  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:36 2023-02-27 am EST
9.240 EUR   -0.54%
01:58pOpenjobmetis-Intesa, deal on recession EUR600 million tax credits
AN
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
01/17Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
AN
News 
Most relevantAll News

Openjobmetis-Intesa, deal on recession EUR600 million tax credits

02/27/2023 | 01:58pm EST
(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo Spa for the recession of tax credits worth EUR600 million.

The agreement reached between Openjobmetis and Intesa Sanpaolo makes it possible to fully implement the Aid Decree, which provided for the recession to the corporate world.

"Openjobmetis thus becomes an active participant in restarting the credit assignment market, providing

also providing support to numerous companies in the construction sector and households in difficulty due to the freeze on assignments," the company explained.

CEO, Rosario Rasizza, commented, "We announce with satisfaction the partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, the first bank in announcing operations in this area. This agreement puts us at the forefront of concrete support for people and the territory, confirming our ability to always act in close synergy with the context in which we operate."

Openjobmetis' stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent to EUR9.24 per share while Intesa Sanpaolo's stock gained 1.5 percent to EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.52% 2.533 Delayed Quote.20.07%
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. -0.54% 9.24 Delayed Quote.12.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 769 M 811 M 811 M
Net income 2022 14,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2022 23,8 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 124 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Alberto Rosati Independent Director
