Openjobmetis S p A : Filing of the minute merger by incorporation of Quanta SpA into Openjobmetis SpA

FILING OF THE MINUTE - DRAWN BY A PUBLIC DEED -

CONCERNING THE DECISIONS TO APPROVE THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF QUANTA S.P.A. IN OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

Milan, 16 September 2021 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. announces that the minute of the resolutions - drawn by a public deed - passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on September 14, 2021 concerning the approval of the merger by incorporation in Openjobmetis S.p.A. (merging company) of the wholly owned subsidiary Quanta S.p.A. (merged company) is available to the public at the registered office, as well as on the website www.openjobmetis.it(Corporate Governance/Extraordinary transactions section) and at the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.

****

Openjobmetis S.p.A. overview: Openjobmetis SpA is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, thus combining the singular expertise and experience that has distinguished them since the start. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the Italian main market (Mercato Telematico Azionario - "MTA") operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned today among the leading Italian operators in its field, with consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 517.0 million in the year ended 31 December 2020. The Openjobmetis Group operates in the contract work market through a network of over 170 branches and through Specialised Divisions active within a broad spectrum of sectors such as: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial and Diversity Talent. The Group also includes the wholly- owned subsidiaries (i) Openjob Consulting Srl, specialised in managing funded training activities; (ii) Seltis Hub Srl, the new highly specialised vertical skills hub focused on recruitment and selection which operates through the brands Seltis, Meritocracy, UNA Forza Vendite and Jobmetoo; (iii) Family Care Srl, an Employment Agency dedicated to family care. Lastly

HC Srl - a 92.9% owned company spawned by the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl - which specialises in training, coaching and outplacement, (v) Lyve Srl, 50.66% owned, a company that provides training in financial and insurance services and (vi) Quanta SpA, wholly-owned, a leading Employment Agency in Italy, focussing on the aerospace, ICT, naval and energy sectors.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. +39 0331-211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329-2117752

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. +39 0331-211501

Page 1 of 1

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO (EMPLOYMENT AGENCY) - Prot. Auth. No. 1111-SG of 26/11/2004 HEADQUARTERS AND OFFICES: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) REGISTERED OFFICE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milan

Tax Code - VAT No. and Reg. No. in the Milan Register of Companies 13343690155 - Share Capital EUR 13,712,000.00 = fully paid-in

Telephone No. +39 0331-211501 - Fax No. +39 0331-211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it