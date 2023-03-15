Openjobmetis S p A : 2022 Results Conference Call - 15 March 2023
2022 Results Conference Call
REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
New Active Inclusion Measure -
MIA
Provided for APLs an incentive for each person hired: the benefit is equal to 10% of what is paid to the employer
Amendment «DI Milleproroghe»
Extended until June 30, 2025, the possibility for companies to use workers on staff leasing contracts for periods longer than 24 months without triggering the establishment of a permanent employment relationship
2
790 Direct employees and >120K missions (FY2022)
1
8
15
38
Company listed on the STAR segment
14
3
(Market Cap
EUR 108 million as at 31/12/2022)
18
3
6
Family Care first specialised Employment Agency
4
6
1
5
(20 branches)
2
3
>9.000 business customers
6
3
REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)
Company
Business Area
2021
2022
Var%
Temporary Work
624.345
725.848
16,3%
Temporary Work
19.320
22.767
17,8%
Temporary workers training and
3.710
11.307
204,8%
other revenues
Research and selection; focus
4.717
6.397
35,6%
middle and top management;
Digital Head Hunting
Outplacement and managerial
1.037
702
(32,3%)
training
Staff Training
1.925
1.352
(29,8%)
Merger into OJM with
Temporary Work
62.510
effects for statutory and
n.a
tax purpose on 1°
From 1 June
January 2022
Merger into OJC with
Risorse Umane
Training and othe services in
3.226
effect on 1° April 2022 for
n.a
outsourcing
statutory purpose and on
From 1 June
1° January for tax
purpose
Group Revenues
720.789
768.373
6,6%
Group Gross Margin
(reported)
* Non-homogeneous data
Group Margin % (reported)
12,4%
12,4%
4
Euro Million
Revenues
Gross Margin
Gross Margin %
Costs
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
EBIT
Net Income
2020
2021
2022
517,0
720,8
768,4
63,7
89,2
95,2
12,3%
12,4%
12,4%
48,8
65,7
65,8
14,9
23,5
29,4
2,9%
3,3%
3,8%
8,3
15,2
21,2
23,6*
10,7
14,3
EBITDA ADJ
EBITDA Adj margin
Costs ADJ
26,0 30,2
3,6%
3,9%
63,2 64,9
* 2020 Income tax benefits from the recording of deferred tax assets as a consequence of the tax recognition of higher amounts booked in accordance with Decree Law 104/2020,
Art. 110, paragraph 8 and 8 bis, net of the related substitute tax for a net total of Euro 18.006 thousand. The Net Profit adjusted before accounting of the aforementioned effects,
came to Euro 5.636 thousand.
5
Disclaimer
Sales 2022
769 M
824 M
824 M
Net income 2022
14,9 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
Net Debt 2022
23,8 M
25,5 M
25,5 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,38x
Yield 2022
3,65%
Capitalization
123 M
132 M
132 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
EV / Sales 2023
0,18x
Nbr of Employees
759
Free-Float
63,2%
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
