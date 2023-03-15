Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:29:38 2023-03-15 am EDT
9.110 EUR   -1.19%
10:30aOpenjobmetis S P A : 2022 Results Conference Call - 15 March 2023
PU
07:30aOpenjobmetis S P A : The Board of Directors approves the results as at 31 december 2022
PU
02/27Openjobmetis-Intesa, deal on recession EUR600 million tax credits
AN
Openjobmetis S p A : 2022 Results Conference Call - 15 March 2023

03/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
2022 Results Conference Call

15 March 2023

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

New Active Inclusion Measure -

MIA

Provided for APLs an incentive for each person hired: the benefit is equal to 10% of what is paid to the employer

Amendment «DI Milleproroghe»

Extended until June 30, 2025, the possibility for companies to use workers on staff leasing contracts for periods longer than 24 months without triggering the establishment of a permanent employment relationship

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milano- www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjob.it

2

THE GROUP

  • 790 Direct employees and >120K missions (FY2022)

>150 Branches

1

8

15

38

Company listed on the STAR segment

14

3

(Market Cap EUR 108 million as at 31/12/2022)

18

36

Family Care first specialised Employment Agency

4 6

1 5

(20 branches)

2

3

>9.000 business customers

6

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Registered office: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milano- www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

3

REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)

Company

Business Area

2021

2022

Var%

Temporary Work

624.345

725.848

16,3%

Temporary Work

19.320

22.767

17,8%

Temporary workers training and

3.710

11.307

204,8%

other revenues

Research and selection; focus

4.717

6.397

35,6%

middle and top management;

Digital Head Hunting

Outplacement and managerial

1.037

702

(32,3%)

training

Staff Training

1.925

1.352

(29,8%)

Merger into OJM with

Temporary Work

62.510

effects for statutory and

n.a

tax purpose on 1°

From 1 June

January 2022

Merger into OJC with

Risorse Umane

Training and othe services in

3.226

effect on 1° April 2022 for

n.a

outsourcing

statutory purpose and on

From 1 June

1° January for tax

purpose

Group Revenues

720.789

768.373

6,6%

*

*

Group Gross Margin (reported)

89.232

95.162

6,6%

* Non-homogeneous data

Group Margin % (reported)

12,4%

12,4%

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Registered office: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milano- www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

4

2020 VS 2021 VS 2022

Euro Million

Revenues

Gross Margin

Gross Margin %

Costs

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

EBIT

Net Income

2020

2021

2022

517,0

720,8

768,4

63,7

89,2

95,2

12,3%

12,4%

12,4%

48,8

65,7

65,8

14,9

23,5

29,4

2,9%

3,3%

3,8%

8,3

15,2

21,2

23,6*

10,7

14,3

EBITDA ADJ

EBITDA Adj margin

Costs ADJ

15,3

3,0%

48,4

26,0 30,2

3,6%3,9%

63,2 64,9

* 2020 Income tax benefits from the recording of deferred tax assets as a consequence of the tax recognition of higher amounts booked in accordance with Decree Law 104/2020,

Art. 110, paragraph 8 and 8 bis, net of the related substitute tax for a net total of Euro 18.006 thousand. The Net Profit adjusted before accounting of the aforementioned effects,

came to Euro 5.636 thousand.

5

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Registered office: Via Assietta, 19 - 20161 Milano- www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 769 M 824 M 824 M
Net income 2022 14,9 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 23,8 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 123 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Alberto Rosati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.11.22%132
RANDSTAD N.V.1.86%11 359
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC4.50%8 173
ADECCO GROUP AG9.23%5 999
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.23%4 352
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-2.61%4 116