2023 operational and financial results will be publicly presented on June 4, 2024 at 5:00pm Kyiv time / 3:00pm UK time / 10:00am EST.
The disclosure call will be conducted by means of the webcast facility.
Please inquire IR@m.interpipe.bizfor more details and access to the webcast facility.
About the company:
Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East
Investor Relations Contacts:
Andrii Okolnych
Head of Investor Relations
+380 67 505 01 06 IR@m.interpipe.biz
