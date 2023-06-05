Advancing Italian Exibition; Openjob bearish.

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Italian Exibition Group advances 6.4 percent, after falling 3.9 percent on the eve of trading.

It makes room for Somec, which scores a plus 3.8% after two sessions ended in the red.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Openjobmetis gives up 4.5% to EUR9.28 per share, after a 1.7% gain on the eve.

Brioschi, on the other hand, gives up 4.3% to EUR0.0664. The stock -- which has not detached its dividend since 2019 -- closed in the green by 4.8 percent on Friday evening.

