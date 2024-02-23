(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa announced Friday that Groupe Crit SA has signed preliminary contracts to take over a significant stake in the company's capital.

In detail, Crit, at a price of EUR16.50 per share, will take over Plavisgas Srl, holder of 34.1 percent of Openjobmetis, and 18.5 percent of the company's capital from Omniafin Spa and 5.2 percent from MTI Investimenti Srl. The closing of the acquisitions is subject to the required authorization under the golden power.

Following the deals, Crit will hold 57.7 percent of Openjobmetis, on which it will launch a tender offer at EUR16.50 per share.

In addition, Crit also signed an agreement to take over the 6.9 percent held by Quaestio Capital SGR Spa, the completion of which is linked to the closing of the acquisitions mentioned above.

Openjobmetis stock is suspended at EUR16.20 per share.

