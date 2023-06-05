Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:10:28 2023-06-05 am EDT
9.400 EUR   -3.29%
Advancing Italian Exibition; Openjob bearish.

06/05/2023 | 07:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Italian Exibition Group advances 6.4 percent, after falling 3.9 percent on the eve of trading.

It makes room for Somec, which scores a plus 3.8% after two sessions ended in the red.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Openjobmetis gives up 4.5% to EUR9.28 per share, after a 1.7% gain on the eve.

Brioschi, on the other hand, gives up 4.3% to EUR0.0664. The stock -- which has not detached its dividend since 2019 -- closed in the green by 4.8 percent on Friday evening.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE S.P.A. -4.32% 0.0664 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.19% 27017.64 Delayed Quote.14.18%
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A. 4.00% 2.6 Real-time Quote.1.63%
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. -3.29% 9.4 Real-time Quote.17.25%
SOMEC S.P.A. 3.83% 29.8 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 779 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2023 16,5 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2023 15,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,90x
Yield 2023 5,02%
Capitalization 127 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Openjobmetis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,72 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman & President
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Michelangelo Cicogna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.17.25%136
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.10%9 494
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-5.35%7 408
ADECCO GROUP AG-6.53%5 245
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.36%4 452
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-9.99%3 777
