Openjobmetis-Intesa, deal on recession EUR600 million tax credits

(Alliance News) - Openjobmetis Spa announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo Spa for the recession of tax credits worth EUR600 million.

The agreement reached between Openjobmetis and Intesa Sanpaolo makes it possible to fully implement the Aid Decree, which provided for the recession to the corporate world.

"Openjobmetis thus becomes an active participant in restarting the credit assignment market, providing

also providing support to numerous companies in the construction sector and households in difficulty due to the freeze on assignments," the company explained.

CEO, Rosario Rasizza, commented, "We announce with satisfaction the partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, the first bank in announcing operations in this area. This agreement puts us at the forefront of concrete support for people and the territory, confirming our ability to always act in close synergy with the context in which we operate."

Openjobmetis' stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent to EUR9.24 per share while Intesa Sanpaolo's stock gained 1.5 percent to EUR2.53 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

