Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Openjobmetis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Openjobmetis S p A : Filing of the minute merger by incorporation of Quanta SpA into Openjobmetis SpA

09/16/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FILING OF THE MINUTE - DRAWN BY A PUBLIC DEED -

CONCERNING THE DECISIONS TO APPROVE THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF QUANTA S.P.A. IN OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

Milan, 16 September 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. announces that the minute of the resolutions - drawn by a public deed - passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on September 14, 2021 concerning the approval of the merger by incorporation in Openjobmetis S.p.A. (merging company) of the wholly owned subsidiary Quanta S.p.A. (merged company) is available to the public at the registered office, as well as on the website www.openjobmetis.it(Corporate Governance/Extraordinary transactions section) and at the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.

****

Openjobmetis S.p.A. overview: Openjobmetis SpA is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, thus combining the singular expertise and experience that has distinguished them since the start. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Italian main market (Mercato Telematico Azionario - "MTA") operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned today among the leading Italian operators in its field, with consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 517.0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. The Openjobmetis Group operates in the contract work market through a network of over 170 branches and through Specialised Divisions active within a broad spectrum of sectors such as: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talent. The Group also includes the wholly- owned subsidiaries (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, specialised in managing funded training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialised vertical skills hub focused on recruitment and selection which operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy, UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo; (iii) Family Care Srl, an Employment Agency dedicated to family care. Lastly

  1. HC Srl - a 92.9% owned company spawned by the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl - which specialises in training, coaching and outplacement, (v) Lyve Srl, 50.66% owned, a company that provides training in financial and insurance services and (vi) Quanta SpA, wholly-owned, a leading Employment Agency in Italy, focussing on the aerospace, ICT, naval and energy sectors.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. +39 0331-211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329-2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. +39 0331-211501

Page 1 of 1

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO (EMPLOYMENT AGENCY) - Prot. Auth. No. 1111-SG of 26/11/2004 HEADQUARTERS AND OFFICES: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) REGISTERED OFFICE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milan

Tax Code - VAT No. and Reg. No. in the Milan Register of Companies 13343690155 - Share Capital EUR 13,712,000.00 = fully paid-in

Telephone No. +39 0331-211501 - Fax No. +39 0331-211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
05:42aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Filing of the minute merger by incorporation of Quanta SpA ..
PU
09/14OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Merger by incorporation of Quanta SpA into Openjobmetis SpA..
PU
09/13OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report Buy Back Program
PU
09/06OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
09/06OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Annex 3F 2021.08
PU
08/30OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
08/05OPENJOBMETIS S P A : The Board of Directors approves the half-yearly financial r..
PU
08/04Openjobmetis S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
08/03OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Annex 3F 2021.07
PU
08/02OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 664 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2021 9,63 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2021 51,3 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 138 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 680
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Openjobmetis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,20 €
Average target price 12,30 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Alberto Rosati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.44.48%163
RANDSTAD N.V.11.19%12 869
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.62.92%11 439
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.62%8 610
MANPOWERGROUP INC.31.88%6 450
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.48.04%5 796